Where to Watch St. Patrick’s Day Parades in NYC 2022

Where to Watch St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2022
St. Patrick’s Day is a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start celebrating! In and around NYC there are many St. Patrick’s Day parades that are going on are a great family-friendly way to celebrate the holiday!
New York City
Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rockaway Park
March 5, 1pm
The Parade starts at Beach 129 Street and Newport Avenue and ends at Beach 100th Street by St. Camillus.
St. Pat’s For All Parade
March 6, 1pm
St. Pat’s For All Parade travels through Sunnyside and Woodside beginning at 43rd Street & Skillman Avenue.
NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Midtown
March 17, 11am-4:30pm
The Parade begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.
2022 Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Bayside
March 26, 1pm
The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Bell Blvd from 35th avenue to 42nd Avenue.
Westchester
Eastchester’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Tuckahoe
March 13, 3pm
The parade starts from the Immaculate Conception School and proceeds north on Main Street, Eastchester. At the White Plains Road intersection, it continues north on White Plains Road to Lake Isle Country Club.
Yonkers St. Patrick’s Parade, Yonkers
March 19, 1pm
The parade begins on Hyatt and McLean Avenues and ends at McLean Avenue and McCollum Place by Coyne Park.
Long Island, Nassau
Bethpage Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Bethpage
March 6, 1pm
The parade begins in front of 220 Central Avenue, Bethpage.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Garden City
March 6, 1pm
The parade assembles at County Seat Drive, makes a left on Old Country Road, a right on Mineola Blvd., and ends on Jericho Trnpk.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Farmingdale
March 13, 2pm
Starts at Northside Elementary School and spans about half a mile down Main Street to the Village Green.
Annual Rockville Centre St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rockville Centre
March 19, 12pm
Parade begins at the Municipal Parking Lot on North Sunrise Hwy and ends on Washington Street.
Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Glen Cove
March 20, 1pm
The parade begins near Finley Middle School at Forest Avenue and Dosoris Lane and proceeds through the streets of downtown Glen Cove to St. Patrick’s Church.
Wantagh 2nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Wantagh
March 20, 2-4pm
The parade steps off from Wantagh High School and continues Railroad Ave.
Long Island, Suffolk
Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022, Kings Park
March 5, 12pm
The Parade steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street, and ends down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School.
55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, East Islip
March 6, 2pm
The parade begins in front of the East Islip Library at 381 E Main St.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, St. James
March 12, 1pm
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with piper bands, marching bands and so much more! This parade will take place along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn to Railroad Avenues.
2022 Bay Shore Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 12, 2pm
The Bay Shore Brightwaters parade is always a crowd favorite in Long Island and now you and the family can join in on the fun. The parade steps off from Saxon Ave.
88th Annual Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Huntington Station
March 13, 2pm
The parade steps off near New York Ave and Church Street and continues until Church of St. Patrick at 400 Main St, Huntington.
2022 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Center Moriches
March 13, 2pm
Hosted by TheChamber of Commerce of the Moriches, The Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place along Main St.
Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Bayport
March 13, 11am
The parade runs from Montauk Hwy & Snedecor Ave to Montauk Hwy & Blue Point Ave.
Miller Place – Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Miller Place
March 13, 1pm
Parade begins in front of Miller Place Animal Hospital and continues to Rocky Point Ale House, 42 Broadway in Rocky Point.
Am-O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Amagansett
March 19, 12pm
If you have little ones that have a short attention span, then The Am-O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the perfect place to go to! The parade takes place on Main St.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Patchogue
March 20, 12pm
Parade begins at Rt 112 and continues along Main Street until West Ave.
2022 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Lindenhurst
March 26, 11am
Parade begins at Hartford Street and Heling Blvd.
2022 Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cutchogue
March 26, 2pm
The parade will march from the Traffic light at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending in Cutchogue Village.
Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Montauk
March 27, 12pm
Parade kicks off on Edgemere Rd.
Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Ronkonkoma
March 27, 2pm
The Parade starts at the corner of Patchogue-Holbrook Road and Portion Road. Parade Route continues from Portion Road to Ronkonkoma Avenue, South on Hawkins Avenue to Church Street, and ending at St. Joseph’s Church.
Rockland/Bergen
40th Annual Bergen County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Bergenfield
March 13, 2pm
The parade takes place along Washington Ave.
Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pearl River
March 20, 1:30pm
The parade starts from the Pfizer Parking lot at the intersection of Crooked Hill Road and Middletown Road in Pearl River. It proceeds down Middletown Road to Central Avenue where it continues through the Pearl River Business District and ends at South Main Street.