Winter Activities: Online or In-Person, Here is How Classes are Stepping Up!

Winter Activities: Online or In-Person

The cold weather is here, and do you know what changes for parents regarding scheduling the kids’ classes and activities? Nothing. We are still busy, for if there is ever a time that kids need to be active, it is the winter months.

Regardless of the season, activities are suitable for our kids’ growth and mental health. The CDC has stated that activities “may reduce anxiety and depression and pro- mote positive mental health.” And whether activities and classes are in-person or online, they help kids not only learn but keep them active. Elaine Finkletaub, President & CEO of Chickenshed NYC shares, “Chickenshed NYC Chickenshed NYC’s motto is ‘theatre changing lives,’ and we really believe that our inclusive theatre programs can transform kids of all abilities and backgrounds.

The Chickenshed Players weekly inclusive theatre making classes give kids and teens powerful tools they can use in their everyday lives such as: confidence, communication skills and the ability to become part of a theatrical community, developing life changing shows for both performers and audiences to enjoy. Adventures from The Shed performances for preschoolers and families use puppetry, music, and storytelling to include the littlest ones in the magic of theatre.”

There are so many activities!

If your children are like mine, one loves sports, but the other is more into music or language, don’t fret as there are a range of activities available that will be the right fit for your kid. Patrizia Saglio, owner of Collina Italiana Italian Language School and Cultural Center commented, “Learning a new language at an early age can boost problem solving, critical-thinking, and listening skills, in addition to improving memory, concentration, and the ability to multitask. At our school, the benefits of learning a foreign language coupled with the passion of our native Italian instructors, not to mention the wonderfully fun and welcoming atmosphere, take your child on a beautiful journey with the Italian language and culture.”

Socializing is important for our kids

Social connection is hugely important for many parents as most kids have spent the last two years (and counting) in a pandemic. This means when choosing a remote or in- person class, we look forward to our kids interacting with their peers. Carrie Suter, Director of Arts Reaching Youth (ARY), Brooklyn Music School, shares, “Our after school program, Arts Reaching Youth (ARY), not only gives kids the opportunity to explore their different musical interests, but helps them create friendships from outside their typical peer group. Some of them know what they love – they know that they like guitar or dancing – some of them aren’t really sure and they’re having fun exploring their own abilities and interests. Because BMS picks up kids from so many different schools in the area, kids get to meet and make new friends from outside their immediate peer group.”

Safety On

Safety is important at home, school, and activities, and after-school programs are serious about our kids being safe in the time of COVID. Laura Nupponen, Founder of Moosiki Kids shares, “We have many covid protocols in place, the newest safety measure being that we require proof of vaccination from all adults prior to entering the classroom. In addition to that, we take the temperatures of adults and children at the door, we have an air purifier running, and we require all adults to be masked for the duration of class (and urge any child over two years to be masked as well).” So bundle up or pick a roomy spot in the home for activities and classes are in session!