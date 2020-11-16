Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 20-22

Ski Resorts and Ski Slopes

Need a winter getaway? Take a ski trip with your family in Upstate New York. There are a ton of ski resorts and ski slopes to choose from, so we rounded up our top picks. Many of the resorts have gentle slopes and “ski school” for kids and adults, so no prior ski experience is necessary to have some family fun. We’ve even included the updated COVID-19 policies for each resort so that you can know ahead of time what to expect. Start packing your bags for your next weekend stay at a New York ski resort!

See our roundup of ski resorts and slopes here!