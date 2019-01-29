New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • The February 2019 Issue of New York Family

    The February 2019 issue of New York Family featuring #OITNB star Alysia Reiner, our Valentine’s Day gift guide for parents, and much more

     By New York Family
    magazine cover

    Photo by Alejandro Ibarra

    Features

    Much Ado About Alysia: “EGG” and “Orange is the New Black” star Alysia Reiner talks work, family, and the worthy causes she’s passionate about

    Cutting Family Costs: Expert tips on tightening your family’s budget the smart way

    Q&A with Laurie Berkner: The “kindie” queen gives the scoop her new tunes

    Columns

    Events & Offers: Info on our winter Camp Fairs, Blackboard Awards nominations, and more

    Bits & Pieces: A new Downtown ice rink, a museum for dog-lovers, a playground upgrade, a cool shopping destination and more

    FabuLyss Finds: Manhattan mama Lyss Stern’s fab finds for February

    Treats: Luxurious Valentine’s Day gifts for the deserving parents in your life

    Parent in Profile: Sakara Life founder and CEO (and new mom) Danielle DuBoise shares her motherhood must-haves

    Starting Out: 5th Trimester founder and author Lauren Smith Brody is helping new mothers live their best lives

    Spotlight: Kids’ Dental Health: Key tips for instilling good dental hygiene in your kiddos

    Healthy Living: What to do when your child’s body mass index becomes a problem

    Just Write Mom: When moms work from home

    Last Word: How one mom is learning to love winter through her daughter’s eyes

    Home & Away

    Camp Countdown: Key factors to consider when choosing a summer camp

    Family Financial Planning: Steps to catch up on college savings

    Recipe: Dreamy roasted potatoes for a chilly winter’s day

    Good Sense Eating: Is there still a place for juice at the breakfast table?

    Travel: St. Louis makes for a fun and engaging family vacation option

    Quality Time: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your kiddos in the craftiest way with a fun lip balm DIY

    Family Fun

    Winter Outing Ideas: Looking for things to do during these chilly months? c heck out this easy city itinerary

    Calendar: Your guide to the best family-friendly events for the month of February

