New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
Things To Do

Things to Do With the Kids This Weekend in Long Island

By Posted on
Things to Do This Weekend in Long Island
Pexels

Things to Do This Weekend With the Kids in Long Island

There is a lot of Long Island family fun happening this weekend!

Looking for fun plans the whole family will enjoy? Long Island is full of exciting events and activities perfect for parents and kids alike. From hands-on crafts and outdoor adventures to community festivals and cultural outings, there’s plenty to explore. Here is just a taste of what’s happening this weekend in Long Island!

Consult our calendar of events for a comprehensive list!

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”

Enjoy a musical adventure, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books. Willems’ classic characters Elephant and Piggie storm the stage in a rollicking musical romp filled with plenty of pachydermal peril and swiney suspense, perfect for young audiences. Carefully cautious Gerald and spirited playful Piggie share a day where anything is possible in an imaginative exploration of the meaning of friendship. Together with nutty backup singers, The Squirrelles, our comedic duo even gets the audience involved in the action. Come do the Elephant Dance and say “banana” with them!
Through June 14
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Psst… Check Out 11 Great Long Island Carnivals, Festivals, and Fairs May 2025

The Big Bounce America

Bounce your way through the largest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring attractions for all ages. You’ll dunk, dive, and fly your way on this bounce-tastic adventure!
Through June 1st
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Memorial Day Jars

Kids ages 8 to 11 observe Memorial Day by decorating a mason jar or can that can be used to hold coins, pencils, or whatever you’d like.
May 16, 4  – 5 pm
The Hampton Library
2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

Westbury Carnival at Samanea

There’s something for everyone at this family-fun event, from thrilling rides and games for all ages to classic carnival cuisine for every appetite.
May 16, 5 – 11 pm, May 17, 12 – 11 pm, May 18, 12 – 10 pm
Samanea New York, 1500 Old Country Road, Westbury

Sounds of Silence 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run

The run returns with live and virtual options. The 10K is for runners only; the 5K welcomes all. Expect road closures on Montauk Highway—biking is encouraged for locals. Participants receive a race T-shirt (limited), swag bag (first 350), personalized bibs, finisher medal (10K only), and free finish line photos. Proceeds support the Postpartum Resource Center of NY and SOS Student Advocacy, promoting mental health awareness and well-being.
May 17, 8 am – 11 am
Walker Beach, Brightwaters

Cradle-Con: A Comic, Collectible and Pop Culture Con

Cradle-Con is Long Island’s fan-driven comic, collectible, and pop culture convention, hosted at the Cradle of Aviation Museum. Celebrate comic book culture with local creators, top vendors, cosplay, retro gaming, and family-friendly fun. A must-attend event for comic readers, collectors, cosplayers, and gamers of all ages. Proceeds support the museum’s Preservation and Education Programs.
May 17 & 18 10 am – 5 pm
Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Fleece & Fiber Festival

The annual Fleece & Fiber Festival features artisans selling handmade items, shearing, spinning, and weaving demonstrations, and special fiber-focused tours of the Hallock Homestead. This year, they will offer weaving, crochet, and knitting workshops, music, and more—and children’s activities, too!
May 17, 10 am – 4 pm
Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead

South Shore Guidance Center’s Spring Fling Dog Walk

Join the South Shore Guidance Center for a fun-filled dog walk supporting mental health awareness. Form a team, register online, and explore ways to get involved.
May 17, 10 am – 1 pm
Cow Meadow Park, 701 S Main Street, Freeport

Release the Kraken! Scavenger Hunt

Hunt for cute Kraken images hidden throughout the museum’s galleries. Discover them all and win a prize – some kraken slime!
Thursdays – Sundays 11 am – 4 pm through May 31
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Family Health and Wellness Day at The Shoppes

The first annual Family Health & Wellness Day invites families to enjoy a FREE event focused on fun and healthy living. Guests of all ages can look forward to vendors, fitness games, a bounce house, face painting, and relaxing mindfulness sessions.
May 17, 11 am – 5 pm
The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River

Bald Hill Fair

This family-fun annual event features a variety of live entertainment, spectacular Fireworks by Grucci both Saturday nights, exciting rides for all ages (including a towering 110′-tall Ferris wheel), and plenty of tasty carnival eats.
Weekdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm through May 18
Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville

