The 10 Best Ice Cream Shops in NYC

Best Ice Cream Shops In NYC!

During the summer, ice cream is a popular go-to when someone wants to cool down from the heat, enjoy a tasty frozen treat poolside, or walking through the city. This list will help you find your next favorite flavor at the best ice cream shops in NYC.

Sugar Hill Creamery – Central Harlem & Hamilton Heights

Sugar Hill Creamery serves handmade, small batch ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts. The flavors consist of seasonal and classic flavors that are available year round. At Sugar Hill, the flavors are inspired by Caribbean and Midwestern cultures. Not only does Sugar Hill play a role in the ice cream business, but they also contribute to artistry, music, literature, and food in New York.

The Good Batch Creamery – Clinton Hill

The Good Batch Creamery is open for the season, and customers can choose from ice cream scoops, sundaes, and sandwiches. With a list of many flavors to choose from like strawberry crumb, hot fudge cookie, or confetti cake, customers cannot go wrong picking one of these flavors! If you aren’t in the mood for ice cream, The Good Batch also has a bakery where customers can enjoy cookies, coffee, tea, or cake.

Caffé Panna – Gramercy Park

Caffé Panna is an Italian inspired coffee bar and ice cream shop. This ice cream shop offers flavors that change daily, so customers will have a new sweet treat to try every day. For newcomers that aren’t quite sure what to cool down with, the signature menu item is the Affogato Sundae. Customers are also welcomed to take home a pint of the ice cream from Caffé Panna as well.

Sedutto – Upper East Side

At Sedutto, customers are able to not only enjoy ice cream, but dairy free sorbet as well as no sugar added ice cream. This ice cream shop offers a variety of flavors to choose from that can be topped off with dry or wet toppings.

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream – East Village & Harlem

Mikey Likes It is known as a pop-culture inspired ice cream shop, and has created custom ice cream flavors for notable figures like Hillary Clinton and Jay-Z. Along with their custom flavors, this ice cream shop offers a seasonal rotation of flavors for customers to pick from. Mikey Likes It is dedicated to using the best locally sourced ingredients in the New York area to create a treat for customers that is unlike any other.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream – Williamsburg

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream offers regular ice cream and ice cream bars. This ice cream shop also offers vegan ice cream with flavors like cashew milk ice cream and oat milk ice cream to choose from. For the customers that can’t get enough of Van Leeuwen’s Ice Cream, they can make their way to their local grocery story and take their favorite flavors home with them.

II Laboratorio del Gelato – Lower East Side

II Laboratorio del Gelato came from the idea of flavor creation and recipe development taking center stage in a “lab”. This ice cream shop is known as having the best ice cream and sorbet around. At this shop, customers can enjoy gelato or sorbet from 48 different flavors, and even enjoy some later with a take-out container.

Davey’s Ice Cream – East Village

With COVID-19 restrictions slowly lifting in NYC, Davey’s Ice Cream is back open for take-out and delivery. Along with ice cream, customers can enjoy Davey’s sundaes, signature treats, homemade baked goods, a variety of drinks, and espresso. This shop also offers many toppings for your ice cream like sprinkles or oreo cookie crumble. For events, customers can purchase ice cream cakes as well that are ready-made or you can customize them.

MilkCow – Chinatown

MilkCow is a dessert cafe originally from South Korea. This shop offers it’s unique milky soft serve and bubble tea. Customers have the option to also top off their bubble tea or ice cream with delicious toppings like tapioca for the bubble tea or hazelnut coco for the ice cream. For individuals who are still not comfortable with doing in-person orders, MilkCow offers online orders also that will be ready within 15 minutes.

Malai Ice Cream – Carroll Gardens

Malai Ice Cream is known for using ingredients and aromatic spices deriving from South Asia. This ice cream is eggless, handcrafted, and churned with little to no air. The flavors at Malai are unique with options like Baklava, Fig on Fig, and Ghugra. Customers can also try their sorbet flavors that continue to highlight the nuances of South Asian cuisine.