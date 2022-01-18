The Best Winter Reading Books for Kids!

Winter can be such a magical season filled with outside fun in the snow. For days when it gets too chilly, and staying indoors is a must, kids should still have an enjoyable time. Reading can be a fantastic stimulating activity for kids of all ages, during those blizzard days. There’s nothing better than challenging the mind and filling your child’s imaginations with the wonder of stories. Here is a list of some great reads for those indoor winter days.

Early Readers

Ages: 4-8 Years

The Missing Mitten Mystery follows Annie and her dog, Oscar, as they search for Annie’s red mitten after long day of playing in the snow. They look high and low at every spot they played in, who knows if it’s truly lost, or hidden in plain sight. This book is perfect for showing kids how fun playing in the snow can be, but also to be mindful of what they may leave behind during all that fun.

Ages: 0-6 Years

A classic book for young readers, The Monster at the End of the Book follows our familiar friend Grover as he warns us nonstop about the monster at the end of the book. This book is a fun read with your little one that’ll keep them smiling to the end.

Ages: 4-9 Years

Young children are unfamiliar and also frightened by extreme weather. I am the Storm takes a peek at a tornado, a blizzard, a forest fire, and a hurricane along with warm family stories that portray preparedness and trust. This book teaches kids about the complexity of nature, and how it has much more power than we initially realize, but with the right preparation, they can get through anything that comes their way.

Ages: 4-9 Years

Aaron Slater loves hearing and creating stories. One day he is assigned to write a story of his own, but he can’t seem to decipher the squiggles on the page. He now has to find his own way of telling stories that are unique to who he is. This book helps kids explore their imaginative selves and allows them see that they too can create things that come to their mind, no matter the setback.

Upper-Level Readers

Ages: 10-12 Years

COG follows five robots on an unforgettable journey to rescue their inventor. Cog is a young robot that has been left damaged after an accident. When he wakes up, he’s in an unknown lab and the scientist who created him is missing. With the help of 4 accomplices, Cog starts a mission to find her and stop the corporation controlling all of them. This is a fun adventure book that’ll surely keep your child reading for more.

Ages: 8-12 Years

Maisie Cannon is not excited for her winter family road trip to the Makah community where her mother grew up. After she hurt her leg and wasn’t able to keep up with her ballet training, her emotions took a turn for the worst. She has to work through her emotions to find her joy again, and maybe this trip will help her do just that.

Ages: 10-12 Years

Harry has always admired the escape artist Houdini. He lives in Houdini’s old New York City house, and basically knows anything there is to know about him. So, when Houdini claims to be contacting him from beyond the grave, Harry can’t help but listen to his favorite magician. Is it worth learning the secrets of Houdini’s tricks, or will a trick eventually be played on Henry?

Ages: 10-12 Years

Best Friends, Bug and Moira, have the next two months of summer to prepare for middle school. For Moira that’s learning about makeup, clothes, and boys. For Bug, that’s trying to untangle the mystery of the ghost that his haunting her home, and her. Bug must figure out what the ghost is trying to tell her, and what she is deep down trying to tell her self about who she is.

8th Grade & Young Adult Readers

Ages: 13-15 Years

Silas wakes up to his father being taken away by three menacing horsemen. Along with his ghost companion Mittenwool and a pony that has showed up on his doorstep, Silas goes on a perilous journey to find his father. This is a great adventure book for young adult readers who want to read a story of self-discovery in the face of danger.

Ages: 13-18 Years

Abby signs up for a DNA service, and finds out she has a secret older sister. She decides to meet up with her long-lost sister, Savannah, during summer camp and find out why her parents gave her up for adoption. During this search for answers, she finds out that Savanah isn’t what she expected, and her parents are hiding secrets that can change life as she knows it.

Ages: 14-18 Years

Sam is going on a road trip to Senior Ski weekend that she’s dreading. Along the ride is her brother, his best friend Gavin, Gavin’s dog, and three other classmates. On the way, the SUV crashes into a snowbank. Sam and her friends soon find themselves stranded in the mountains with no cell phone service and freezing temperatures fast approaching. Soon the elements of nature take a turn for the worst and the need for survival become their only hope in getting through this ski weekend.

Ages: 14-18

Daunis Fontaine dreams of a fresh start at college, away from all the things that don’t make her fit in in her hometown and nearby Ojibwe reservation. But tragedy strikes and she must stay home to look after her fragile mother. Daunis then witnesses a murder that sweeps her up into an FBI investigation about a new lethal drug. Using her chemistry and native roots, Duanis tries to solve the source of drug before more people get hurt.