The 10 Best Hot Chocolate Spot in NYC

The Best Hot Chocolate Spot in NYC

While the weather stays cold for the next couple of months, try to stay warm by grabbing a delicious cup of hot chocolate! New York City has a wide variety of spots where you can grab a traditional cup of cocoa or can try some unique and interesting flavors. For those who are on the lookout for their favorite go to spot, here are some of out top picks.

Bar Pisellino – West Village

52 Grove St., New York 10014

This all day casual cafe gives you some of the richest and delicious Italian style hot chocolate in the city! Bar Pisellino’s hot chocolate is made with more chocolate than milk to make for a better flavor and is topped with their whipped panna that makes the drink even more amazing! The cafe also offers food and treats that will have New Yorkers coming back for more.

Daily Provisions – Multiple Locations

375 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10024

90 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, NY 10001

103 E 19th St., New York, NY 10003

29 Bedford St., New York, NY 10014

Since there are a number of locations for this restaurant, there is no excuse on why you shouldn’t stop in to try their hot chocolate! Made with both chocolate ganache with Vesta chocolates, there is no doubt that you will be craving another cup later. You are also able to add a superfine vanilla marshmallow to your drink. All locations offer order pickup and delivery.

Dominique Ansel Bakery – Soho

189 Spring St. New York, NY 10012

Not only is Dominique Ansel Bakery’s hot chocolate popular for its taste, but people also order it for a great photo opportunity! Their Blossoming Hot Chocolate is made of their chef’s hot chocolate and is topped with their signature marshmallow flower that actually blooms inside the cup!

Serendipity 3 – Lenox Hill

225 E 60th St, New York, NY, 10022

Serendipity 3 is known as being out of the box and their hot chocolate is no exception. If you are someone that prefers cold or iced drinks, then their frozen hot chocolates are the ones for you! This famous drink comes in a variety of different flavors and is definitely one that everyone should try.

Max Brenner – Union Square

841 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

All of the chocolate lovers out there need to make a stop at Max Brenner! All of their hot chocolates are served in their signature Hug Mug and are the perfect drinks to get on a cold winter day. Max Brenner also has some fun and unique hot chocolate flavors, such as Oreo and Mexican Spicy, so everyone can find one they enjoy.

Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain – Carroll Gardens

513 Henry St., Brooklyn, NY 11231

During the winter months, people stop into this old time ice cream shop to grab some of their hot chocolate! Guests can warm up with a cup of any of their hot chocolate options. Brooklyn Farmacy also offers frozen hot chocolate that is topped with their homemade marshmallow fluff!

The Chocolate Room– Park Slope & Cobble Hill

51 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217

269 Court St., Brooklyn, NY 112131

Just looking at the name of this cafe, you know this is bound to be a great hot chocolate spot! The Chocolate Room has a couple options for hot chocolates that will appeal to all different guests. You can choose from their classic hot chocolate, that is made infused with Madagascar Vanilla, their dark hot chocolate or their seasonal spiced dark hot chocolate that is made with chipotle chillies, cinnamon and cloves.

Squish Marshmallows– East Village

120 Saint Marks Pl., New York, NY 10009

For those who look forward to the marshmallow on the top of hot chocolate more than the drink itself, we’ve got the perfect spot for you! Squish Marshmallows allows guests to choose from a range of marshmallow flavors that are able to top off their delicious hot chocolate. Choose from flavors such as birthday cake, Oreo brownie, s’mores, banana pudding and much more!

Martha’s Country Bakery– Multiple Locations

70-28 Austin St., Forest Hills, NY 11375

36-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, NY 11105

263 & 175 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211

This American-style shop can be found in both Queens and Brooklyn and is a great place to stop for a traditional cup of hot chocolate with some extra sprinkles of chocolate on top. Martha’s Country Bakery also offers some unique flavors, including their most popular drink, red velvet hot chocolate! Whichever flavor you might choose, make sure to pair it with delicious pastries!

Laughing Man Coffee Company- Tribeca

184 Duane St., New York, NY 10013

300 Vesey St., New York, NY 10282

This coffee shop was opened by Hugh Jackman and David Steingard and focuses on supporting coffee farming communities. Although this spot is focused on coffee, their hot chocolate is also a delicious option on their menu. Laughing Man has a traditional and artisan option for hot chocolate that is delicious and to top it all off, you can support a great cause when you make a purchase.