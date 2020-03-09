Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 13 – 15

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Girls in Science and Engineering Day, Pi Day and Night 2020, & Masterchef Junior Live!
International Culinary Center® (ICC®) Pastryland Bake Sale - SoHo
We know it’s early in the game, but if you love pastries you’ll want to get your tickets now to the International Culinary Center® (ICC®) Pastryland Bake Sale. Come and see NYC pastry chefs create exclusive pastries for this one-of-a-kind bake sale that supports Cookies for Kids’ Cancer ™. Don’t miss out on seeing four free chef demonstrations, an eight-foot piped icing wall, elaborate cake to auction off, and more! March 28, General Admission $5 + taxes & fees, VIP Tickets $50 + taxes & fees. International Culinary Center; 28 Crosby Street, Floor 5, internationalculinarycenter.com
General admission holders must select a timed entry to the bake sale: 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., or 2:30 p.m. Ticket holders will have access to free live chef demonstrations. Each ticket includes two (2) tokens to exchange 2 for a beverage or pastry item. (Children under the age of 3 are welcome without tickets.)
VIP ticket holders receive first access to the bake sale from 12-1 p.m. for an exclusive meet & greet with selected pastry chefs, including International Pastry Chef Kirsten Tibballs. Ticket holders will have access to a free live chef demonstration with Celebrity Cake Artist, Ron Ben Israel. VIP tickets include five (5) tokens to exchange for beverages and pastry items.
Girls in Science and Engineering Day – Hell's Kitchen
In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Museum invites your family to the sixth annual Girls in Science and Engineering Day. Enjoy hands-on experiences, exciting demonstrations and engaging discussions provided by science-based organizations, college programs and New York City public school students. Although the program celebrates girls and women in science, all are encouraged to attend this museum-wide event. March 14, free with pre-registration, 11 am-3 pm. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
Just Kidding: Squirrel Stole My Underpants – Upper West Side
A mischievous squirrel steals Sylvie’s favorite piece of clothing when she’s hanging up her laundry in the backyard! Will Sylvie rescue her underpants and discover the magic within herself? The Gottabees’ stories reflect children’s everyday aspirations, concerns, and emotional experiences. Through wordless puppetry action and live music, your family will discover something imaginative and new. March 14, $17, $14 Members, 11 am and 2 pm. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, symphonyspace.org
Pi Day and Night 2020 – Nomad
Head to the Museum for pi-themed activities, including Rhythmic Rotations, MoMath’s signature giant hula-hooping contest. Pi Day events also coincide with the first-ever UNESCO International Day of Mathematics, so you can be guaranteed a day of educational fun for your family. Starting at 6:30 pm, keep the festivities going with Pi Night: try out the new “Pi Detector,” enjoy pi-themed refreshments, and even participate in a giant group demonstration of the meaning of pi! March 14, free with museum admission, $35 Pi Night, 10 am-5 pm and 6:30-9 pm. MoMath, 11 East 26th St., New York, NY 10010, momath.org
Masterchef Junior Live! – Flatbush
The culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior is taking the stage in Brooklyn! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations, challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants and an overall immersive audience experience, fun for all ages. March 13, tickets start at $29.50, 6 pm, doors open at 5 pm. Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226, kingstheatre.com
Storytime With Mara Bergman: The Tall Man and the Small Mouse – Cobble Hill
He’s a tall man who likes to fix things. She’s a small mouse who likes to find things. Could this be the beginning of a beautiful friendship? Find out at this storytime with Mara Bergman as she reads her children’s book, “The Tall Man and the Small Mouse,” illustrated by Birgitta Sif. March 14, free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net
Brooklyn Book Bodega: Read, Write, Build! – Vinegar Hill
We love the Brooklyn Book Bodega mission: to increase the number of 100+ book homes for kids 0-18! Bring your gently used children’s books to this gathering with family, friends and neighbors, and partake in reading-related activities and programming. You can take books from the bodega without giving. Be sure to stop by at 1 pm for reading and activities with the spotlight author, Louie Chin, Bodega Cat. March 15, free, 12-3 pm. Brooklyn Navy Yard, Building 77, 141 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205, brooklynbookbodega.org
Pop-Up Performance: Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra – Prospect Heights
Drop by the Museum to catch Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra! Highlighting members and featured musicians, the Orchestra in Residence fills the galleries with a family-friendly range of classical music from across the globe. March 15, free with Museum admission, 2-3:30 pm. Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, NY 11238-6052, brooklynmuseum.org
Stop ‘N’ Swap – Floral Park and Glen Oaks
Join the Farm for this fun community reuse event with GrowNYC! Bring clean, reusable, portable items such as clothing, housewares, games, books and toys that you no longer need, and take home something new. You don’t have to bring something to take a new item home. Have a shopping-filled, fun afternoon with your family, neighbors and Queens community. March 14, free, 12-3 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, New York, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org
Tales from the Shed – Corona
Chickenshed NYC returns with an encore presentation of Tales From the Shed, its interactive and inclusive show for young kids and their families. Recommended for ages 0 to 6, kids of all abilities will love hanging out with Lion Down, Preston, Blurgh and all their furry friends. With stories, songs and dancing, these relaxed performances are right up your little one’s alley! March 15, $15, 1 pm and 3 pm. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org
The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia – Flushing
Your kids will love seeing some of their favorite stories come to life on stage! Mermaid Theatre uses puppetry and on-stage magic to present The Mixed-Up Chameleon, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? The 4:15 pm performance is in Mandarin. March 15, $14, $10 Members, $8 Kids, $6 Member Kids, Free for teens, 2:15 pm and 4:15 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org