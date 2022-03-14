Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 18-20

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend! Sign your kids up for an art class, visit The Orchid Show at NYBG, or grab tickets for the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

Citywide | Details

While the weather is still cold outside (and even when they warm up) spend some time at a rock climbing facility to burn off some energy! This is a great weekend activity to do with family and friends and maybe if you really enjoy it, you can turn it into a hobby.

Hell’s Kitchen | Details

Bring the family to one of the biggest film festivals for kids! You will have the chance to sit and enjoy a new movie or short film, as well as take part in workshops and informational sessions with the creatures.

Citywide | Details

If you have kids that love to spend time coloring and drawing, then sign them up to take an art class. With so many kinds of classes to choose from, kids of all ages can either enhance the skills they already have or learn a new creative way of making art!

Hudson River Museum | Details

This show is great for kids who want to learn everything about the universe. Narrated by David Tennant from Doctor Who, kids 8 and up can learn how astronomers share knowledge and kids will also have a chance to participate in a Q and A! This show takes place on Saturdays and Sundays and advanced registration is strongly encouraged.

Citywide | Details

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner but you can start celebrating this weekend! Taking the family to a parade is a great way to celebrate the holiday while also enjoying some awesome marching bands and floats.

The Muse Brooklyn | Details

Watch all of the juggling and flips at ABCirque & Play! Not only will you be able to see NYC’s finest circus troupe, but after the show guests will have a chance to try out some of the moves with the pros. Tickets are on sale now online.

New York Botanical Gardens | Details

Take in all of the beautiful and colorful sights at The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope! Leatham is back after having his exhibit show down early because of Covid and is bringing visitors a brand new experience that families will never forget. This exhibit will run until May 1st and families can get their tickets ahead of time on their website.