The Christopher A. Coluccio Foundation 4th Annual Ping Pong for Positivity

Play ping pong for the cause to stop the stigma of mental health, to help prevent suicide among Long Island’s youth. Have a great night out with families, all in the name of friendly competition!
May 17, 5 pm – 7 pm
St Joseph’s University Danzi Athletic Center, 155 W Roe Blvd., Patchogue

Horse Show and Camp Open House

Bring the whole family for an unforgettable day at the stables! Highlights include Free Pony Rides, Free Bounce House, Hobby Horse Race – $10 entry ( fun for all ages!), Summer Camp Tours & Info Sessions.  Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just curious, this is the perfect opportunity to explore NYEC, meet the team, the horses and experience the excitement of this horse show!
May 18, 9 am – 2 pm
New York Equestrian Center, 633 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead

Family Fun Car Show

Start your engines, Hempstead! Check out the Spring Dust Off Car Show, Long Island’s largest and most exciting car show! See classic cruisers, muscle machines, custom creations, vintage beauties, and high-powered imports.  But this isn’t just a car show—it’s a full-throttle festival! Enjoy live music, celebrity appearances, movie cars, BBQ, a Beer Garden, a Touch-A-Truck experience for the kids, and so much more!
May 18, 11 am – 4 pm
Lido Beach Town Park,  630 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach

Psst… Check Out Things to Do This Weekend in NYC with Kids

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

 

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

More in Things To Do

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

This Is Cooperstown

&lt;p&gt;Nicknamed America&#039;s hometown, Cooperstown has small-town charm and world-class attractions including the National Baseball Hall of Fame &amp;amp; Museum, a must-see for fans of the game and the ultimate homage to America&#039;s Pastime. Discover fine, folk, and Native American art at Fenimore Art Museum, acclaimed and varied performances at the Glimmerglass Festival, craft beer at Brewery Ommegang and Red Shed Brewery, fresh cider from the Fly Creek Cider Mill, great restaurants, four-season events, and outdoor fun.&lt;/p&gt;

Broadway Dance Center Children and Teens

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;With more than 35 years of experience, Broadway Dance Center Children &amp;amp; Teens provides young movers ages 3-18 with exceptional training. BDC delivers the finest all-around dance experience for students by offering a wide variety of styles and levels, performance opportunities, and the highest caliber dance instruction that only New York City and BDC Children &amp;amp; Teens can provide.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;This studio is so much more than a training course for young dancers; it is a diverse, family-friendly community for budding creatives. It has an exemplary faculty who follow the vision to not only develop a dancer&amp;rsquo;s love and ability in dance, but to do so in a nurturing and supportive way.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;text-align: left;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-16583089-7fff-d8a9-61c2-8f689f7348b2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center offers year-round, community-based dance and music programming in a fully inclusive and nurturing environment, located in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District. The School&amp;rsquo;s diverse and professional faculty provides progressive and non-competitive instruction with all of our classes accompanied by live music. Though we are a non-recital school, there are opportunities for students to perform and for parents to see their dancers in action.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

