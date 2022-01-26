The Orchid Show Returns to NYBG February 26th!

Take in all of the beautiful and colorful views as you and the family explore The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope! This lifestyle icon designed the Orchid Show back in 2020, but because of the pandemic the exhibit was cut short. Luckily Leatham is back this year and is showcasing dazzling creations that have been reinvented for guests at NYBG!

Leatham worked with the Senior Curator of Orchids, Marc Hachadourian, along with other amazing growers around the world to put together orchids that are sure to wow all of the exhibits visitors.

While walking through the exhibit, gets will take in an array of orchids that come in every shape and provenance that are put together with artistic embellishments and a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights. “ My reinvention of Kaleidoscope will be totally different installations than two years ago. Every turn will display a new vision, while maintaining the thematic element of every gallery focusing on a different color experience. With this design, visitors will appreciate the beauty of orchids and see NYBG’s Conservatory in exciting new ways.” said Jeff Leatham.

To make this exhibit even more special, parents and guests 21 and older can experience this beautiful show at night that will be accompanied with music, cash bars, and food! This fun and colorful exhibit will be running at The New York Botanical Garden from February 26 through May 1, 2022.

Do you need another fun activity to do with the kids? Check out 12 Best Snow Tubing Spots around NYC!