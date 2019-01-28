Lyss Stern’s Top Picks for a FabuLyss Valentine’s Day

The most romantic day of the year is here! Yes, this month brings us Valentine’s Day, and it isn’t just for the the moms and dads. I love celebrating this day with my three kids and showering them with lots of love on this day (and every day). I have a few of my fabULyssfinds for both the moms, dads, and kids for Valentine’s Day and the month of February. I must admit, I do love chocolate and roses.

Looking for a unique and fabULyss Valentine’s Day gift for your husband?

I love Bundle, a personalized board game company that brings people together for life’s most celebrated moments. This is a one-of-a-kind gift that is part sentimental, part quirky — and a whole lot of fun. You can get your family to unplug and play a fun game that will engage them and bring a smile to their faces. The game was created by sisters Jacklyn and Cassie when they were looking to give their parents a unique gift but couldn’t find anything in the stores. They designed a board game from scratch, crafted with their own memories and family traditions—and now you can too! Visit thebundlegame.com to start building your personalized board game.

There are two new shows that everyone is buzzing about.

Colin Quinn’s new off-Broadway standup show, “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State,” is skewering both sides of the political divide. Don’t miss this timely show by the “Saturday Night Live” alum—it’s a limited run until March 3. “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State” at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between 6th Avenue & Macdougal Street, colinquinnshow.com). For teens, “Be More Chill” is a must see! Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, it is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager. That is, until the day he finds out about a tiny supercomputer that can change his whole life. I took both my boys to see the show when it was off-Broadway, and look forward to taking them again now that it’s on Broadway. “Be More Chill” at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street etween Broadway & 6th Avenue, bemorechillmusical.com).

If you are looking for a delysscious, romantic restaurant for Valentine’s Day, one of my favorites is Tocqueville Restaurant.

This jewel box of a restaurant delights all who venture in. The kitchen turns out sophisticated French-American cuisine while a smart staff personalizes your service. As you enter, the cozy bar lures you in to admire its collection of rare and fine spirits. Tocqueville Restaurant [1 East 15th Street between 5th Avenue & Union Square West, (212) 647-1515, tocquevillerestaurant.com]. Another to try is The Factory 380, a new restaurant and speakeasy lounge in Gramercy that pays tribute to Warhol’s Union Square studio with decor inspired by the storied New Yorker’s pop art era. By day it’s a place to relax and eat great food in an artistic environment, and by night somewhere to sample the creative food menu and craft beers while sipping on cocktails and socializing. The Factory 380 [380 3rd Avenue between

East 27th & East 28th Streets, (212) 686-6380, thefactory380.com].

Moms are always looking for glowing, younger-looking skin.

Well, try the Augustinus Bader cream, which activates regeneration of the body’s own stem cells. It comes from more than 30 years of research in the field of the body’s innate capacity to self-heal from a world-leading expert in regenerative medicine. Visit augustinusbader.com.

Looking to pamper yourself or a friend this Valentine’s Day?

The Naturopathica Chelsea Healing Arts Center and Spa is the place to go. They believe in a whole-body approach to skin health and well-being; the treatments and services are customized to each guest’s unique concerns. Nirvana Stress Relief Massage and the Blue Eucalyptus Energizing Massage are both favorites. Naturopathica Chelsea [127 West 26th Street between 6th & 7th Avenues, (646) 979-3960, naturopathica.com].

There’s a new mind-body destination that opened Midtown East, called Clean Market.

It’s a great place for moms to unwind, chill out, and find healthy alternatives. The infrared saunas are very popular, as well as the cryotherapy. Clean Market [240 East 54th Street between 3rd & 2nd Avenues, (646) 850-6300, cleanmarket.com].

Beauty is wellness, and I love the Cap Beauty bundles.

The bundles let you gift with ease and save while you’re at it. Share the power of naturals with the ones you love. Cap Beauty [238 West 10th Street between Hudson & Bleeker Streets, (212) 227-1088, capbeauty.com].

Lyss Stern is the founder of Divamoms.com, bestselling author Motherhood Is A B#tch and If You Give A Mom A Martini, and a mom-of-three. Follow Lyss on Instagram @diva_moms.