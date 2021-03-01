Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

25 Children’s Books to Add to Your Bookshelf for Women’s History Month

This Women’s History Month, invest in children’s books to inspire your own young girls to change the world. Some of these books will help your kids discover stories about real-life heroes they’ve probably never heard of. Others will help girls find their own inner strength and make them proud to be a woman. These books will give your kids an easy introduction into what it means to be a woman and how they can influence the growth of women in the future.

If you’re interested in finding other books to inspire your children, check out 10 Children’s Books to Read for Black History Month

Books About Historical Figures

A Is for Awesome!: 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World by Eva Chen, Illustrated by Derek Desierto

Age: 1-3 years

Covering important women from A to Z, this book allows young readers to discover historical figures that don’t always get covered in their classes. The fun illustrations and feminist icons in this book will intrigue your young children. It provides introductions to some of the most important women in history. It allows children to connect these figures of the past to the rights and inventions they enjoy today.

Amelia and Eleanor Go for a Ride by Pam Muñoz Ryan, Illustrated by Brian Selznick

Age: 7 to 10 years

This book is based on a true story from the friendship of Amelia Earhart and Eleanor Roosevelt. It follows the women as they sneak away from a White House dinner in order to take flight. Reading about the incredible relationship between these two strong women, young girls can learn the importance of friendship. They can see these two trailblazers defying what’s been done before in order to find a better way to do it in the future.

Brave Girl: Clara and the Shirtwaist Makers’ Strike of 1909 by Michelle Markel, Illustrated by Melissa Sweet

Age: 5-8 years

Based on the true story of Clara Lemlich, this book will teach kids about the importance of speaking out against inequality. A young Ukrainian immigrant, Clara refuses to accept that women must work grueling hours in factories instead of receiving a decent education. She decides to lead the largest strike of women’s workers in American history, and change the working lives of women forever. Her amazing bravery and refusal to accept the injustice in a country where she didn’t even speak the language reflects the power young women hold. Hearing her underrepresented story makes this book an excellent addition for Women’s History Month.

Elizabeth Started All the Trouble by Doreen Rappaport, Illustrated by Matt Faulkner

Age: 4-8 years

This children’s book looks at one of the most important figures in women’s history: Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Your children will be inspired by her spirit and determination in advancing the rights of women. This book will give them a better understanding of one of the most important movements in women’s history. Stanton helped give women one of their most innate rights. Her fight is an important one for every child to know, and this book puts it in a way even the youngest can understand.

Fantastically Great Women Who Made History by Kate Pankhurst

Age: 7+ years

A follow up to Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, this book looks at women around the world who helped change the course of human history. It’s informative about some lesser-known historical figures while still being accessible to younger children. There are now quite a few books within this series all of which will teach young girls about the women who paved the way for their brighter future.

Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

Age: 5 to 10 years

Filled with stories about 100 incredible women throughout time, this book is perfect for you to read every night with your children. The book is illustrated by 60 female artists from around the world providing a new and interesting take on every page. This is the perfect book for any child’s bedside table. It will provide them with endless inspiration for everything they can achieve in their dreams and in real life.

Here Come the Girl Scouts!: The Amazing All-True Story of Juliette Daisy Gordon Low and Her Great Adventure by Shana Corey, Illustrated by Hadley Hooper

Age: 4-8 years

So many young girls participate in the girl scouts, but not many realize the work that went into creating the organization. This book gives girls a chance to learn the history of an organization they still have the opportunity to take part in. Juliette Gordon Low believed that girls could do anything, and she created an organization where they could believe it too. More than one hundred years later, Low’s legacy still lives on. Other books celebrating women’s history can be hard for young children to connect to their lives as they seem so far in the past. The modern-day connection to the Girl Scouts makes this an excellent choice to begin your child’s interest in the women who have an impact on their own lives even all these years later.

