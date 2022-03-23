The 11 Best Ramen Spots In and Around NYC

The 11 Best Ramen Spots in NYC

Is ramen one of your favorite meals or have you never tasted the delicious noodles and broth? Either way, exploring new places to get tasty food is never a bad idea! Ramen has been popular for a while now, with shops popping up all over the city. Whether you like your noodles thick or thin, your broth fresh or lean, chicken or pork-based; we’ll help you find a restaurant that’ll make the experience a memorable one! Pick your favorite ramen dish or try something new with our list of the 11 Best Ramen Spots in NYC!

Marufuku Ramen

92 2nd Ave. New York, NY 10003

This restaurant specializes in ramen. They have all kinds of different choices like the Hakata Tonkotsu ramen with rich bork broth and added ingredients to fulfill the flavorful meal. They also have options for chicken and vegetable broths. They have varying styles of ramen that are sure to satisfy even the pickiest eaters!

Chuko

565 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Chuko is another great restaurant that proves its appreciation of innovation with the use of traditional and novel ingredients in the food. They have four different options of noodles including the stand-out Soy Ramen with bamboo, nori and scallion on thin wheat noodles. They also have some vegetarian options! This restaurant gives their customers the option of take-out, delivery and indoor dining, but make sure to check out their website for the times of operation!

HinoMaru Ramen

33-18 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

This ramen spot has been around since 2011! This restaurant specializes in seven regional Japanese ramen from Sapporo in the north to Kagoshima in the south. They have house-made broths, with their tonkotsu bone broth as their signature preparation. They keep the broth boiling for 17 hours in order to get as much flavor, fat and protein as possible.

Zhongzhong Noodles

657 E 189th St, Bronx, NY 10458

If you’re looking for authentic flavors and signature dishes from the food capitals of China, this might be the place for you! Zhongzhong Noodles has a noodle bar with options like shredded chicken noodles, tomato and sliced beef noodles, pickled cabbage and fish filet noodles and much more. Bring your friends and family to this ramen spot and enjoy some flavorful dishes!

E.A.K. Ramen

469 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011

This ramen spot is known for serving IEKEI style ramen which is a distinct and thick broth that is very difficult to perfect. E.A.K. Ramen first came to life in 2008 in Machida City, Japan. Now, they have shops throughout Japan, Asia and parts of Europe. They have amazing dishes like the Zebra Shio which is ramen topped with spinach, butter, garlic and more. They even have a vegan option and a list of ingredients that you can add to any ramen dish!

Karazishi Botan

255 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

This New York-style ramen diner offers new styles of ramen and amazing dishes! They have all kinds of interesting ramen dishes like their porcini mushroom matcha miso broth, Gamma Green Ramen. They have a dish called Point Black which is horseradish and pork-based chicken broth. Check out their website to see their many custom toppings!

Simple Asian

2333 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306

Whether you dine in or take out, you’re going to want to try Simple Asia’s ramen dishes. For just $12.95 you get to pick your choice of protein, flavor and soup. They have all kinds of options like roasted duck, fish balls, shrimp, seafood and more. Bring the family out for a tasty meal and create your own ramen bowl!

Roc-N-Ramen

606 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458

If you’re looking for a fast and casual meal, this is the place for you! Roc-N-Ramen serves fresh and authentic Japanese ramen that’s bursting with Caribbean spices. Take a peek at their menu to see the variety of ramen dishes they offer like their Curried Oxtail Ramen or Spicy Bone Yard Rib Tip Ramen. They can accommodate food allergies and gluten-free requests!

Mr. Taka Ramen

170 Allen St New York, NY 10002

Ramen requires the best ingredients. With this in mind, the chef of this restaurant has traveled all over Japan to find the best and most flavorful ingredients. They have amazing dishes like the Cheese Chashu Tonkotsu and Taka’s vegan ramen dish. You can make any of the dishes spicy as well as add your own toppings to make sure you have your favorite ingredients in your broth! Check out their menu to see their lunch specials and times of operation.

Three Bowls Ramen

6328 Roosevelt Ave, Woodside, NY 11377

With this restaurant, recently founded in 2017, you’ll find some amazing, authentic ingredients brought straight from Asia! They have a variety of ingredients and toppings to pair well with their egg or rice noodles. They have Tan Tan Ramen, Spicy Miso Ramen and even Vegetable Ramen for any vegetarians. Whether you go for their classic ramen or some of their other Japanese dishes, this restaurant is a must-try this year!