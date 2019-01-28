Luxe in Love: Valentine’s Day Gifts for Parents
The most romantic day of the year is right around the corner on February 14–which means that now is the time to start shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts! Shower your parenting partner with affection this Valentine’s Day (or treat yourself!) with the 10 most romantic & luxurious gifts in the game!
10 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Moms & Dads:
Charlotte Olympia Pink Scent Handbag
Charlotte Olympia Pink Scent Handbag, $498, charlotteolympia.com
Izola Red Flask with Canvas Carrier
Izola Red 6 oz. Flask with Canvas Carrier, $42, izola.com
Jennifer Fisher Medium Gold Border Enamel Heart Pendant
Jennifer Fisher Medium Gold Border Enamel Heart Pendant with Letter, Love Red, $850, jenniferfisherjewelry.com
Palermo Body Rose Geranium + Mandarin with Rosehip Soap
Palermo Body Rose Geranium + Mandarin with Rosehip Soap, $12, palermobody.com
Harlem Candle Company, “Josephine” Candle
Harlem Candle Company, “Josephine” luxury candle (large 12 oz.), $45, harlemcandlecompany.com
Now House by Jonathan Adler Chroma Decanter
Now House by Jonathan Adler Chroma Decanter, Pink, $58, amazon.com
Dick Taylor Candied Almond Craft Chocolate Bar
Dick Taylor Candied Almond Craft Chocolate Bar, $9, dicktaylorchocolate.com
Sugarfina Pink Chocolate Sparkling Rosé Bears
Sugarfina Pink Chocolate Sparkling Rosé Bears, $23, sugarfina.com.
Paravel Crossbody Capsule Standout Shoulder Bag
Paravel Crossbody Capsule Standout Shoulder Bag, $265, tourparavel.com
United by Blue Sumter Bartrams Sock
United by Blue Sumter Bartrams Sock, Red, $12, unitedbyblue.com