That's Mandarin

&lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;That&#039;s Mandarin is one of the oldest Chinese language schools in China. With a unique approach to language learning and our own in-house teaching methodologies; we aim to be not only the most experienced, but also one of the best Mandarin schools in China! We focus on providing the smoothest service and the best teaching experience to all our students; no matter whether they are studying Chinese online with our innovative online language learning system or at one of our Chinese language schools in China. Founded in 2005, That&amp;rsquo;s Mandarin has been delivering excellence in Chinese teaching for over 15 years to more than 30,000 students of different nationalities. We now have schools in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen with plans to open more locations in more cities soon.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p3&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;COURSE INFO&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Learn Chinese online and enjoy private online classes with our &lt;strong&gt;professional native Chinese teachers &lt;/strong&gt;anytime, anywhere. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Our Online Chinese Course is perfect for students abroad who want to learn Chinese &lt;strong&gt;remotely&lt;/strong&gt;. Besides, online Chinese classes are also a great opportunity for those who &lt;strong&gt;don&amp;rsquo;t have enough time &lt;/strong&gt;to come to our Mandarin school. By using That&amp;rsquo;s Mandarin &lt;strong&gt;special learning platform&lt;/strong&gt;, you can have online Mandarin classes with our teachers &lt;strong&gt;anytime &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;anywhere&lt;/strong&gt;.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;We Offer：&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Standard Chinese Course&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; HSK Preparation Course&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese Course for Kids&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese Course for Corporate Clients&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;All lessons are private Chinese classes with certified native Chinese teachers with 24/7 access to our online system.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For every new student we offer a &lt;strong&gt;free trial lesson &lt;/strong&gt;with us.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Online Classes Content:&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;REAL-LIFE PRACTICE&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Communication skills&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Speaking practice&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Real-life situations&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Modern Chinese expressions&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LANGUAGE LEARNING&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; HSK Vocabulary&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Daily Vocabulary&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Useful Grammar&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Set Phrases&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Slang &amp;amp; Idioms&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CULTURAL ELEMENTS&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese culture&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Natural wonders&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Famous sights&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Festivals &amp;amp; traditions&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Classic literature, opera &amp;amp; art&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;HEATED DISCUSSIONS&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Discovering interesting topics&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Discussing global topics&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Social phenomena&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Cultural differences&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;How&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;strong&gt;much?&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot; style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;The price starts at $24.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;When?&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;The schedule depends on your availability as the course is fully customized.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Where?&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;We use our in-house &lt;strong&gt;digital platform NihaoCafe &lt;/strong&gt;to help you connect with your teacher, review class notes, and schedule classes.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Online Chinese Class content and teacher&amp;rsquo;s notes automatically get recorded into the system, so it&amp;rsquo;s easy to &lt;strong&gt;review your classes&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; There&amp;rsquo;s a huge teaching &lt;strong&gt;resource database&lt;/strong&gt;, so you can prepare for your future online Chinese classes in advance&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; There is an online course &lt;strong&gt;arrangement system &lt;/strong&gt;that manages your booked Chinese classes &amp;ndash; to guarantee that wherever you are, you and your teachers can stay informed about the online Mandarin class schedule and changes&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Teachers can also add their &lt;strong&gt;own courseware &lt;/strong&gt;including webpages, PowerPoint presentations, videos, etc. into the system anytime&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Our professional &lt;strong&gt;IT team &lt;/strong&gt;is online 24 hours a day, ready to solve any unexpected issues&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CONTACT&lt;/strong&gt;:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Website: https://www.thatsmandarin.com&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Email: info@thatsmandarin.com&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Phone: +86 10 8448 9799&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Brooklyn Music School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;For over a century, we at The Brooklyn Music School have strived to make the joy of music, dance and performance accessible to everyone no matter their age, background, or financial status.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;In addition to offering affordable in-person and online private and group music lessons, dance classes, after-school programs, and community outreach, we also provide space for&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Brooklyn and NYC artists to perform in our 250-seat Spanish-style theatre. Come by for a night of live music, or join us for a class!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Visit BrooklynMusicSchool.org to learn more, register for classes, or view our calendar for upcoming events.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-4b378613-7fff-f89d-3c88-fe6beaabeb55&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

CK Kids

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;CK Kids offers various classes and programs, including Afterschool Program, Lil Chefs, Boys Hip-Hop, Ninja Starz, Lil Artists, CK Kids Athletic Programs, Acrobatics, Dance and Drama, and Karate.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Music Together

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Music Together&amp;reg; is for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their parents/caregiver. The classes include songs, rhythmic rhymes and movement, and instrument play activities that are developmentally appropriate for the children and easy for parents and caregivers, regardless of their own musical ability.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Yuletide Factory

&lt;p&gt;Fill your hearts with circus cheer&amp;mdash;the merry daredevils of Cirque Mechanics (Zephyr, 2023) are back with an industrial-strength spectacular for you and your kin. Sparkling with holiday spirit, the ever energetic ensemble of acrobats transforms a drab assembly plant into a holly jolly Yuletide Factory! From the wonder of the German wheel to festive flips from the trampoline wall, they dash and dance through a pageant of powerhouse stunts with grins and goodwill. It&amp;rsquo;s high-flying fun, comfort and joy for the whole family!&lt;/p&gt;

Chickenshed NYC

&lt;p style=&quot;font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1.3em; margin-top: 0px; caret-color: #515151; color: #515151; font-family: nimbus-sans, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Chickenshed is an inclusive theatre company that began in the UK in 1974. Chickenshed NYC is a young organization bringing that same ethos and unique methodology to the USA. Chickenshed&amp;rsquo;s mission is to create entertaining and outstanding theatre that celebrates diversity and inspires positive change.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1.3em; margin-top: 0px; caret-color: #515151; color: #515151; font-family: nimbus-sans, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Chickenshed&#039;s model of Inclusive Theatre is based in the belief that everyone can flourish when everyone is included. At Chickenshed everyone is welcome, everyone is valued, and together we produce remarkable theatre. We want to break down barriers between people to create a world without labels and where differences no longer divide. At Chickenshed, support is given to those who need it, and given by those who can . We believe that creative activities, self-expression and performance should be available to anyone who has the desire, no matter their background or circumstances. We know that when everyone has the opportunity to shine, amazing things happen.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1.3em; margin-top: 0px; caret-color: #515151; color: #515151; font-family: nimbus-sans, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Chickenshed NYC provides programming for little ones, children and youth through semester-long activities and performances.&lt;/p&gt;

