Ice skating has always been an iconic New York winter activity and now many ice skating rinks are back up for the season! Whether you are a pro or are just learning how to skate on your own, going ice skating with the family is a great way to enjoy the winter season!

Psst…Check out New Trader Joe’s Opening in Williamsburg!

Best Ice Skating Rinks in NYC

Bank of America Winter Village – Bryant Park

Between 5th and Avenue of the Americas and between 40th and 42nd Street

212-768-4242

Open: October 30 – March 6

Hours: 8 am – 10 pm, Monday – Thursday & 8 am – 11:30 pm, Saturday – Sunday (And Holidays)

Bryant Park Winter Village is the ultimate spot for some holiday fun! From food to shops to ice skating, this makes a great day out with the family. Visitors should know that masks are encouraged, and Bryant Park is continuing to implement additional cleaning protocols.Families will need to book these reservations in advance online.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center – Midtown

5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets

212-771-7200

Open: November 6 – January 2

Hours: Daily 9 am – 12 am

The most iconic New York skating spot, this is the most picturesque spot to skate in the city. This year they are open from November through January and will be limiting the number of skaters on the rink to abide by public health guidelines.This is the ideal spot to take family photos while enjoying a classic New York experience.

Wollman Rink – Midtown

830 5th Ave.

212-439-6900

Open: November 14 – December 31

Monday and Tuesday 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

Wednesday and Thursday: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

In the heart of Central Park, Wollman Rink offers a respite from the bustle of the city, and gorgeous views of the skyline. It is also likely to be a bit less crowded than The Rink at Rockefeller Center, so it’s a great spot to avoid crowds. The Wollman Rinks new slogan Come Wonder. Come All. and they are hoping that many New Yorkers come out to celebrate their reopening and to check out their newly updated rink and clubhouse!

Riverbank Stare Park – Upper Manhattan

679 Riverside Drive

212-694-3642

Open: November through mid-March.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Wednesday and Friday 4:00 – 6:00 pm, 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Saturday 2:00 – 4:00 pm, 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Sunday 2:00 – 4:00 pm, 5:00 – 7:00ppm

Riverbank is not just an ice skating rink, it’s also a 28-acre multi-level landscaped recreational facility, rising 69 feet above the Hudson River. This is an ideal spot to spend a winter day as a family, enjoying the skating rink, wandering around and taking in views of the Hudson. The skating rink is outdoors but covered, making it Covid-safe but perfect for a rainy or snowy day.

The Rink at Brookfield Place – The Battery

230 Vesey St.

Open: Throughout the winter until March.

Hours: Monday – Friday 2:00 pm – 9:15 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 am – 9:15 pm

This beautiful New York rink is a spot where professional skaters train, it also has beautiful views of the Hudson and One World Trade Center. This is also among the largest rinks in the city. They also offer lessons and public skate hours by reservation. Face masks are required at all times.

World Ice Arena – Fresh Meadows Corona Park

131-04 Meridian Road

718-760-9001

Open: Mid-December and throughout the winter.

Hours: Monday – Thursday 10:30 am – 5:15 pm,

Friday 9:00 am – 5:15 pm, 7:00 pm – 9:50 pm

Saturday 12:00 pm – 4:45 pm, 8:00 pm – 9:50pm

Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:45 pm

This massive indoor skating rink at World Ice Arena offers great space to practice your skating, and even has a coned-off area for practicing figure skating! Kids will love spending time taking laps around the ice or spending time in the coned-off section where they can practice their figure skating moves.This is a great way to get your family out for some fun adventures during the winter!

Industry City Ice Rink– Greenwood

Open: November 19 until March 31,2022

Hours: Thursday 4-8pm; Friday noon-8pm; Saturday 11am-8pm; and Sunday 11am-6pm.

Take in the beautiful views of Industry City while you ice skate with the family! Visitors will be able to skate on IC’s large open-air ice skating rink that is located alongside their local shops and eateries. When you are taking a break from skating, head over to Frying Pan Brooklyn where they will be serving hot chocolate and snacks!

LeFrak Center at Prospect Park– Prospect Park

171 East Dr, Brooklyn, NY

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 9:00am – 7:00pm,Friday & Saturday: 9:00am – 9:00pm,Sunday: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Lace up your skates and head over to Prospect Park for some ice skating! The LeFrak has not one, but two open-air rinks that kids of all ages can enjoy. Before you go, make sure you and your family reserve a 90-minute skate session so you can guarantee ice time. Skates are available for rent but you are able to bring your own.