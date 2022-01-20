Lunar New Year 2022: Ways to Celebrate in and Around NYC

Many families around NYC are getting ready to celebrate Lunar New Year (Also known as The Chinese New Year) on February 1st. Whether you would rather stay in to celebrate this year or would like to have an excuse to get out of the house, we have made up a list of activities you and your family can take part in to commemorate this holiday!

Manhattan

Lunar New Year Festival: Year of The Tiger

Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., New York, NY

January 29, 11am-5pm

Free with Museum admissions

May art bring you good fortune! Celebrate the Year of the Tiger, one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac, with performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages.

Lunar New Year Performances

Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Chelsea, NY

January 29 through February 13, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm

Free

Enjoy traditional lion dances and ribbon-twirling performances by The New York Chinese Cultural Center. Performances will take place at The Great Room on Level 1.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Tiger

Asia Society, Online

January 29, 1-3:30pm

Free

Enjoy a day of family programs including stories, music, dance, and puppets. To top it off, kids of all ages can take part in this fun event in the comfort of their own home watching on their YouTube or Facebook

Chinese New Year Family Festival

China Institute, Online

January 29, 10am-12pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Experience an interactive cartooning workshop, a read-aloud storytime, and a fun New Year art exercise to welcome The Year of the Tiger on a live streamed holiday celebration. No previous Chinese language skills required.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., New York, NY 10080

February 3 through February 5; Thurs., 4-8pm; Fri., 12-8pm; Sat., 11am-6:30pm

Free

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by bringing the family to this multi-day celebration! All guests will have a chance to watch a live ice carving, kids crafts and more! If you still have some questions regarding the event, call 212-978-1673 for more information.

Lunar New Year with the New York Philharmonic

Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

February 8, 7:30pm

$78-$136

Celebrate the Lunar New Year — and welcome the Year of the Tiger — with the New York Philharmonic.! You and the family can sit back and enjoy a beautiful performance that will ring in this holiday for everyone.

Brooklyn

Lunar New Year at Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

58 Seventh Ave., Park Slope, NY

January 29, 2-3:15pm or 2:45-4pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Celebrate the passing of a new lunar year with an afternoon of traditional and contemporary Chinese music, a performance of the lion dance, crafts, calligraphy and much more.

Virtual Book Adventure -Bringing in the New Year By Grace Lin

Brooklyn Public Library, Online

February 1, 2-2:30pm

Free

Read along to learn some classic Chinese traditions and cultures that people do to celebrate the new year! Kids ages 0-3 year and their parents can enjoy this fun event by watching on Facebook.

Celebrate Lunar New Year

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave.,Crown Heights

February 5, 10am–1pm or 2pm-5pm

$13; $12 grandparent; free for babies younger than 1 year – Advanced Registration Required

Learn about the festival and traditions of Lunar New Year through storytelling, live music, plus a calligraphy workshop and a rooftop lion puppet parade led by the Chinatown Community Young Lions.

Red-Firecrackers – The story of the first Lunar New Year, and The Story of Nian and The Origin of Chinese Lunar New Year Customs

Brooklyn Public Library, Online

February 5, 1-2pm

Free

A spectacular production of dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively dance by top notch performers telling the story of the origin of the Chinese Lunar New Year. In this legend, a group of villagers, working, dancing and praying together, defeated a terrifying monster of the ages. A heartwarming story highlights the intrinsic value of coming together, courage, hard-work and ingenuity. It also explains some of the origin of the tradition of the Chinese Lunar New Year when everyone is wearing red, giving red envelopes to children, putting up red decorations, and lighting up all the dark corners with the red firecracker to make loud noises. This pre-recorded program will air on the BPL Facebook page.