Laurissa Jane Music

&lt;p&gt;Laurissa Jane Music Studio is a dedicated institution that offers a solid foundation for students to explore the captivating world of music and arts. With experienced instructors, we offer private and group lessons in piano, voice, and guitar, for all ages and skill levels. We provide year-round training for renowned programs such as NYSSMA (New York State School Music Association) and ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music). LJMS runs an annual Summer Musical Theatre Arts Program from July-August which offers a creative environment for young individuals with a passion for acting, singing, and dancing. We are proud to serve the vibrant communities of Jamaica Queens and can also provide classes virtually. At LJMS, we firmly believe in the transformative power of the arts. Call us today!&lt;/p&gt;

Play On! Studios

&lt;p&gt;Play On! Studios offers theater day camps and after-school classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won&#039;t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4. Campers will work each week to put on a brand-new show! Each session, they will receive a script, rehearse a production, make a set and costumes, and perform their play. Kids will also play drama games, play outside (weather permitting), and have tons of fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. In Musical Theater Performance Camp, campers put on a complete musical production in a professional NYC theater! Campers will stretch their skills with drama exercises and games, vocal coaching, field trips, and building a professional set. Our incredible teaching artists and campers come together to put on a truly remarkable show!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;During the school year, classes are great for beginners or more experienced actors - sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we&amp;rsquo;ve got the class for them. Classes are available for grades PreK-8, after school or on Saturdays! Come play with us.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Child's Play NY Virtual Classes

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-f0d8558c-7fff-41d5-daea-321d9ce61efc&quot; style=&quot;white-space: normal; font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Child&#039;s Play NY is a Brooklyn-based company founded in 2009, committed to offering a diverse array of theater arts classes for children. They believe studying the art of acting encourages kids to be even more creative, collaborative and compassionate human beings. Since its inception, Child&#039;s Play NY has touched the lives of hundreds of students, worked inside dozens of schools and is consistently ranked as among the top theater arts programs. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;It is the 2019 winner of Brooklyn Family&#039;s Choice award for Best Performing Arts Class.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Fall/Winter 2020-21 Virtual Class Guide&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Make a Movie Class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Experience creative fulfillment and movie magic with Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY! Kids get to make and star in their own film, with professional actors, directors and designers. From development to design to editing choices too, kids can take ownership over the creative process. Their friends and family get to celebrate their accomplishments at a final watch party premiere! Deep project-based learning and peer-connection is at the heart of this 9-week experience which can be done remotely or in-person.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Fall and Winter Virtual Classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Hogwarts School (grades 1-3)&lt;/strong&gt;: Come get sorted into your favorite house, jump on your Firebolt and let&amp;rsquo;s make some magic! Class culminates in a movie montage featuring our original scripted work from the session.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Create Your Own Class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Make your own custom group to support social-emotional growth and play. Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY provides a dynamic teacher and their lauded curriculum that puts peer-interaction at the front and center. Custom classes are a special way to nurture what your child loves most and share that excitement with their friends, in-person or online.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Playwriting (Grades 4-6)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Students will use their creativity, compassion and confidence to build a story they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. Individually, each student will craft a play, and together they will workshop their scenes, exercising their acting, directing, and most importantly, imagination skills. Over the course of the sessions, students will learn the basics of playwriting and be able to present any and all parts of their theatrical story. All classes will include individual assignments and collaborative opportunities. Each day will be structured so that all participants have the chance to learn and study other writers&amp;rsquo; work, write for 10-15 minutes and share their words with each other. By the end of the semester they will have used their bodies, intellect and imagination to come up with an original play. By being confident, vulnerable and creative with each other and actively supporting and encouraging each other&amp;rsquo;s work, students will emerge with meaningful connections to each other and a strong sense of their writing and collaborative abilities.&lt;br /&gt;Class culminates in a montage and packet of students&amp;rsquo; original work.&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Musical Theater Lab (Grades 4-6)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Learn how to be a triple threat in this dynamic class for budding performers with Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY. Students focus on songs, dances and characters from Broadway&amp;rsquo;s most celebrated and kid-friendly shows. They work alongside professional performers with years of experience bringing their passion to children. Class culminates in a movie showcase of scenes and songs.&lt;br /&gt;Join for the full session, or enroll as a drop-in!&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Shakespeare Scene Study (Grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Young people become confident with Shakespeare&amp;rsquo;s world, language and characters as they learn how to interpret a role with technique and courage. Classically trained professional actors assist the players in their physical, vocal and emotional transformations. All Shakespeare teaching artists are classically trained professional actors and have performed Shakespeare both on and off Broadway and in regional theaters across the country.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Students jump into the worlds of Shakespeare in this robust mash-up of improvisation and classic text scene study class. After learning the plot and characters from several plays, they rehearse and memorize scenes from the original text. New material, devised by the cast, adds a contemporary through-line to their show and highlights the universality of Shakespeare&amp;rsquo;s themes.&lt;br /&gt;Class culminates in a movie showcasing their work.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The Big Twist: A New Musical (Grade 1-4)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;In this acting class, students get to perform a brand new musical based on The Wizard of Oz.&lt;br /&gt;The Wicked Witch of the South wants to return Oz to a time when WITCHES reigned supreme, and all was evil. Summoning a dark magic Tornado, the Wicked Witch of the South sends Oz hurtling into an alternate Oz. With the Yellow Brick road destroyed, the Wizard left powerless, and the citizens of Oz scattered to the Wind, our heroes are forced into unlikely partnerships to stop the Witch and restore the world to order. The Wizard of Oz meets The Tempest. &amp;nbsp;Class culminates in a premiere of a movie starring the students, filmed over the last few days of the session.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-57c50323-7fff-79ce-175a-5e25408c0e29&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-84ebe141-7fff-03c2-24cf-fead86e88df2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Dance Workshop - NY

