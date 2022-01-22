Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 28-30

It’s never too early to get ready for another awesome weekend! Have your kids grab a winter reading book, take the family on a High Line walking tour, or bring them to ride the Ice Bumper Cars.

Citywide | Details

Get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year by taking the family to some events around NYC! This upcoming Chinese New Year is the year of the tiger and is all about power, boldness, risk-taking and adventure. What better way to start the year off right then finding a family-friendly event that is both educational and fun.

Details

Nothing is better in the winter than grabbing a good book to read and sitting by the window as the snow falls. Reading can help stimulate your kids while they are stuck inside but it will also fill your child’s imagination with interesting and fun stories!

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park | Details

The Bumper Cars on Ice are back at Bryant Park for the winter! This fun and popular activity is open now until February 28. Adults and kids ages 7 and older can ride these bumper cars and glide around the ice at the Winter Village! Make sure to look out for their special late-night rides that will only be happening on select days. Tickets can be purchased on their website and all riders must sign a waiver on site before you hop on.

Battery Park | Details

The Battery Playscape opened to the public on December 16,2021 and is now the newest and most popular site to visit! Not only is it a fun playscape that your kids can spend hours on, but it was made with an innovative contemporary design to raise awareness to the environment. The Playscape has five ecology zones that kids can play in, as well as an improv/puppet theater.

The William Vale | Details

This iconic rink and winter village are now open for New Yorkers to enjoy this winter season! Located on the 23rd Floor Outdoor Rooftop, Visitors will be able to skate around while also taking in the beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline. Make sure to warm up and enjoy some delicious food and drinks by reserving your own private heated chalets!

14th St., 23rd St., and 30th St. | Details

These special winter walking tours allow you to see the story behind this popular park while being guided on a free tour! You will be able to learn about the park’s history, design, and landscape while also taking in some beautiful views. Tours are first come first serve and they each last 45 minutes.

Citywide | Details

We all know that these winter months can get pretty chilly and one of the easiest ways to stay warm is by grabbing a cup of hot chocolate! Luckily for us New Yorkers, there are a lot of shops and restaurants located around the city that sell both traditional and unique hot chocolate.