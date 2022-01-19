Things to Do on A Snowy Day in NYC!

Snow has finally arrived in the city and it’s continuing to stick around for a little while! Whether you are someone who wants to go out and enjoy the cold weather or are planning to stay in the comfort (and warmth) of your home, make the most out of these snowy days by checking out some of these fun activities you can do!

Take the time this winter to bump around on the ice in Bryant Park. You and the family can hop onto their ice bumper cars and glide around the ice in style! These bumper cars will be available through February 28 and tickets can be purchased ahead of time online.

Imagine skating around one of the most popular rinks in NYC while watching the snowfall? Luckily there are many rinks around the city that you can do this on! Even if you’re one that likes to stay inside during the winter, you need to get out and take part in one of New Yorkers favorite seasonal activities.

Nothing screams winter more than a delicious cup of hot chocolate. While you can easily make a cup at your home, there are many great spots where you can get a traditional drink or one that is more unique that is sure to warm you up instantly!

Visit the CAMP Store

If you are trying to get the kids out of the house, then heading to your local CAMP store is the way to go! These stores are focused on giving you the best family experience while also giving you the opportunity to grab some fun toys that you can bring home. Don’t forget to also check out what virtual events they are planning to hold.

There is always something for kids to take part in at The Brooklyn Children’s Museum! Each of their exhibits lets your kids explore something new while also getting some much needed sensory play. Families can also look into BCM+You, the museums free online resource that has many programs and activities that will give your kids the opportunity to learn and play from home.

Make a DIY Craft

Finding a fun and easy craft to make at home is one of the best ways to spend a snowy day! If you are trying to think of DIY ideas, some easy ideas that are fun for kids of all ages to try are Winter Handprint Tree’s or Paper Roll Snowman that you can even put in the window when you’re done for people to see.

Add some magic and imagination to your snowy day by building an indoor fort! What’s great about forts is that you can either buy one and assemble it or you can create your own with items you have laying around the house!

Learning new things can be a great activity while at home, and one way to both learn while having fun is by listening to a podcast! Listen to podcasts about the world around us, new science experiments that you can try, or just ones that tell your kids stories that spark their imagination!

Nothing is better than cuddling up with a good book on a snowy day. Luckily, there are always new books coming out for kids of all ages that you can get. Fill your child’s imaginations with amazing stories- both old and new.

Take some time to admire all of the beautiful art work and historical artifacts during a day at The Met! Explore exhibits such as Inspiring Walt Disney, and Fabergé from the Matilda Geddings Gray Foundation Collection and learn something new while also having some fun!