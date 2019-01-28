RH Baby & Child | RH TEEN in the Meatpacking District

RH Baby & Child | RH TEEN recently unveiled the brands’ first retail location in Manhattan as part of the recent debut of RH New York, The Gallery in the Meatpacking District



In need of some #goals-worthy inspo for decorating your nursery or child’s bedroom? Good news! RH Baby & Child | RH TEEN recently unveiled the brands’ first retail location in Manhattan as part of the recent debut of RH New York, The Gallery in the Meatpacking District.

Offering shoppers the entire lower level of the 90,000-square-ft gallery, RH Baby & Child | RH TEEN showcases luxe sleep, study, media, lounge, and nursery spaces that are designed especially for youngsters. The space also features a Design Atelier, where guests can work with design professionals from RH Interior Design to create personalized nurseries, bedrooms, playrooms, and more.

To learn more, visit rhbabyandchild.com!