Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 25-27

Get ready for another awesome weekend! Get your family a special offer for Blue Man Group, make some beauty products at home, or spend the day rock climbing with the kids!

Blue Man Group welcomes the spring season with two new ticket offers at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette). “Way Back Wednesday” offers tickets for $37.50, original 1991 prices! With the “Family Four-Pack” offer, you will receive 25% off purchases of four tickets. These offers are available by visiting https://cirk.me/3uBi8pQ.

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. These offers won’t last long, so don’t miss your opportunity to rock, laugh & party with Blue Man Group.

This show is great for kids who want to learn everything about the universe. Narrated by David Tennant from Doctor Who, kids 8 and up can learn how astronomers share knowledge and kids will also have a chance to participate in a Q and A! This show takes place on Saturdays and Sundays and advanced registration is strongly encouraged.

Skateboarding has become a favorite pastime in NYC and there are many parks you can visit to show off or improve your skills! Not only is skateboarding fun but it also helps kids strengthen their muscles and socialize with others.

We all know that buying beauty products can get very expensive, so why not spend some time making your own at home! Whether you are looking to make a better shampoo for your hair or a lip balm to help moisturize there are many kinds of beauty products that you can try to make.

With so many different activities to choose from, Cricket’s Candy Creation is the perfect activity to sign your kids up for. This multi-sensory experience give kids the opportunity to create edible candy art while also allowing them to be creative and have fun! This popup runs through April 30 and tickets start at $45.

Experience New York like you never have before when you go to RiseNY! This museum will take you through a journey to learn more about historical events and people that have all come out of this amazing city. Before you leave, families will also have a chance to ride a state-of-the-art, multi-sensory flying theater that will allow you to fly above the NYC skyline! Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased online or at the RiseNY box office.

While the weather is still cold outside (and even when they warm up) spend some time at a rock climbing facility to burn off some energy! This is a great weekend activity to do with family and friends and maybe if you really enjoy it, you can turn it into a hobby.

Spend some much needed time outside and go explore The Pool in Industry City! This unique light and color experience will give little ones the chance to jump, walk or hop on pads as the colors interact with one another. Get over and explore before it’s gone on March 28th.