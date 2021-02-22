Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Movie Theaters Are Reopening in New York City

Movie theaters can now reopen in NYC on March 5, according to Governor Cuomo at a news conference on Monday.

It has been almost a year since movie theaters have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now with cases slowly decreasing, movie theater doors are opening back up at limited capacity.

Going to the movie theaters with the family has been something that we have all missed during this past year. Along with theaters reopening, there have also been other family-friendly activities on the rise, such as bowling alleys, indoor rock climbing, indoor waterparks, and more that are welcoming families back again.

Movie Theater Safety Guidelines: