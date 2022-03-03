New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Where to Watch St. Patrick's Day Parades in NYC 2022

By
0
comments
Posted on
Getty Images

Where to Watch St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2022

St. Patrick’s Day is a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start celebrating! In and around NYC there are many St. Patrick’s Day parades that are going on are a great family-friendly way to celebrate the holiday!

New York City

Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rockaway Park

March 5, 1pm

The Parade starts at Beach 129 Street and Newport Avenue and ends at Beach 100th Street by St. Camillus.

St. Pat’s For All Parade

March 6, 1pm

St. Pat’s For All Parade travels through Sunnyside and Woodside beginning at 43rd Street & Skillman Avenue.

NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Midtown

March 17, 11am-4:30pm

The Parade begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.

2022 Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Bayside

March 26, 1pm

The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Bell Blvd from 35th avenue to 42nd Avenue.

Westchester

Eastchester’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Tuckahoe

March 13, 3pm

The parade starts from the Immaculate Conception School and proceeds north on Main Street, Eastchester. At the White Plains Road intersection,  it continues north on White Plains Road to Lake Isle Country Club.

Yonkers St. Patrick’s Parade, Yonkers

March 19, 1pm

The parade begins on Hyatt and McLean Avenues and ends at McLean Avenue and McCollum Place by Coyne Park.

Long Island, Nassau

Bethpage Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Bethpage

March 6, 1pm

The parade begins in front of 220 Central Avenue, Bethpage.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Garden City

March 6, 1pm

The parade assembles at County Seat Drive, makes a left on Old Country Road, a right on Mineola Blvd., and ends on Jericho Trnpk.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Farmingdale

March 13, 2pm

Starts at Northside Elementary School and spans about half a mile down Main Street to the Village Green.

Annual Rockville Centre St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rockville Centre

March 19, 12pm 

Parade begins at the Municipal Parking Lot on North Sunrise Hwy and ends on Washington Street.

Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Glen Cove

March 20, 1pm

The parade begins near Finley Middle School at Forest Avenue and Dosoris Lane and proceeds through the streets of downtown Glen Cove to St. Patrick’s Church. 

Wantagh 2nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Wantagh

March 20, 2-4pm

The parade steps off from Wantagh High School and continues Railroad Ave.

Long Island, Suffolk

Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022, Kings Park

March 5, 12pm

The Parade steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street, and ends down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School.

55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, East Islip

March 6, 2pm

The parade begins in front of the East Islip Library at 381 E Main St.

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, St. James

March 12, 1pm

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with piper bands, marching bands and so much more! This parade will take place along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn to Railroad Avenues.

2022 Bay Shore Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 12, 2pm

The Bay Shore Brightwaters parade is always a crowd favorite in Long Island and now you and the family can join in on the fun. The parade steps off from Saxon Ave.

88th Annual Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Huntington Station

March 13, 2pm

The parade steps off near New York Ave and Church Street and continues until Church of St. Patrick at 400 Main St, Huntington.

2022 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Center Moriches

March 13, 2pm

Hosted by TheChamber of Commerce of the Moriches, The Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place along Main St. 

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Bayport

March 13, 11am

The parade runs from Montauk Hwy & Snedecor Ave to Montauk Hwy & Blue Point Ave.

Miller Place – Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Miller Place

March 13, 1pm

Parade begins in front of Miller Place Animal Hospital and continues to Rocky Point Ale House, 42 Broadway in Rocky Point.

Am-O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Amagansett

March 19, 12pm

If you have little ones that have a short attention span, then The Am-O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the perfect place to go to! The parade takes place on Main St. 

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Patchogue

March 20, 12pm

Parade begins at Rt 112 and continues along Main Street until West Ave.

2022 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Lindenhurst

March 26, 11am

Parade begins at Hartford Street and Heling Blvd.

2022 Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cutchogue

March 26, 2pm

The parade will march from the Traffic light at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending in Cutchogue Village.

Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Montauk

March 27, 12pm

Parade kicks off on Edgemere Rd.

Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Ronkonkoma

March 27,  2pm

The Parade starts at the corner of  Patchogue-Holbrook Road and Portion Road. Parade Route continues from Portion Road to Ronkonkoma Avenue, South on Hawkins Avenue to Church Street, and ending at St. Joseph’s Church.

Rockland/Bergen

40th Annual Bergen County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Bergenfield

March 13, 2pm

The parade takes place along Washington Ave.

Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pearl River

March 20, 1:30pm

The parade starts from the Pfizer Parking lot at the intersection of Crooked Hill Road and Middletown Road in Pearl River. It proceeds down Middletown Road to Central Avenue where it continues through the Pearl River Business District and ends at South Main Street.

