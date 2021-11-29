Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 3-5

Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC! Get your family tickets to see The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Attend Holiday Party on the Plaza or attend a Hanukkah celebration!

Hanukkah is the time to celebrate traditions while also celebrating with family and friends. If you are looking for a fun way to spend hanukkah this year, there are many festivities that are taking place all throughout the week that will make this holiday special.

830 5th Ave, New York, NY

The Wollman Rink has officially reopened under new ownership! Your family will have the best time this winter skating around the newly upgraded rink while also enjoying the new Club House. Since this year is the grand reopening, the Wollman Park Partners is offering discounted skating tickets so everyone can have a chance to enjoy the rink this year.

Radio City Music Hall

The beloved Christmas Spectacular is returning to Radio City Music Hall this holiday season! Families will have a wonderful time watching the Rockettes perform fun and interactive shows that will put all guests into the holiday spirit. The show will be running from now until January 2nd and tickets are now available on their website.

The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Spread some holiday cheer while stopping by the Holiday Part on the Plaza! The Mark Morris Dance Center will be leading a huge dance and sing along activity that incorporates excerpts from The Hard Nut’s Snow variation. This event will take place on December 4 from 11am – 12pm and registration is required.

Brooklyn Museum

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be opening for its 20th season! You and the family will have a great time visiting the village and taking advantage of all the fun activities they offer. Not only will you be able to walk around the open-air holiday market and try out delicious treats, but you can also go skating on the only free-admission skating rink in NYC. This winter village is the perfect outing to do for the holiday season!

Explore Brooklyn Botanic Garden after dark this winter at Lightscape. This illuminated spectacular brings the gardens to life and allows visitors to walk around and take in all of the beautiful lights. This outdoor experience is open from November 19th through January 9th and tickets can be purchased online prior to your visit.