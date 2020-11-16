Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 20-22
Looking for more activities? Check out our Family-Friendly Guide to NYC Holiday In-Person Activities and Virtual Events
-
Ice Skating Rinks
Ice skating has always been an iconic New York winter activity. Even though things look different this year in so many ways, ice skating is a winter activity we can still enjoy! It’s outdoors, it’s socially-distanced, and these New York rinks have plans for Covid-conscience skating this winter.
-
Macy's Herald Square Windows
Courtesy of Macy’s
This year, Macy’s will have a special window that gives thanks to our frontline heroes, essential workers, marchers for equality, and to all New Yorkers staying hopeful and showing resilience. Stop by to see all six windows at Herald Square. From neon lights spelling out “Thank You” to elves busily decorating in a city landscape scene, these holiday windows showcase the spirit of New York. From November 19th – January 1st.
-
Holiday Train Show
The New York Botanical Garden returns with its magical Holiday Train Show this season. Note that this year, with tickets and capacity very limited due to enhanced safety protocols that include social distancing, the only way to see this captivating display is as a Member, Patron, Corporate Member, or Bronx Community Partner. Marvel at model trains zipping through an enchanting display of famous New York landmarks each re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, acorns, and cinnamon sticks. The show will run November 12-January 31.
-
Holiday Lights at Bronx Zoo
This iconic light show full of plenty of winter-themed activities is perfect for some family fun. There will be five animal lantern safaris, ice-carving demonstrations, holiday treats, costumed characters, wildlife theater, stilt walkers, and more! The lantern safaris, spread out throughout the park, each showcase a different wildlife region and will lead you on a fun, safe, and leisurely tour of the attractions. The event is on select dates from November 20-January 10, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
-
Magic of Lights
Photo credit to Magic of Lights
Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 feet LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite.
Read more about Magic of Lights here!
-
Ski Resorts and Ski Slopes
Need a winter getaway? Take a ski trip with your family in Upstate New York. There are a ton of ski resorts and ski slopes to choose from, so we rounded up our top picks. Many of the resorts have gentle slopes and “ski school” for kids and adults, so no prior ski experience is necessary to have some family fun. We’ve even included the updated COVID-19 policies for each resort so that you can know ahead of time what to expect. Start packing your bags for your next weekend stay at a New York ski resort!
See our roundup of ski resorts and slopes here!
-
Floral Escape at the Queens County Farm Museum
As the air turns crisp and the scenery bursts with vibrant foliage, it is enough inspiration to take the family out for an adventure. And you don’t even need to leave the city at all. Prepare to feel miles away from NYC when you arrive at The Queens County Farm Museum for The Fall Escape and weekends at the farm.
Get the full scoop on the Floral Escape at Queens County Farm Museum here!
-
Pumpkin Arch – Seaport District
Pumpkin Arch, Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil
Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17
Now until Thanksgiving
From now until Thanksgiving, New Yorkers can get the perfect fall picture under the Pumpkin Arch at Pier 17. Later, make your way to grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants such as Malibu Farm, The Fulton, or Cobble & Co.