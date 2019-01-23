Winterland: Ice Skate Under the Skyline & the Stars

The Rooftop at Pier 17 Winterland, boasting New York City’s only outdoor rooftop ice skating rink, is going to be your new favorite winter destination

The Rooftop at Pier 17 Winterland, boasting New York City’s only outdoor rooftop ice skating rink, is our new favorite winter wonderland destination. From day to night, the rink offers breathtaking cityscape views coupled with ice skating under the sun, moon, and stars.

Once you ascend the escalators to the rooftop prepare to be transported to a winter haven. The new seasonal destination at the Seaport District’s Pier 17 features the rooftop rink; R17, a new rooftop restaurant and lounge; Skyline Hall, a 1,250-capacity rooftop community and rentable event space; and Tank, a rooftop warming hut offering seasonal drinks and casual bites—all set against panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, East River, and the Empire State Building.

First enter the ice skate hut where you are warmly greeted for a cool time to get your skating pass and free rental skates (just bring or buy a lock to secure a small locker for your valuables). Then take in the glowing neon sign and live its mantra “skate the night away.”

We loved skating up on the roof and as the evening went on seeing the rink’s decorative strings of lights illuminate along with New York City’s skyline, the Brooklyn Bridge, and more. The setting is spectacular and made ice skating there all the more enjoyable. The breathtaking views and scenic rooftop are worth the admission alone.

Whether ice skating for the first time or the 101st time, the rink is small enough to feel intimate and cozy yet large enough to jump and spin. For first time ice skaters, parents can seek solace knowing there are ice walkers available as well as free quick-start lessons (offered each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4-4:30pm). For avid skaters they can spin under the skyline and stars.

For parents and kids alike, we suggest heading over to the Tank, a warming hut, following ice skating. It’s a cozy spot and the perfect way to warm up with some light bites and a cup of delicious hot cocoa (and spiked cocoa for grown-ups). And if the kids want to go and ice skate some more, you can stay warm while watching your loved ones skate their hearts out through the floor to ceiling glass windows. It’s the perfect après-skate for families.

Winterland will be full of winter wonder with skate lessons, curling, broomball, and fitness classes. Come for a winter escape, soak in the views and stay for the incredible ice skating and seasonal fun.

