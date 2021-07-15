Check out The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

New York is alright. The summer feels energized, and once again, there are fantastic exhibits and pop-ups to be visited. One we recently checked out is the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Vincent Van Gogh was the Dutch post-impressionist painter famously known for cutting his ear off (it was actually the lobe). And while quite prolific, his work was not famous until the early part of the 20th century, as he sold only one painting during his lifetime. There is remarkably a lot to know about Van Gogh as an artist. Whether looking for a refresher on VG or your kids need some summer education excursions, then hop on the ferry or train to this pop-up. You will appreciate the artist more and be captivated to know about him through this creative medium.

The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience consists of 20,000 square feet of a gorgeous light and sound experience. Showcasing the artist’s most compelling works in incredible installments and the main attraction projects (in the central area) his work in 360 degrees. It will be running until Jan 2, 2022; currently, tickets are on sale through Oct 24, 2021.

The experience includes separate galleries that chronicle his life. You will learn about his technique via informative panels, see timelines that influence his life, and larger-than-life experiences with re-created and engaging interactives.

The Studio Experience

After you purchase your tickets you will receive access to The Studio Experience site. This is a fun way to prepare for your upcoming experience and read about Van Gogh and his main artworks.

Fun activities you and the kids can do:

360º paintings based on different paintings from Van Gogh

Quiz with questions about the artists, his life, his paintings

Drawings from real paintings that can be downloaded to color at home

Is the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Family Friendly? (Yes!)

The exhibit is family-friendly, and since it is all digital and hands-free, it has a social distance vibe that helps, especially if you bring your unvaccinated kids. Big plus: masks have to be worn during the entire time. While not sparse in people, it did not feel overcrowded. The central area is super spacious; there are benches, lounge chairs, and rugs where you can lounge while Van Gogh’s works are projected from floor-to-ceiling. It is stunning, and even the kids will not be begging to get on their phones.

Plan your Visit

The Skylight on Vessey is located in the heart of Batter City Park. There are four flights of stairs to get to the venue, but there is elevator access for strollers. All guests should still proceed to the main entrance. The Van Gogh branded stairwell entrance on the North end of 300 Vesey. You will then be walked over to the South end lobby entrance and escorted upstairs.

After you get your dose of art, make sure to check out Lower Manhattan’s offerings, such as Brookfield Place, The Oculus, the SeaGlass Carousel, or hop on the ferry and visit the Statue of Liberty.

Location & Hours of the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Weekdays: 10 am–8 pm (CLOSED TUESDAYS)

Weekends & holidays: 9 am–9 pm

Tickets range on the day and time slot is chosen:

Kids under 4 are free.

Child: $19.90- $24.70

Adult: $36.90 -44.90

Family Pass 2 Adults, 2 Kids $22.98-$28.63

VIP Adult: $54.50- $64.90**

VIP Child: $34-90- $39.90

*tickets available for students, military, and senior pricing

**The VIP experience includes a One-of-a-kind VR experience (virtual reality, you put on cool sci-fi type of glasses): travel through 8 works and their source of inspiration in “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles France.” The VR experience can also be purchased separately.

