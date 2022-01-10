Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 14-16

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in New York City! Take the family on a getaway to a winter lodge or resort, explore The Christian Dior Exhibit, or grab some delicious hot chocolate to stay warm!

The William Vale | Details

This iconic rink and winter village are now open for New Yorkers to enjoy this winter season! Located on the 23rd Floor Outdoor Rooftop, Visitors will be able to skate around while also taking in the beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline. Make sure to warm up and enjoy some delicious food and drinks by reserving your own private heated chalets!

Near NYC | Details

Booking a stay at a Winter Lodge or resort is the perfect option for a vacation this season! There are many different places outside of NYC that offer fun and exciting activities that are perfect for the whole family. Whether you want to spend a weekend skiing or tubing or would like to just sit in the pool or get a much needed spa day, these resorts have all of that and more!

Citywide | Details

We all know that these winter months can get pretty chilly and one of the easiest ways to stay warm is by grabbing a cup of hot chocolate! Luckily for us New Yorkers, there are a lot of shops and restaurants located around the city that sell both traditional and unique hot chocolate.

Join some of your kids favorite pups to take part in this one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the CAMP store in Hudson Yard! Your kids will be able to take part in themed environments, games, and activities, making it the perfect weekend activity to try. Tickets are going fast so make sure you reserve yours on the CAMP website before you go!

14th St., 23rd St., and 30th St. | Details

These special winter walking tours allow you to see the story behind this popular park while being guided on a free tour! You will be able to learn about the park’s history, design, and landscape while also taking in some beautiful views. Tours are first come first serve and they each last 45 minutes.

It can be hard during the Winter months to have to stay inside all of the time. Try to make this time memorable and fun by making an indoor fort! Whether you are on the lookout for a fort you can buy online or want to try creating one with supplies you already have, this activity can be fun for the whole family to get involved in.

Brooklyn Museum | Details

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.