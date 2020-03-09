Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 13 – 15

International Culinary Center® (ICC®) Pastryland Bake Sale - SoHo

We know it’s early in the game, but if you love pastries you’ll want to get your tickets now to the International Culinary Center® (ICC®) Pastryland Bake Sale. Come and see NYC pastry chefs create exclusive pastries for this one-of-a-kind bake sale that supports Cookies for Kids’ Cancer ™. Don’t miss out on seeing four free chef demonstrations, an eight-foot piped icing wall, elaborate cake to auction off, and more! March 28, General Admission $5 + taxes & fees, VIP Tickets $50 + taxes & fees. International Culinary Center; 28 Crosby Street, Floor 5, internationalculinarycenter.com

General admission holders must select a timed entry to the bake sale: 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., or 2:30 p.m. Ticket holders will have access to free live chef demonstrations. Each ticket includes two (2) tokens to exchange 2 for a beverage or pastry item. (Children under the age of 3 are welcome without tickets.)

VIP ticket holders receive first access to the bake sale from 12-1 p.m. for an exclusive meet & greet with selected pastry chefs, including International Pastry Chef Kirsten Tibballs. Ticket holders will have access to a free live chef demonstration with Celebrity Cake Artist, Ron Ben Israel. VIP tickets include five (5) tokens to exchange for beverages and pastry items.