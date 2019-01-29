The February 2019 Issue of New York Family
The February 2019 issue of New York Family featuring #OITNB star Alysia Reiner, our Valentine’s Day gift guide for parents, and much more
Features
Much Ado About Alysia: “EGG” and “Orange is the New Black” star Alysia Reiner talks work, family, and the worthy causes she’s passionate about
Cutting Family Costs: Expert tips on tightening your family’s budget the smart way
Q&A with Laurie Berkner: The “kindie” queen gives the scoop her new tunes
Columns
Events & Offers: Info on our winter Camp Fairs, Blackboard Awards nominations, and more
Bits & Pieces: A new Downtown ice rink, a museum for dog-lovers, a playground upgrade, a cool shopping destination and more
FabuLyss Finds: Manhattan mama Lyss Stern’s fab finds for February
Treats: Luxurious Valentine’s Day gifts for the deserving parents in your life
Parent in Profile: Sakara Life founder and CEO (and new mom) Danielle DuBoise shares her motherhood must-haves
Starting Out: 5th Trimester founder and author Lauren Smith Brody is helping new mothers live their best lives
Spotlight: Kids’ Dental Health: Key tips for instilling good dental hygiene in your kiddos
Healthy Living: What to do when your child’s body mass index becomes a problem
Just Write Mom: When moms work from home
Last Word: How one mom is learning to love winter through her daughter’s eyes
Home & Away
Camp Countdown: Key factors to consider when choosing a summer camp
Family Financial Planning: Steps to catch up on college savings
Recipe: Dreamy roasted potatoes for a chilly winter’s day
Good Sense Eating: Is there still a place for juice at the breakfast table?
Travel: St. Louis makes for a fun and engaging family vacation option
Quality Time: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your kiddos in the craftiest way with a fun lip balm DIY
Family Fun
Winter Outing Ideas: Looking for things to do during these chilly months? c heck out this easy city itinerary
Calendar: Your guide to the best family-friendly events for the month of February