Attractions & Museums

The Pool Opens at Industry City

The Pool by artist Jen Lewin, photo by Alex Barreto

Even though the weather might still be a little chilly, you and the family are going to want to go and check out this new interactive art piece located at Industry City in Brooklyn! The Pool was designed by Brooklyn-based creative, Jen Lewin and is made up of 100 interactive circular pads that will give your kiddos a unique light and color experience.

Visitors will have a chance to jump, walk or hop on these Australian tidal pool inspired pads and can watch as they change colors as they interact.

Lewin has had her work on display in countries all around the world such as Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore and Prague and, for the last 27 years, has constantly improved her work to promote community interaction and play.

This display is also apart of The Collision Project, an initiative that allows emerging or established contemporary artists to show off their work on a larger scale. The Collision Project will also be displaying more projects like The Pool’s in the months to come.

The Pool is open to the public daily through March 28th so make sure your family takes advantage of this fun and unique attraction!

