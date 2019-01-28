Central Park Re-Opens the Billy Johnson Playground

The Central Park Conservancy has recently re-opened the Billy Johnson Playground, which is best-known for its 45-ft granite slide, as well as a host of other rustic and natural features



After a comprehensive recent reconstruction that reinvigorated and expanded upon the playground’s original design by landscape architect M. Paul Friedberg, the Central Park Conservancy has recently re-opened the Billy Johnson Playground!

Located near the East 67th Street entrance to Central Park, Billy Johnson Playground is best-known for its 45-ft granite slide, as well as a host of other rustic and natural features, making it perfect for imaginative play. The reconstruction project was designed in consultation with families who use the playground and with Friedberg, and it recreates aspects of the original design that had been lost over time, adds new elements, and addresses current safety and accessibility standards.

To learn more, visit restoration.centralparknyc.org!