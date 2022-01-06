The Vale Rink and Winter Village at Westlight Opens at The William Vale!

Vale Rink and Winter Village at Westlight Opens at The William Vale!

Get ready New Yorkers because the iconic Vale Rink and Winter Village at Westlight are now open for the season, making it the perfect destination this winter season! Both of these destinations are located at The William Vale and have many fun and cool features that families will love.

The Vale Rink (which could be found at the 23rd Floor Outdoor Rooftop) will bring you into a magical winter wonderland as you look over the Manhattan skyline. What makes the Vale Rink different from other rinks you see around the city is that it is made from Glice’s sustainable synthetic ice, which doesn’t require the use of power or water! Not only is this ice option eco-friendly, but it also makes skating on it during the cold weather more enjoyable because it doesn’t give off cold temperatures! The rink will be open Wednesdays through Sundays and times and tickets can be purchased online.

While the kids are spending time making memories on the ice rink, parents can relax in the Winter Village at Westlight! This village is made up of 12 private heated chalets where you can cuddle up and enjoy the 360 degree view of the city! The village is the perfect setting to enjoy great food and drinks with friends and family without having to beat the cold weather. The Winter Village is open Monday through Sunday and reservations are required.

