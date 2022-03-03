Where to Watch St. Patrick’s Day Parades in NYC 2022

Where to Watch St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2022

St. Patrick’s Day is a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start celebrating! In and around NYC there are many St. Patrick’s Day parades that are going on are a great family-friendly way to celebrate the holiday!

New York City

March 5, 1pm

The Parade starts at Beach 129 Street and Newport Avenue and ends at Beach 100th Street by St. Camillus.

March 6, 1pm

St. Pat’s For All Parade travels through Sunnyside and Woodside beginning at 43rd Street & Skillman Avenue.

March 17, 11am-4:30pm

The Parade begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.

March 26, 1pm

The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Bell Blvd from 35th avenue to 42nd Avenue.

Westchester

March 13, 3pm

The parade starts from the Immaculate Conception School and proceeds north on Main Street, Eastchester. At the White Plains Road intersection, it continues north on White Plains Road to Lake Isle Country Club.

March 19, 1pm

The parade begins on Hyatt and McLean Avenues and ends at McLean Avenue and McCollum Place by Coyne Park.

Long Island, Nassau

March 6, 1pm

The parade begins in front of 220 Central Avenue, Bethpage.

March 6, 1pm

The parade assembles at County Seat Drive, makes a left on Old Country Road, a right on Mineola Blvd., and ends on Jericho Trnpk.

March 13, 2pm

Starts at Northside Elementary School and spans about half a mile down Main Street to the Village Green.

March 19, 12pm

Parade begins at the Municipal Parking Lot on North Sunrise Hwy and ends on Washington Street.

March 20, 1pm

The parade begins near Finley Middle School at Forest Avenue and Dosoris Lane and proceeds through the streets of downtown Glen Cove to St. Patrick’s Church.

March 20, 2-4pm

The parade steps off from Wantagh High School and continues Railroad Ave.

Long Island, Suffolk

March 5, 12pm

The Parade steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street, and ends down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School.

March 6, 2pm

The parade begins in front of the East Islip Library at 381 E Main St.

March 12, 1pm

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with piper bands, marching bands and so much more! This parade will take place along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn to Railroad Avenues.

March 12, 2pm

The Bay Shore Brightwaters parade is always a crowd favorite in Long Island and now you and the family can join in on the fun. The parade steps off from Saxon Ave.

March 13, 2pm

The parade steps off near New York Ave and Church Street and continues until Church of St. Patrick at 400 Main St, Huntington.

March 13, 2pm

Hosted by TheChamber of Commerce of the Moriches, The Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place along Main St.

March 13, 11am

The parade runs from Montauk Hwy & Snedecor Ave to Montauk Hwy & Blue Point Ave.

March 13, 1pm

Parade begins in front of Miller Place Animal Hospital and continues to Rocky Point Ale House, 42 Broadway in Rocky Point.

March 19, 12pm

If you have little ones that have a short attention span, then The Am-O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the perfect place to go to! The parade takes place on Main St.

March 20, 12pm

Parade begins at Rt 112 and continues along Main Street until West Ave.

March 26, 11am

Parade begins at Hartford Street and Heling Blvd.

March 26, 2pm

The parade will march from the Traffic light at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending in Cutchogue Village.

March 27, 12pm

Parade kicks off on Edgemere Rd.

March 27, 2pm

The Parade starts at the corner of Patchogue-Holbrook Road and Portion Road. Parade Route continues from Portion Road to Ronkonkoma Avenue, South on Hawkins Avenue to Church Street, and ending at St. Joseph’s Church.

Rockland/Bergen

March 13, 2pm

The parade takes place along Washington Ave.

March 20, 1:30pm

The parade starts from the Pfizer Parking lot at the intersection of Crooked Hill Road and Middletown Road in Pearl River. It proceeds down Middletown Road to Central Avenue where it continues through the Pearl River Business District and ends at South Main Street.