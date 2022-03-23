Macy’s Flower Show 2022 Opens March 27th!

Spring is in the air and the Macy’s Flower Show will be in full bloom at Herald Square in NYC from Sunday, March 27, through Sunday, April 10! The annual event will delight floral aficionados and visitors of all ages with lush, inspiring gardens both inside the flagship’s main floor and balcony level and its famed Broadway windows.

For more than four decades Macy’s Flower Show has enchanted generations of flower fans with themed gardens that showcase thousands of live flowers, plants, and trees from around the globe. The fabulous florals bloom on store countertops, in display windows and specially designed architecture including bridges, columns, and topiaries.

“This year’s Macy’s Flower Show will bring floral beauty and dazzling scents together to create a multi-sensory experience,” said Will Coss, executive producer, Macy’s Flower Show. “Focused and stunningly landscaped to showcase impact, energy, and the beauty of personal style, the show will unfold through modern geometry, bold colors, and unexpected scent experiences. We are excited to once again welcome New Yorkers and visitors into this magical floral retreat within Macy’s Herald Square and kick-off the spring season.”

This year’s floral design will be elevated by the integration of fragrances showcased in landscaped greenhouses inspired by each unique scent, across the mezzanine level of Macy’s Herald Square, including Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, Miss Dior by Christian Dior, Daisy by Marc Jacobs, Donna Born in Roma by Valentino, and FlowerBomb Ruby Orchid by Viktor&Rolf.

Macy’s continues to partner with the Fashion Institute of Technology and selected six winning Flower Show-inspired designs that focus on the themes of this year’s presentation, including those by Jacob Caraccilo, Larglinda Ilazi, Yoojin Lee, Katty Liang, Ashley McLeod, and Jiwon Park. This year the floral extravaganza will also feature a Designer Spotlight Series, highlighting local New York City floral designers on the mezzanine of Macy’s Herald Square during run of the show, including Petals By Dani Chou; Boy Flowers by Matthew Radwan; Olivee Floral by Karla Smith; and Flowerwitch by Kate Hinish.

Get an up close and personal behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration and magic of the springtime celebration with Macy’s Live. Tune in on March 23, March 25, and March 27 for conversations with the creative teams behind the tradition, guest designers, and floral experts at Macys.com/MacysLive.

Macy’s Flower Show is free and festive, floral fun for everyone! More information can be found at https://www.macys.com/s/flower-show/

Are you looking for other fun activities to do with your kids this Spring? Check out NYC Spring Bucket List: The Ultimate Insiders Guide for Families