Ladies of Liberty: The Women Who Shaped Our Nation by Cokie Roberts, Illustrated by Diane Goode

Age: 6-10 years

This book will show your kids a side of early American history that they don’t hear about in school. It looks at the period of time between 1776 and 1824, and the women who were laying the groundwork for what our country would look like for women. They were able to start the country on a path towards women’s equality, even if some of their ideas took centuries to come to pass. This look at early women’s history in our country will be an important addition to your children’s library as it will help inform them about the women who helped make America and the world it is today.

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison

Age: 8-12 years

If you’re looking for books that honor Black women’s history, this is a great purchase to start your collection. It shines a light on an underrepresented group of people whose stories don’t always get told. These incredible women struggled because of their gender and race, but they overcame it to ensure a brighter future. This is the first in a series of three “Little Leaders” books, all of which cover important Black women throughout history.

Malala’s Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai, Illustrated by Kerascoët

Age: 4-8 years

Written by Malala Yousafzai about her own childhood in Pakistan, this book will serve as an inspiration to those who want to help the world around them. Yousafzai never found her magic pencil to fix the world, but she knew if she worked hard and never gave up she could still make the world a better place. Her personal story will open your children’s eyes to what it really takes to change the world. It will inspire them to look within themselves to find power instead of waiting for a magical solution to save them.

Ordinary Extraordinary Jane Austen, by Deborah Hopkinson, Illustrated by Qin Leng

Age: 4-6 years

This biography tells the story of a shy girl who understood the world around her better than most. She took what she couldn’t say aloud and wrote it all down, inspiring women for generations to come. If your daughter is more shy and reserved, let her read this story about Jane Austen. She’ll see that not everyone makes a difference by being the loudest voice in the room. In fact, sometimes they make a difference without ever opening their mouth.

Shaking Things Up: 14 Young Women Who Changed The World by Susan Hood

Age: 4-8 years

This book focuses on the contributions of young girls to history and will teach your girls they can achieve anything at any age. This book contains illustrations from 13 different women who created portraits of each of these incredible young women. If you want children’s books for Women’s History Month to inspire your young girls to go out and see what they can accomplish right now, have them read this book about the inspiring young girls who came before them.

She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World by Chelsea Clinton, Illustrated by Alexandra Boiger

Age: 4-8 years

Written by Chelsea Clinton, this book takes a look at some of the women in American history who stood up for what they believed was right even when everyone was against them. People told them to quiet down and stop making a scene, but instead, they kept fighting. Their determination and fiery spirits teach girls that they have power. When someone tries to convince your girls they are unworthy or unimportant, they can remember this book and persist.

The Tree Lady: The True Story of How One Tree-Loving Woman Changed a City Forever by H. Joseph Hopkins, Illustrated by Jill McElmurry

Age: 5-10 years

This book follows the inspiring story of Kate Sessions who grew San Diego from a desert into the lush, green city it is today. She worked for years to plant trees in San Diego, and her horticultural efforts are still preserved in the city. Sometimes all you have to do is plant a few trees to change an entire city’s way of life. Sessions’ inspirational life reminds girls that no matter what their passion is, if they follow it they can change things for the better.

Who Says Women Can’t Be Doctors?: The Story of Elizabeth Blackwell by Tanya Lee Stone, Illustrated by Marjorie Priceman

Age: 5-8 years

In a time when women were only wives and mothers with almost no career options, Elizabeth Blackwell refused to believe she couldn’t achieve anything she wanted. This book follows her life, and the difficult road she forged by becoming the first female doctor. Her determination and resilience teaches young readers about the power of their dreams, and the strength it takes to follow them.

Books to Inspire Young Girls

The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson, Illustrated by Rafael López

Age: 5-8 years

Books for Women’s History Month don’t only have to be about historical figures. They can also just be books that embrace young girls and inspire them to be themselves no matter what. This book looks at what it’s like as a child to feel different from everyone else in the room. Whether it’s because of how you look, how you talk, or your personality, this book teaches kids to embrace who they are. It shows them that if they are true to themselves and share their experiences with others, they will find people who are happy to be their friends because they are unique.

