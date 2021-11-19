Wollman Rink NYC Officially Reopens!

With buzz and excitement in the air, the iconic Wollman Rink NYC officially reopened to the public under new operators Wollman Park Partners, LLC (WPP). WPP hosted a grand reopening of the rink with the theme of making the rink more welcoming and accessible to all New Yorkers as lauded in its catchy new slogan, Come Wonder. Come All.

Diversity, inclusion and accessibility are WPP’s central pillars. They will reinvest all profit back into the rink, programming, and operations. They have formed a robust partnership with several community organizations to ensure that the space is truly a place for everyone, including Figure Skating in Harlem, Ice Hockey in Harlem, YMCA, Green City Force, Melba Wilson and Great Performances, and The Boys’ Club of New York. Together, they are planning to host a range of events and programming, including public sessions, youth programming with community partners, cultural events, and celebrations, and more.

WPP and its community partners were joined at a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor Bill de Blasio and NY elected officials, NYC Parks, community groups, and the public to celebrate the grand re-opening of the historic ice skating venue in Central Park. “Each winter season, New Yorkers and visitors alike head to Central Park to skate and create memories to last a lifetime,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I’m thrilled Wollman Rink is back and better than ever under new management. I thank all of our partners for working together to deliver an inclusive and accessible experience for all.”

Wollman Park Partners is offering discounted pricing to increase accessibility to the rink through its Wollman Rink Access Program (WRAP). This program is designed to help provide access for New Yorkers who have not historically been able to afford to visit the rink. WRAP tickets will cost $14 each and include admission, skate rental, and a hot chocolate. WPP is actively working to extend its current community partnerships and increase WRAP’s reach over the coming months.

The grand reopening ceremony was filled with dynamic and diverse musical, skating, and dance performances, featuring figure skater and actress Sierra Boggess, US junior silver ice dancing medalists Oona and Gage Brown, Ice Hockey in Harlem, Figure Skating in Harlem, Broadway Youth Ensemble, Wollman Academy Skaters, trumpeter Summer Camargo and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Academy ensemble, and Dnay B and the Harlem Parade. For the grand finale, Dnay B choreographed a signature Wollman Wobble ice skating dance for all to learn and perform together.

The newly-updated rink got some ice cool upgrades, including a new clubhouse, The Wollman Rink NYC Artist Project, featuring murals painted by artists from across all five boroughs (including one on the Zamboni), and a culinary program that will be affordable, delicious, and represent the diversity of NYC food by the rink’s exclusive food partners, Great Performances and Harlem’s Melba Wilson of Melba’s Restaurant.

“Wollman Rink is an iconic destination and a classic New York City experience, and its reopening is a milestone in our recovery from the pandemic,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff. “We are thrilled that Wollman is reopening for New Yorkers and tourists to enjoy this holiday season, and we look forward to working with Wollman Park Partners as they revitalize and operate the rink with inclusivity at the forefront.”

NYC families will love that WPP is committed to providing equitable opportunities and access for all visitors to enjoy the space. “As the new stewards of Wollman Rink, along with Related and Equinox, we have put inclusivity at the heart of everything we do,” said Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Founders of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “It is our mission to make Wollman Rink as equitable as possible so that more families, children, New Yorkers and visitors can access and enjoy this venue for decades to come. This is an historic moment for New York City, and we are so glad to be a part of it.”

Tickets are now on sale at wollmanrinknyc.com for the skating season. For more information about the partners, public skating, the skate school, the artist project, and more, and to purchase tickets, visit wollmanrinknyc.com.