Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 6-8

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Bring your family peach picking outside of the city, enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars, or celebrate the end of a historic 2021 Olympics at home!

If you are a Pixar fan then you need to take advantage of this fun and interactive pop-up experience! Starting August 1, families can stop by the open-air mini-golf experience that is inspired by stories, characters, and icons from your favorite Pixar movies. Pixar Putt is great for all ages and is the perfect activity for a family outing. The course will be open seven days a week from August 1 through October 31 and tickets are on sale online only.

Calling all Broadway fans! Thinc Design, a world-renowned design firm has put together a collection of over 100 costumes that you have seen on the big stage or screen that you can now see up close! Costume makers and experts will also be at the event to give guests the inside scoop of how these costumes were made. To top it all off, all proceeds go to the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which helps sectors of the entertainment industry that have been hit the hardest over the last year. This exhibition runs through September 26.

Watching a movie with the family is always a great activity, but during the summer months it’s even more fun to watch movies outside! Take your kids to an old fashioned drive-in movie theater where you can pop open the trunk and make some unique memories. There are also movie events happening across the city where you can pack some snacks and a blanket and enjoy a movie with a view! The movie selection ranges from popular kids films to old time classics that the parents will also enjoy.

Catch a ride on the ferry and explore what Governors Island has to offer! With over 100 programs being put on every season, you and your family can spend the day walking through different exhibits or look through the tables at the weekend markets. If you are looking for recreational activities, there are tons of activities to choose from for all ages. There are a number of playgrounds that are perfect for little ones, or you can rent a bike and go explore the island!

Peach Picking season is in full swing, which means there are many farms and orchards to visit with the family! Peaches are a great snack to eat during the summer and are great for bakers in the family who want to make some creative treats. Not only are there pick-your-own experiences at these farms, but there are also other activities and markets that kids will love to take part in!

This family-friendly open-air night market is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat! The Queens Night Market is open every Saturday from 6 pm until midnight from now until August 21 and September 18th through October 30. With so many vendors to choose from, there is food for everyone in the family. There are also multiple art vendors and performances that will be available for guests to explore as well!

One of the best treats to grab in the summertime is an ice cream cone or sundae, and in NYC there seems to be a shop on every corner! Whether you are walking through the city or relaxing by the city pool, grabbing ice cream for the whole family is sure to make your day a little sweeter!

The closing ceremony of the 2021 Olympics is on August 8th, and what better way to celebrate than making your own Olympic experience at home! Host your own viewing party for the ceremony and make some delicious themed snacks and desserts. There are also great games that you can create for the kiddos that will make them feel like a true olympian.