8 Podcasts for Kids: Both Fun and Education!

Fun Podcasts for Kids!

As Winter sweeps in, it is becoming increasingly cold outside, which means more time in the house. This could also mean more screen time for your kids. Podcasts are one way of decreasing your kids screen time while also expanding their general understanding of the world! Podcasts are becoming extremely popular as a form of audio to learn, read, and simply listen during our daily lives.

The realm of podcasts available to kids is quickly expanding and can be beneficial in boosting reading skills, developing communication skills, enhancing imagination, curiosity, and knowledge, and can decrease screen time. Check out these 8 Fun Podcasts for Kids that’ll keep your little one entertained!

Looking for a getaway? Check out Traveling Again to the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa!

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify

“The Past and The Curious” is the perfect history podcast for kids and their families to listen to together. Host Mick Sullivan recounts the little known details about well-known people and events in history. From episodes on spies, to George Washington’s escapades as he entered his presidency, The Past and The Curious makes history fun for people of all ages! Each episode includes a professional music score as well as an important song.

Available on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and RSS Link

Join Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz as they share the latest news in science, technology, and innovation. Each story and episode’s goal is to provide kids with insight, hope, and agency that’ll make them say ‘WOW.’ Each episode also parallels a fun and free print out activity or experiment. Created by Tinkercast, this company provides multiple podcasts that will WOW kids of all ages.

Available on RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify

“Tumble” is a science podcast for kids as hosts Lindsey and Marshall ask questions, share mysteries, and discuss what science is all about. Two beliefs are at the core of the Tumble Podcast: if kids understand science, ultimately the world will be a better place, and there should be more podcasts designed for kids. Science is a process that can be a struggle within society, and by teaching kids the importance of science while they are young, they’ll be able to grow, learn, and understand the necessity of scientific literacy.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

On each episode of “What if World” Mr. Eric takes a “What if?” question from a child and spins it into an exciting story for the listener. What would happen if “a tiny dragon lived in the closet”? Or “if cats ruled the world?” Enter the “What if” World and experience the unknown and the questionable. You and your child can even visit the What If World Twitter or use the generator found on to find a question that has kids tell a story of their own!

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, RadioPublic, Stitcher and more!

“Noodle Loaf” is an interactive podcast created by Dan Saks and his two kids that looks into the world of music, and music education. The 10-minute episodes include movement activities, rhythm games, learning, all including fun music. In addition to the podcast, Saks created original videos based on podcast episodes that includes an interactive game designed to teach music concepts. This show is perfect for kids 3-9 years old.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Geared more towards the middle school listener, you can listen to Eleanor Amplified, middle school reporter, foil devious plots and outwit villains with the goal of finding the big story. While an entertaining podcast, it also helps to prepare kids to appreciate the art of journalism and to make smart media choices in the future. Eleanor Amplified is recommended for kids ages 8-12.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify

This free, 20-minute podcast hosted by Kitty Felde is devoted to middle school books and readers featuring a trio of students who discuss their favorite book, interview with the author, as well as a celebrity guest. Book Club for Kids originated in 2000 as a talk show on KPCC and cable, before being relaunched as a podcast in 2015. Book Club for Kids also allows kids to be on the show, all you need is your smartphone!

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, RadioPublic, and more!

“Like You” is a mindfulness podcast for kids, which uses breathing, affirmations, music, and imagination to explore feeling, self-esteem, and grow empathy in a relaxing way. This fun podcast for kids allows your child to seek out the beauty within themselves and the world. Compared to other podcasts on this list, “Like You” provides a calming experience where instead of discovering the science and listening to stories, they can learn more about themselves and the techniques that can help with stress and anxiety in the future.