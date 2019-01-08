Let It Go At Disney On Ice’s “Frozen!”

Prepare to “let it go” as Disney on Ice presents “Frozen!” Kids of all ages will be transported Arendelle to see their favorite “Frozen” characters come alive on the ice. Disney on Ice presents “Frozen!” will warm your heart with a skating story of sisterly love. Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff take the audience on an enchanted journey where you can sing-along to your favorite songs, enjoy super skating, sensational special effects (think fireworks and snow!), and relive everyone’s favorite Disney story. The Disney “Frozen!” magic captivates everyone from start to finish.

Hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse (with special cameos from the Disney Princesses and other friends) and with all your “Frozen!” favorites taking the ice, the show is fire on ice! Little ones will be mesmerized when the ice magically transforms into Arendelle–they’ll feel like they are actually inside the castle and the action! From the moment Anna and Elsa take the ice they wow the audience with their fabulous figure skating and shining personalities.

The fan favorites included a skating Sven (yes, an ice skating reindeer!), Olaf in summer (and Elsa creating his own personal flurry), the fantastic figure skating, and the sweet story of sisterly true love. The highlight for most was when Elsa sang and skated her iconic, “Let It Go.” Everyone belted it out along with her and it is an incredible scene.

The whole story naturally came to life on ice, culminating with the act of true love where Elsa saves Anna and learns that loves conquers all. This sisterly love leads to beautiful skating by the reunited sisters as the snow melts, flowers start blooming, the castle doors open, and balance is restored in their kingdom.

Disney on Ice presents “Frozen!” certainly warmed our hearts! My little ladies sang and danced the whole time while donning their coordinating Elsa and Anna dresses. The fabulous figure skating and dynamite Disney special effects make for an excellent experience. Your family is sure to treasure this magical experience.

These “Frozen!” fans highly recommend that you hurry over to see the show. Details can be found here: disneyonice.com/frozen!