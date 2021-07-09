Interactive Pixar Themed Mini Golf Coming to NYC This Summer!

Pixar Themed Mini Golf Coming to NYC!

If your family is a fan of Pixar then this new pop-up mini golf course will be the perfect activity to do! Pixar Putt is an open-air mini-golf experience that will be taking over Battery Park’s Pier A from August 1 through October 31.

This interactive experience will take you through 18 holes that are inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of the most popular Pixar movies including Toy Story, The Incredibles, A Bug’s Life, Monsters, Inc., Inside Out, Coco, Wall-E, and Finding Nemo!

The course, co-presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring, will be open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm and Friday & Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm. Pixar Putt will also offer Pixar Putt After Dark which will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm to 10 pm for people 18 and over. This fun and animated experience is perfect for all ages and is a great way to spend some time with the family during the summer months or a way to wind down after a long work or school day in the fall.

Safety Guidelines for Pixar Themed Mini-Golf

To keep all of the guests safe while enjoying the fun, Pixar Putt has put together COVID safety measures that follow all federal and local guidelines. Some measures include capping the number of players on the course, physical distancing, daily equipment sanitizing, and hand sanitizing stations located around the course. The safety measures will be adjusted as guidelines change.

Get Your Tickets Now for Pixar Themed Mini-Golf

Does this event sound like something your family would love? Luckily, tickets are now on sale and are selling out fast! Tickets start at $24.50 for kids and $34.50 for adults. Families also have the option of purchasing a family bundle, which will include two adult tickets and two children tickets for a special price! Tickets will not be sold onsite and can only be found on Pixar Putt’s website.