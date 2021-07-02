Where to See Outdoor Movies in NYC for 2021!

Outdoor Movies In NYC!

Going to see a movie with the family is fun during any season, but in the summer your family is able to catch some outdoor movies! Many companies and venues are setting up great outdoor areas to make it perfect to watch your kids favorite film (that you also love secretly too) and old time classics. Whatever kind of movie you are looking for, these outdoor movies in NYC are sure to make your summer more memorable.

The Bel Aire Diner

31-91 21st St., Astoria, Queens

When: Various dates

Price: $49-$99

This Astoria diner has been around for 55 years and has been the perfect destination for a drive-in movie. The diner has a great lineup of classic movies that all kids should watch and that parents will love to rewatch. Since you will be sitting in the parking lot of a restaurant, you are able to order food through the diners website and everything will be brought out to your car! The lot only fits forty cars at a time so make sure to grab your parking spot early.

Skyline Drive-In

1 Oak St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn

When: Various dates

Price: $55 per car (up to 7 passengers); $22 for single outdoor seat

Enjoy a great movie while admiring the view of the Manhattan Skyline. With so many movies to choose from throughout the summer, families can drive their cars up to the screen or bring a chair and sit in their designated seating section! A movie night would not be complete without the proper snacks, so the drive-in has a concession stand that all movie goers can go to.

Movie Nights in the Garden

43-50 Main St, Flushing, Queens

When: Various dates

Price: $10-$50

The Queens Botanical Garden is a perfect scenic destination to have a movie night! Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs in order to enjoy the experience even more. With every ticket that is purchased, guests are given a $5 food voucher, a complimentary craft or performance and after-hours admission to the garden. What more can you ask for!

Seaport Cinema

89 South St, New York, NY

When: Various dates

Price: $5 reservation fee

Early this year Seaport Cinema asked guests to vote for their favorite movies and now you will be able to watch them on The Greens rooftop! Many of the movies are great for kids (such as Moana and Toy Story) and they are also showing movies that are great classics for adults. Reservations for each movie open a week before and each lawn can accommodate up to 8 guests.

Mottley Kitchen Rooftop Movies Series

402 E 140th St., South Bronx

When: Every Thursday

Price: Free with a purchase of a $25 Mottley Movie Box

On a beautiful summer night who wouldn’t want to sit on a rooftop and watch a movie? Mottley Kitchen is offering a free movie every Thursday when you buy one of their movie boxes! Each box is made up of one candy box, a chocolate chip cookie, a bag of freshly popped popcorn and a canned soda or juice. With some many feel good movies to choose from, your family is guaranteed to have a fun night!

Pix on the Plaza

25 Cooper Square, New York, NY

When: Sunday – Tuesday until July 27

Price: $30 per person

Bring your kids to see some of the movies you loved while growing up! The Standard Hotel will be showing a variety of classic movies for you and your family to come and watch! Along with the movie, guests can choose from a variety of snacks and complimentary popcorn that is essential for movie watching! Some of the top picks they are offering for kids are The Goonies and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off!

Queens Drive-In

47-01 111th St., Corona, NY

When: Various dates

Price: $35 per car

Nothing is better than a good, old fashioned drive-in movie theatre! Located at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, this drive-in will offer family-friendly movies throughout the summer. The Queens Drive-In strives to bring joy and togetherness back to the people within the community, which is why a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to non-profit organizations that serves Queens. What better way to support the community than by bringing the family out for a fun movie night!

Movies under the Stars

Various locations across the five boroughs

When: Various dates

Price: Free

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and NYC Parks are bringing NYC families a wide variety of kids movies that will be playing throughout the boroughs this summer! Since the movies will be taking place at local parks, kids can enjoy beloved movies while also playing at the park’s attractions! With a mixture of newly released movies and old classics, there are choices out there for everyone to enjoy!

Movies With A View

Pier 1’s Harbor View Lawn

When: Every Thursday starting August 1

Price: Free

Take in another amazing view of the city while watching a classic movie! This movie series is loved by many New Yorker and is a popular activity during the summer. This spot is perfect for hot summer nights because you are able to get a nice breeze from the East River that will keep you cool. The theme and lineup for this year has not been announced but make sure to keep a lookout!

Bryant Park Movie Nights

Between 40th and 42nd St. & Fifth and Sixth Ave.

When: August 23-September 28

Price: Free

One of the best outdoor movie venues will be playing 10 movies over the course of August and September! All of the movies will begin at sundown but the lawn is open for people to reserve their spots starting at 5 pm! The films for this year have not been announced yet, but if this year is anything like years prior, you can expect an amazing lineup of movies the family will love.