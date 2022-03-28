Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 1-3

Celebrate the first weekend of April with these fun activities in NYC! Take the family to check out the beautiful Macy’s Flower Show, attend a family dancing workshop hosted by BAM, or grab a delicious bowl of ramen.

2245 Broad Hollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY | Details

Adventureland is finally open for the season and is hoping to celebrate their 60th birthday with you and your family! With so many fun rides and activities to choose from, this park is the perfect weekend destination that your kids will love! During the spring months, Adventureland will be open on weekends and holidays and tickets can be purchased online!

Citywide | Details

While the weather is still cold outside (and even when they warm up) spend some time at a rock climbing facility to burn off some energy! This is a great weekend activity to do with family and friends and maybe if you really enjoy it, you can turn it into a hobby.

151 W 34th St, New York, NY | Details

Take in all of the beautiful sites and colors at this year’s Macy’s Flower Show! This annual display showcases a variety of live flowers, plants, and trees both inside Macy’s Herald Square as well as their famous Broadway windows. With different themes each year, this display is said to give visitors a multi-sensory experience and is the perfect activity to welcome in the spring!

200 Hudson St., Tribeca | Details

With so many different activities to choose from, Cricket’s Candy Creation is the perfect activity to sign your kids up for. This multi-sensory experience give kids the opportunity to create edible candy art while also allowing them to be creative and have fun! This popup runs through April 30 and tickets start at $45.

Details

Experience New York like you never have before when you go to RiseNY! This museum will take you through a journey to learn more about historical events and people that have all come out of this amazing city. Before you leave, families will also have a chance to ride a state-of-the-art, multi-sensory flying theater that will allow you to fly above the NYC skyline! Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased online or at the RiseNY box office.

Citywide | Details

For a cooler Spring day, nothing better than enjoying a warm, delicious cup of ramen. Grabbing ramen to eat has been a very popular option for many over the last couple months and now there are spots popping up all over the city that you can visit and try.

BAM The Adam Max Space | Details

If you are in the mood to do some dancing, then don’t hesitate to sign up for this family workshop hosted by BAM! Hosted by dancer and choreographer Adia Whitaker, this workshop is sure to get you and your kids up and grooving while also learning a little more about jazz roots of classic hip-hop dances. This workshop takes place on April 2 at 1pm and tickets can be purchased in advance on their website.

Battery Park | Details

The Battery Playscape opened to the public on December 16,2021 and is now the newest and most popular site to visit! Not only is it a fun playscape that your kids can spend hours on, but it was made with an innovative contemporary design to raise awareness to the environment. The Playscape has five ecology zones that kids can play in, as well as an improv/puppet theater.