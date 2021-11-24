8 Hanukkah Celebrations and Festivities in NYC 2021

Hanukkah Celebrations and Festivities in NYC

Hanukkah is all about celebrating traditions and spending time together as a family. Luckily, New York has many events happening throughout the holiday season that will allow you to celebrate in many different ways. Whether you are looking for a menorah lighting or a glow in the dark dance party, there are Hanukkah celebrations and festivities that will make your Hanukkah more memorable.

Hanukkah at Jane’s Carousel

Jane’s Carousel, New Dock Street, Brooklyn, NY

December 1, 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Hosted by Chabad of Dumbo, Chanukah at Jane’s Carousel brings families together to celebrate the holiday in a fun way. Take part in activities such as carousel rides, ice Menorah carvings, arts and crafts, and more! At the end of the night, families are able to gather around and take part in a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony. This event is free, but guests are asked to register.

Hanukkah on Ice

Wollman Rink

November 29, 6pm – 9pm

This annual skating experience is known as one of the biggest Hanukkah parties in the city. Guests can enjoy listening to Jewish music, eating delicious kosher food and, of course, skating the night away! To keep everyone safe and healthy, guests over the age of 12 will be asked to show a proof of vaccination, a recent PCR test, or get rapid tested at the venue. Masks will also be required in the Club House at all times.Tickets start online at $22 or $30 with skate rentals but prices will go up when purchasing at the door.

Hanukkah Under the Stars

92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY

December 5, 4pm & 5:30pm

Celebrate the festival of light while gazing up at the stars! 92Y is putting on a rooftop event where guests will be able to take part in fun and festive activities. Parents will enjoy jamming out to classic hanukkah songs while the kids play with their friends. The event will also be available online. Adults and kids 12+ will have to show proof of vaccination and masks should be worn at all times. Tickets start at $18.

Hanukkah Family Fest

Jewish Children’s Museum

November 28-December 6, Monday-Thursday 10am-4pm, Sunday 10am-5:30pm

Get your kids excited to celebrate Hanukkah with fun activities put on at The Jewish Children’s Museum. Kids will be able to make unique Chanukah arts, decorate donuts, and learn the art of olive oil making. This fest will be the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with the family.

Chanukah Celebration

The Chelsea Green Park, 140 W 20th Street

December 2, 5:30pm

You are not going to want to miss the Hanukkah celebration at The Chelsea Green Park! Enjoy some delicious treats as well as fun activities and crafts that will make for a perfect celebration! Not only are there fun activities but there will also be a Grand Menorah Lighting to add some tradition to the celebration.

Chabad of Long Island City: Community Chanukah Celebration

Gantry Plaza State Park, 48th Avenue and Center Blvd.

December 1, 6pm

At the Community Chanukah Celebration, there are fun activities that are perfect for each member of the family! Not only is there live music and good food, but visitors will also love watching a performance by Chabad Hebrew School. This event is free but donations are appreciated.



Hanukkah Hunt Gallery Program

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Avenue, New York, NY

December 5, 10:30am – 3pm

Are you looking for a fun and educational way to end the Hanukkah holiday? Bring your family to see different menorahs from around the world at The Jewish Museum. Take part on a fun hunt around the museum for treasured works of art. This event is free with the purchase of a museum ticket.

Latke Festival 2021

Location TBA

December 6, 6pm – 8:30pm

The most unique holiday tasting event is coming back! Organized by Great Performance, this festival is put on to celebrate some of the most creative potato pancakes. If families want to get more information about this event, sign up to get their newsletters.