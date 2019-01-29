The February 2019 issue of New York Family featuring #OITNB star Alysia Reiner, our Valentine’s Day gift guide for parents, and much more

Features

Much Ado About Alysia: “EGG” and “Orange is the New Black” star Alysia Reiner talks work, family, and the worthy causes she’s passionate about

Columns

Events & Offers: Info on our winter Camp Fairs, Blackboard Awards nominations, and more

Bits & Pieces: A new Downtown ice rink, a museum for dog-lovers, a playground upgrade, a cool shopping destination and more

FabuLyss Finds: Manhattan mama Lyss Stern’s fab finds for February

Treats: Luxurious Valentine’s Day gifts for the deserving parents in your life

Parent in Profile: Sakara Life founder and CEO (and new mom) Danielle DuBoise shares her motherhood must-haves

Starting Out: 5th Trimester founder and author Lauren Smith Brody is helping new mothers live their best lives

Spotlight: Kids’ Dental Health: Key tips for instilling good dental hygiene in your kiddos

Healthy Living: What to do when your child’s body mass index becomes a problem

Just Write Mom: When moms work from home

Last Word: How one mom is learning to love winter through her daughter’s eyes

Home & Away

Family Fun