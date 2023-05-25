Regal Summer Movie Express Back This Year!

Relax in a nice, cool movie theater this summer and catch a family-friendly film for just $2!

Summer is almost here, and what better way to escape a hot, humid day than by enjoying a fun family flick in an air-conditioned movie theater? The best part is, you can score a deal with the Regal Summer Movie Express series, back this year and kicking off this month at participating Regal theaters.

Movie Express tickets are just $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and feature summer movies the whole family will enjoy, like Shrek, The Croods: A New Age and so many more!

Below is a list of participating Regal theaters in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland, along with a list of this summer’s featured movies. Check the websites for dates and times, and to reserve your tickets in advance.

Psst… Surf’s Up at the Malibu Barbie Café!

$2 Summer Family Movies for 2023

Regal Summer Movie Express Theaters in New York City

Regal Summer Movie Express Theaters in Long Island

Regal Summer Movie Express Theaters in Rockland

Regal Summer Movie Express Theaters in Westchester

2023 Regal Summer Movie Express Films

In this movie, a young Viking aspires to hunt dragons and becomes a friend of a young dragon himself.

Yi and her friends embark on a quest to reunite a magical creature with his family in this movie.

See the Croods, a prehistoric family, get challenged by the Bettermans, a family who claim to be better and more evolved.

Shrek lives the life he once lost. But then he discovers he’s been set up by Rumplestiltskin, who now rules the land. Teaming with his friends, Shrek is in for the fight of his life as he tries to get his life back before time runs out.



An outlaw cat, his childhood egg-friend and a seductive thief kitty set out in search for the eggs of the fabled Golden Goose to clear his name, restore his lost honor and regain the trust of his mother and town.

A movie about a hero and his underpants. Two boys create a comic book character that becomes real when they hypnotize their fun-crushing school principal and convince him that he is Captain Underpants.

In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists find that their lives will never be the same.



A pirate steals the secret Krabby Patty formula, so SpongeBob and his nemesis Plankton must team up to get it back.



Follow 12-year-old Gru as he plots to become a member of a group of supervillains.

SpongeBob takes a leave from Bikini Bottom to track down King Neptune’s stolen crown.



A live-action adventure comedy based on the video game franchise from Sega.

Dora finds herself leading Boots, Diego, a mysterious jungle inhabitant and a group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll. He’s burned through eight of his nine lives. He sets out on a journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy. She never anticipated waking up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her NYC apartment.

The famous blue hedgehog is back for another adventure.

When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on.

The Bad Guys

An action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the book series.

When fire superintendent Jake Carson and his firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet—babysitting.

Unable to find the kids’ parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids—much like fires—are wild and unpredictable.

A hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a villain’s evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a teacher, the dog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day.

The new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet, all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

In this sequel, the Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other but will reunite in unexpected ways.

A vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.

When Po’s long-lost panda father suddenly reappears, the reunited duo travels to a secret panda paradise to meet scores of hilarious new panda characters.

But when the supernatural villain Kai begins to sweep across China defeating all the kung fu masters, Po must do the impossible—learn to train a village full of his fun-loving, clumsy brethren to become the ultimate band of Kung Fu Pandas.

The man in the yellow hat is an oddball museum employee who looks after his pet monkey, an inquisitive and wonderful creature whose enthusiasm often gets the best of him.

Ever since the dawn of time, the Minions have lived to serve the most despicable of masters. From the T-Rex to Napoleon, the easily distracted tribe has helped the biggest and the baddest of villains.

Now, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob are on a global road trip, where they’ll earn a shot to work for the world’s first female supervillain and try to save all of Minionkind from annihilation.

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind.

When a green ogre named Shrek discovers his swamp has been swamped with all sorts of fairytale creatures by the scheming Farquaad, he sets out with a very loud donkey by his side to persuade Farquaad to give Shrek his swamp back.

The Dragon Warrior has to clash against the savage Tai Lung as China’s fate hangs in the balance. However, the Dragon Warrior mantle is supposedly mistaken to be bestowed upon an obese panda who is a tyro in martial arts.

Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

Surrounded by a small army of minions, Gru is planning the biggest heist in history. He’s going to steal the moon.

After he is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down the latest bad guy to threaten humanity, Gru finds himself in the midst of a major identity crisis. But when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform Gru that he has a long-lost twin brother-a brother who desperately wishes to follow in his twin’s despicable footsteps-one former super-villain will rediscover just how good it feels to be bad.

Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she moves from the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang.