Experience the Return of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes!

The 2021 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, is back and better than ever this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from November 5, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Families will have the most magical time watching the Rockettes kick off (pun intended!) another fantastic season of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular after a 2020 absence due to the pandemic (which marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled). Prepare to have your hearts warmed with holiday spirit by this sensational show featuring the Rockettes in fun, interactive, holiday numbers that will have everyone smiling, singing, and dancing along.

The production will feature more Rockettes’ numbers than ever before, including the return of the beloved lyrical number, “Snow,” which transforms the Great Stage into a magical winter wonderland. With the return of “Snow,” the Rockettes now perform in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production – with more technically complex and different styles of dance than ever before. Fans can expect a sensational show filled with 3-D virtual sleigh rides, fun surprises like a snow shower, a visit to the North Pole, and Santa himself! What more could you want?

The show more than lives up to its name, the Christmas Spectacular, with good reason: it has seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933 and is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences from around the world and given fans of all ages Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

During the pandemic and despite the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Spectacular season, the Rockettes served as a ray of light and a source of joy and inspiration throughout these tough times. From performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, to an hour-long television special, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special, countless old and new fans fell in love with the Rockettes for the first time and all over again. The Rockettes also stayed connected with fans across the globe and provided a creative, athletic outlet at home through weekly dance classes on Instagram Live, spreading joy through Rockette kicking, singing, and dancing while staying safe at home.

Speaking of safety, The Christmas Spectacular is committed to the health and safety of its guests, performers, and staff. All guests will need to follow venue protocols in place at the time of their performance. Please note that government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check rockettes.com/FAQ for the latest information.

Be sure to welcome the Rockettes back to the stage, return to the wonderment of Radio City, and enjoy this cherished family tradition. Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now, start at $49, and can be purchased online. Visit rockettes.com/christmas for more information.