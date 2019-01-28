New Museum: The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog

Calling all dog-lovers! The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog is now open on Park Avenue–it has an amazing collection of dog-centric art, a cool app, and much more

The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog is now open at its new Manhattan location on Park Avenue. The newly designed space will house art from famous dog artists such as Sir Edwin Landseer, Maud Earl, and more. It also has a two-story glass vitrine that encases rare porcelains and bronzes, in addition to a library.

The first exhibition will be entitled “For the Love of All Things Dog” and combines works from the the American Kennel Club’s collection and works from the museum’s own. The gallery includes interactive exhibits such as a “Find Your Match” kiosk that takes your photo, aligning its likeness with a registered dog breed. Additionally, there is a “Meet the Breeds” touchscreen table that allows visitors to explore breeds’ features, traits, and history.

The museum will also have an app where users can interact with the exhibits. To learn more, visit museumofthedog.org!