The 10 Best Valentines Gifts for Kids

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to show the people we care about how much we love and appreciate them! This holiday is perfect for a day of laughs and hugs. We’ve compiled a list of easy and thoughtful gifts that children would love for this special day, so here are 10 of the Best Valentines Gifts for Kids!

Looking for fun and easy crafts to show your love on Valentine’s Day? Check out 8 DIY Valentines Day Card Ideas for Kids!

$2.75

This Valentine Card is fun and holds an exciting surprise. You can personalize the card with a name and inside of it is a heart-shaped keychain fidget pop it. They’re fun to play with and are perfect for keeping restless hands busy. You can put the keychain on backpacks, keys and more to personalize any belonging!

$8.99

This mini treat bucket is perfect for holding the sweetest Valentine’s Day candies and gifts! The bucket comes in all different colors including red, turquoise, silver and more. You can even choose between a red or pink personalized sticker with any two-line sentiment and name of your choice. This bucket is cute, memorable and reusable!

$8.99

This 24-page coloring book is a fun and easy gift for your child. It comes with a pack of 24 different colored crayons, book pages full of fun games and illustrations fit for a kid’s imagination. The book features fun little descriptions at the bottom of some pages which you can personalize by naming the character after your child! The name will even be pasted on the front cover to complete this personalized gift.

$12.59

This sippy cup has hearts all around it and you can personalize the front with any name. It comes in pink and blue and holds 10 ounces of your child’s favorite drink. It has a spill-proof lid but is easy to twist off whenever needed. The design is waterproof and the cup is made of durable plastic for any mishaps.

$14.99

Squishmallows are all the rave for kids of any age! These plush toys are super soft and have a marshmallow-like texture to them that is perfect for a cuddle. It’s easily washable and dryable for the perfect play pet. Squismallows come with their own name and cute backstory that fuels imagination. These plush toys are 12 inches of fun that’ll bring a smile to any child!

$18

This personalized Valentine’s Day gift basket holds a ton of goodies! It comes with your choice of a colored Valentine’s Day basket with a personalized name on one side and a cute love-filled saying on the other. A chocolate-scented plush bear comes with the basket and you can choose between a pink, white, tan or brown bear. This bucket also comes with a four-inch conversation heart with the phrase of your choice etched on one side of the plush toy. To finish off this bucket of surprises, it also holds heart-shaped shutter sunglasses, varying colors of Bubble Fun Bubbles and mini Valentine’s Day squishies.

$18.99

This gift is great to get your child’s hands and imagination working. This kit comes with eight different designs to create super fun chain reactions that get harder as you work through the instruction book. The recommended age for this toy is for any child above the age of eight. This is a great gift where you’ll also be able to participate and help your child while you both have fun watching the end results of these crazy chain reactions!

$24.49

This classic Valentine’s gift is a plushy teddy bear that can be the perfect cuddle buddy. It’s super soft with a tan coat and easy to clean. You can even personalize the Teddy Bear by choosing a name surrounded by a heart for the bear’s t-shirt. This gift is suitable for any child of any age!

$24.99

This delicious Valentine’s Day gift comes with so many surprises! You can personalize the M&Ms with your choice of over twenty colors, personal photos, heartfelt messages or Valentine’s Day-themed clip art. It comes with two acrylic heart-shaped boxes with the smaller box inside the bigger box. Each box is filled with these personalized M&Ms and is the perfect way to show your appreciation!

$29.99

This gift is a super cute 2-in-1 surprise! It comes with a white puppy with pink and red hearts covering its fur and a pink heart-shaped nose to top it all off. It’s super soft and cuddly and has plenty of Valentine’s Day spirit. This puppy also comes with a pink heart-shaped box with Belgian chocolate truffles that hide a bunch of delicious flavors such as caramel, sea salt and more. The chocolates are even enclosed by a pretty pink bow that comes ready to be gifted!