Queens

Lunar New Year Celebration: Bilingual Stories In English And Chinese

Queens Library, Online

January 28, 3:30-4pm

Free

Enjoy stories, rhymes, poetry of the Tang dynasty, three-character classics, songs and fun activities, in Chinese and English with Ms. Janice, early learning assistant at Flushing Library.Families can watch online and can use the event password: 0128 (0128 from phones)

2022 Lunar New Year Celebration

Glow Community Center, 133-29 41st Ave.,Queens, NY 11354

January 29, 11am-4pm

Free

Help usher in the Year of the Tiger at this exciting cultural street fair featuring a holiday attire parade, Chinese folk arts & crafts, paper cutting & Chinese calligraphy, and much more! Portions of this event will take place outdoors and others indoors.

Lunar New Year

The Shops at Skyview, 40-24 College Point Blvd, Queens, NY 11354

January 29, 1-4pm

Free

In partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center and the Queens Botanical Garden, there will be cultural performances, blossom crafts, a wishing tree, games and prizes for shoppers to participate in. The event will be located on Level 4 near F21 Red.

Lunar New Year Celebration and Workshops with the Noguchi Museum

Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, NY 11106

January 29, 12-4:30pm

Free, Advanced Registration Required.

In collaboration with The Noguchi Museum, Socrates Sculpture Park is pleased to offer a family oriented celebration of Lunar New Year. Participate in a light sculpture workshop led by Noguchi educator Harumi Ori and an accompanying self guided activity that invites audiences to explore Socrates Sculpture Park and the lunar cycle. Light refreshments will be offered and can be enjoyed by a communal fire.

Zodiac Animal Movement Workshop

Long Island City School of Ballet, 44-02 23rd St, Long Island City, NY 11101

January 29, 10:30am and 11:30am

Free, Advanced registration required

LICSB is offering the Zodiac Animal Movement Workshop for kids ages 3-7 to support the LIC Partnership’s first ever LIC Lunar New Year Celebration! The workshop will be led by early childhood ballet instructors and assisted by several Upper Level ballet students. Children will explore the different ways animals move using the zodiac calendar as inspiration and ending with a celebration of the Year of the Tiger. They will be encouraged to hop like a bunny, gallop like a horse, fly like a dragon, etc.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave, Bayside, NY 11364

February 1, 1:30-4:30pm

$52. Advanced registration required

Kick off the Lunar New Year by learning about the ancient legend explaining the animals chosen for the Chinese zodiac. Engaging themed activities include making a fan for retelling the tale, creating confetti poppers in preparation for the Lunar New Year, and more. Some of the center’s zodiac residents will be on hand for a memorable meet and greet with the group. Children will enjoy mandarin oranges during a short nature hike exploring the winter trails, making the afternoon special. Children should bring a snack and bottled water.

Lunar New Year at the Garden: Lunar New Year Celebration Event

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St, Queens, NY 11355

February 5, 12-3pm

Free, Registration strongly recommended

Help bring good luck by cheering at the lion dance performances. Tag along for a compost tour and go on a winter scavenger hunt to explore the Garden’s colors and trees (and nab a goodie bag when you complete your hunt!). Read and listen to stories at the Zodiac Animal Library, participate in the community art project, pick up a take-home craft, and bring home a lucky plant–jade plants, peace lilies, and other auspicious beauties–from the Lucky Plant Sale in the QBG Store.

Lunar New Year Tinker Festival – Shadow Puppets

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Queens, NY 11354

February 5, 2:30-4:30pm

Free

Lunar New Year is celebrated by many different Asian communities, especially in the neighborhood of Flushing where the Lewis Latimer House Museum is located. This year, the museum will be hosting a Lunar New Year Tinker Festival, in collaboration with the local artist group Chinese Theater Works, experts on the art of Chinese shadow puppetry and traditional Chinese opera. There will be shadow puppet workshops and brief introductions to Chinese opera! Participants can join in for a hands-on experience with making their own shadow puppets, while watching a performance by the artist group. All materials will be provided by the Lewis Latimer House Museum to the participants.

