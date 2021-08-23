Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 27-29

Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC with the family! Sign your kids up for a late summer camp, plan a staycation on Fifth Avenue, or explore the Museum of Ice Cream!

Looking for family activities around the city that won’t break the bank? Check out Free Things To Do In NYC!

Details

The iconic NYC Fifth Avenue is the perfect spot to plan a staycation with the family! Not only are there beautiful hotels to stay at, but there are many activities to do that are perfect for every season! Take the time to re-explore the beautiful city!

558 Broadway | Details

Everyday is ice cream day at the Museum of Ice Cream! Not only will you be able to eat all of your favorite ice cream treats, but you will also be able to interact with their displays. With 13 awesome installations to explore, your family will be able to make unforgettable memories and take some great photos that you can keep forever!

Near NYC | Details

Peach Picking season is in full swing, which means there are many farms and orchards to visit with the family! Peaches are a great snack to eat during the summer and are great for bakers in the family who want to make some creative treats. Not only are there pick-your-own experiences at these farms, but there are also other activities and markets that kids will love to take part in!

200 Eastern Parkway | Details

The iconic portraits of the Obama’s will be debuting this summer at the Brooklyn Museum! Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of President Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of Mrs. Michelle Obama were very popular to the public when they first unveiled and now families will be able to see them in person! Tickets are on sale for The Obama Portraits Tour that opens on August 27th!

Citywide | Details

The new school year doesn’t start until September 13th and many standard summer camps are starting to close for the season. Luckily there are camps that extend their programs to keep your kids entertained up until the first day of school! Whether your kids want to play sports or learn more about STEM, there is a late summer camp for everyone!

234 W 42nd St. | Details

Calling all Broadway fans! Thinc Design, a world-renowned design firm has put together a collection of over 100 costumes that you have seen on the big stage or screen that you can now see up close! Costume makers and experts will also be at the event to give guests the inside scoop of how these costumes were made. To top it all off, all proceeds go to the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which helps sectors of the entertainment industry that have been hit the hardest over the last year. This exhibition runs through September 26.

Details

Long Beach is a great destination for families to make some fun memories this summer! Families can go and spend the day at the beach, or you can spend some time exploring the many attractions and food options that they have. Pack up the car and take the kids to explore all that Long Beach has to offer!

Skylight on Vesey | Details

Everybody know of the name Vincent Van Gogh, but how much do you really know about his life and his famous artwork? The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will bring you through a 20,000 square foot light and sound experience that will showcase his most popular installments of work. Your family will also have the opportunity to learn more about his techniques through informational panels, as well as learn more about the artist life while exploring separate galleries. This pop-up exhibit will not only be a fun weekend activity, but it will also give your kids an educational experience!