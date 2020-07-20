Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 24-26

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend
Now with that we are in summer vacation mode, check out Things to Do in NYC and Beyond This Summer While Social Distancing
-
Visit a Water Park Near NYC
With temperatures rising, many families are looking for safe ways to cool down. As parts of New York State begin to enter Phase 4 of reopening, low-risk entertainment activities are starting to dust off and open back up. Our neighboring states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have received the green light to welcome back families at their amusement and water parks. From our previous article on water parks, various places have reopened at the beginning of July at 50% capacity.
Check out these water parks near NYC here!
-
Hop on a Ferry to Governors Island
Governors Island officially reopened on July 15, giving New Yorkers a chance to revisit the beautiful recreational getaway that resides in the heart of New York Harbor. This is the perfect opportunity to take your loved ones out to spend the day riding bikes, playing games, or exploring the artwork that the Island has to offer.
Click here to see all the fun things to do on Governors Island this summer.
-
Get Started With a Summer Reading Program
There are still plenty of reading options and programs for kids to stay engaged this summer. Now that the school year is over, it’s absolutely vital that kids keep up with reading! Summer literacy loss is real. Summer reading programs provide an excellent opportunity for readers to stay encouraged and on-track, through activities, conversations with peers, and prizes. These programs provide hours of entertainment, productivity, education, and fun — check out our favorites!
Check out these summer reading programs here!
-
Take a Day Trip
These seven fun and easy day trips out of New York City will add adventure to your family’s summer. Take advantage of the warm weather by renting a car, packing a picnic and driving to any of these safe, kid-friendly destinations. Of course, make sure your family is equipped with water bottles, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and any other supplies that will make you feel most comfortable on the road.
Check out these day trip locations out of New York City here!
-
Water Fun at Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks
It’s now sprinkler and water playground season in NYC, which means it’s time to get the kids into their bathing suits and find a city oasis with spewing fountains, water jets, and endless water fun at one of the many water playgrounds and sprinkler parks across NYC. Gear up with some kid-friendly sunscreen and find the nearest “spray ground” right in your neighborhood. Kids will be thrilled and entertained and it’s SUPER cost-efficient. Whether you head for the parks or the beaches, you will definitely have a refreshing summer in New York City when you explore these water playgrounds!
Take a look here at water playgrounds and sprinkler parks in your neighborhood!
-
Enjoy Nature in NYC
Embracing and exploring nature in NYC is a great way to relieve stress, and when it comes to COVID-19, outdoor spaces are a great way to maintain safety guidelines and still be able to have fun and get out of the house. And, while you might not think of wide, open spaces when you think of the concrete jungle, there are actually plenty of places to enjoy nature in NYC throughout its five boroughs. These are some of the best green spaces throughout NYC to take your family on a fun-filled nature adventure! We suggest that you check in with each respective location to make sure you know the safety rules and regulations before heading out so that you can keep your family and your fellow New Yorkers as safe as possible.
See the best place to enjoy nature in NYC During COVID-19 here!
-
Enjoy Family-Friendly Outdoor Dining
This summer, get out of the house and grab a meal with your family at one of these safe, kid-friendly NYC restaurants with outdoor seating. As New York City goes through the many Phases of its COVID-19 reopening plan, restaurants in all five boroughs are coming up with creative ways to allow customers to eat outdoors, sometimes by building makeshift sidewalk cafes. The 17 kid-friendly locations on this list offer socially-distanced outdoor seating options like gardens and patios that won’t have you and your kids worrying about sidewalk traffic or busy streets. Remember to wear masks and check out each restaurant’s specific rules and guidelines before stopping by!
Check out these kid-friendly NYC restaurants with outdoor seating here!
-
Go Berry Picking Near NYC
Berry farms are a great summer activity for the whole family to have fun, embrace nature, and even practice social distancing to ensure safety during this time. There are so many berry farms and stands surrounding NYC where your kids can have the U-pick experience and choose from a variety of delicious, healthy fruits to enjoy.
Check out the best berry farms near NYC here!