Westchester/Bronx

Chappaqua Children’s Room Lunar New Year Celebration

Chappaqua Library, Online

January 29, 1:30-2:30pm

Free, Register to get the Zoom link sent to you that day

Ms. Cristina from Joy of Mandarin will lead this program; watch performances and participate virtually in activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year. You will also be notified when a craft kit/goodie bag will be available to pick up at the Chappaqua Library children’s room. Registration does not guarantee a craft kit and they will be available first come first serve as long as supplies last.

Storytime: Lunar New Year

New York Public Library, Mosholu Library, 285 E 205th St, Bronx, NY 10467

February 1, 12-12:30pm

Free

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, join the children’s librarians for a fun interactive storytime that highlights the Asian American experience for Lunar New Year.

Happy Lunar New Year

Mamaroneck Public Library, 136 Prospect Ave, Mamaroneck

February 1, 4-5pm

Free, Advanced registration required

If you are looking for a way for your little ones to celebrate this holiday properly? Join the library for stories, songs, and a craft in honor of the Lunar New Year.

Family Storytime

New York Public Library, Allerton Library, Online

February 2, 11-11:30am

Free

This World Read Aloud Day, join the children’s librarian for storytime to celebrate Lunar New Year to ring in the Year of the Tiger! Parents and caretakers are highly encouraged to participate and get involved. Storytime helps strengthen early literacy skills, socialization, and bonding between adults and their children.

Chinese New Year: Movie Night Festivities- ‘Monster Hunt’

Purchase Free Library, 3093 Purchase St, Purchase, NY 10577

February 11, 6pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Tiger with “Monster Hunt,” one of China’s biggest box office hits ever. Movie snacks (sunflower seeds and coconut water) to be served. NR, 104 minutes.

Long Island

stART (Story + Art): “My First Chinese New Year” by Karen Katz

Long Island Children’s Museum,11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

January 27, 11:30am-12pm

$4 or $3 members plus $15 admission, free admission for members – Advanced Registration Required.

Come out for a reading of “My First Chinese New Year” by Karen Katz. Chinese New Year is a time of new beginnings! Follow a girl as she learns how to welcome the coming year and experiences all the festivities surrounding it. After the story, decorate your own dancing dragon stick puppet as a symbol of good fortune for the year 2022!

Chinese New Year Family Acrobatic Show

Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Ln, Peconic, NY 11958

February 5, 4-5pm

Free, Advanced registration required.

Li Liu will share her talents of plate spinning, foot juggling, hand balancing, artistic cycling, ribbon dancing, and Chinese water bowl manipulation! Holiday traditions will be shared along with the language and culture of one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

Year of the Tiger Workshop

Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd, Centerport, NY 11721

February 12, 10-11:30am or 12-1:30pm

$15; $13.50 members – Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with crafts, dancing, and a visit to the museum collection galleries.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St #1, Port Washington, NY 11050

February 13, 11am and 3pm

Free, Online version available with registration

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with crafts, activities, food and a live performance with traditional Chinese music, dance, martial artist and an acrobat.

Rockland/Bergen

New Jersey Symphony: Lunar New Year Celebration

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St, Newark, NJ 07102

January 29, 7:30pm

$25-$80

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger as the New Jersey Symphony continues a tradition that welcomes all audiences for a festive evening of community and cultural exchange.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at American Dream

American Dream, 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

January 31- Sun., Feb. 20, See website for schedule

Free

Usher in “The Year of the Tiger” and the good fortune it brings. Expect festive performances, shopping deals, and gorgeous decor in honor of the Lunar New Year. These physically-distant performances take place on The Dream Stage in Court A.

Family Fun Day: Lunar New Year!

Liberty Hall Museum, 1003 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083

February 12, 1-2:30pm

$10 per child and adult; $8 members per child and adult; $4 each additional child – Advanced Registration Required

The Year of the Tiger begins on February 1st and Liberty Hall is celebrating by making lots of crafts- from dragon puppets to “porcelain” plates- that emulate traditional Chinese craftsmanship and icons.