Dear Girl, a Celebration of Wonderful, Smart, Beautiful You! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Paris Rosenthal, Illustrated by Holly Hatam

Age: 4 to 8 years

This book serves as a love letter to the young girl in your life. It reminds her that she is strong, unique, and holds an important place in this world. It tells girls that no matter what they like to do, they are special and valuable. Every girl needs to learn to love themselves, and this book serves as a way for parents to remind their kids just how important a role they will play in this world.

Grace For President by Kelly DiPucchio, Illustrated by LeUyen Pham

Age: 5-9 years

Shocked to learn there has never been a female president in the United States, Grace decides she will be the first. She chooses to start her political journey by running for class president. The journey is far tougher than Grace first imagined, but she refuses to give up. This story teaches girls about the importance of courage and independent thought while also taking a look at the American electoral system. In the scheme of books about women’s history, this book offers girls a chance to see the boundaries they can break instead of the ones already broken before they were born. Grace will inspire them to become leaders and to think hard about who else they want to lead their country in the future.

I Am A Warrior Goddess by Jennifer Adams, Illustrated by Carme Lemniscates

Age: 4-8 years

This beautifully illustrated book tells the story of a little girl with big dreams ready to use every day to make a difference. She finds kindness in everything she does, including caring for the earth, other people, and herself. It reminds the reader that you don’t have to be grown up in order to start making a mark on this world, and every young girl is capable of becoming her own warrior goddess.

I Like Myself! by Karen Beaumont, Illustrated by David Catrow

Age: 0-3 years

This book all about self-love and being yourself shows young girls the value of loving every aspect of themselves. Following a protagonist who is unashamed of who she is, this book provides an excellent example of the importance of being unique. It teaches girls that the things other people might consider their faults are actually the best parts of themselves. They are reminded they should be proud to show them to the world, and should never hide away.

Matilda by Roald Dahl, Illustrated by Quentin Blake

Age: 8-12 years

This classic story follows the life of Matilda, a brilliant girl who has a knack for getting herself into trouble. She is a free and independent spirit who sees the world differently than even the adults around her. She uses her extraordinary talents to change things at school and to inspire her classmates to fight for their childhood and what makes them special. When looking for books perfect for Women’s History Month, Matilda is a prime example. It inspires young girls to never let anyone dim their light or tell them they can’t do things because they’re only kids.

Not All Princesses Dress In Pink by Jane Yolen and Heidi E. Y. Stemple, Illustrated by Anne-Sophie Lanquetin

Age: 4+ years

This book takes a different look at the concept of a princess including how they’re supposed to act and look. Girls who like to wear dresses and host tea parties are princesses, and so are girls who play in the mud and sweat playing sports. It reaches out to all different girls who have different interests and praises their unique qualities. This is perfect for girls who don’t see themselves in Disney princesses and their flowing dresses. They can see they are not less of a princess because they don’t like “girly” things.

The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, Illustrated by Michael Martchenko

Age: 4-7 years

After a dragon attacks her castle and steals her prince, Princess Elizabeth must journey to save her prince wearing only a paper bag. This use of role reversal on the typical “damsel in distress” story shows girls that they can be the heroes that beat the monster and save everyone. It also teaches girls not to settle for less than they are worth. This is one of the original feminist princesses, and girls will find a connection to her bravery and intelligence.

Princess Truly: I Am a Super Girl by Kelly Greenawalt, Illustrated by Amariah Rauscher

Age: 4-6 years

If you want to find books for Women’s History Month starring young women of color, this is the book to get. Princess Truly is a brave, brilliant, and creative young girl who believes she can be anything she wants to be. She achieves anything she sets her mind to, and no one can bring her down. This celebration of diversity and individuality will speak to young girls about all the potential they have in this life. They can choose to be whatever they want, and as long as they dream big, nothing is out of reach!