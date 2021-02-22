Quantcast
Movie Theaters Can Now Reopen in NYC With New Guidelines

movie theaters in nyc reopen: popcorn, face mask
Movie Theaters Are Reopening in New York City

Movie theaters can now reopen in NYC on March 5, according to Governor Cuomo at a news conference on Monday.

It has been almost a year since movie theaters have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now with cases slowly decreasing, movie theater doors are opening back up at limited capacity.

Going to the movie theaters with the family has been something that we have all missed during this past year. Along with theaters reopening, there have also been other family-friendly activities on the rise, such as bowling alleys, indoor rock climbing, indoor waterparks, and more that are welcoming families back again.

Movie Theater Safety Guidelines:

  • Movie theaters are permitted to operate at 25% capacity
  • No more than 50 people are allowed per screening
  • Enhanced indoor air filtration systems in movie theaters
  • Masks are mandatory
  • Seating will be assigned to guarantee social distancing
  • Testing for COVID-19 will not be required