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Nestled in the heart of the UES, Dance Workshop is a community-focused studio committed to dance education in a loving and safe environment. Dance Workshop offers Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip-Hop, Musical Theatre and Acro for ages 2+. They also offer a Pre-Professional Company track for dancers interested in taking their technique to the next level. Trial classes may be scheduled with the studio at the start of the season. Dance with Dance Workshop!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;MaryAnn Grasso founded Dance Workshop in 1979. Her daughter Nanci later joined her at the helm and in 2016 established Dance Workshop on the Upper East Side of NYC. MaryAnn and Nanci have devoted their lives to dance education, community and the development of children; raising dancers and sound human beings alike. Dance Workshop has seen thousands of dancers pass through the doors. They believe dance has the power to elevate and change lives!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-78b9d4ab-7fff-0ea8-b84f-04a5fe908f8c&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-78b9d4ab-7fff-0ea8-b84f-04a5fe908f8c&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Dance Workshop - Long Island

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Nestled in the heart of Lynbrook Village, Dance Workshop is a community-focused studio committed to dance education in a loving and safe environment. Dance Workshop offers Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip-Hop, Musical Theatre and Acro for ages 2+. They also offer a Pre-Professional Company track for dancers interested in taking their technique to the next level. Trial classes may be scheduled with the studio at the start of the season. Dance with the Dance Workshop!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;MaryAnn Grasso founded Dance Workshop in 1979. Her daughter Nanci later joined her at the helm and in 2016 established Dance Workshop on the Upper East Side of NYC. MaryAnn and Nanci have devoted their lives to dance education, community and the development of children; raising dancers and sound human beings alike. Dance Workshop has seen thousands of dancers pass through the doors. They believe dance has the power to elevate and change lives!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-b50ede03-7fff-ec65-8962-b3be9135d2e8&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

HudsonWay Immersion School

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;A pioneer in language immersion since 2005. After school language classes provide a fun and effective way for preschool and elementary children to learn Mandarin or Spanish language skills through project based learning and fun, engaging themes.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

British Swim School - Long Island

&lt;p&gt;The premier learn-to-swim provider for people of all ages, offering programs for children ages 3-months through adults.&amp;nbsp; British Swim School uses gentle teaching methods and a survival-first approach to help people of all experience levels become safer, stronger swimmers. British Swim School&amp;rsquo;s safe, fun, and effective instructional program has made it the preferred choice for parents and students for over 40 years. Come see the British Swim School difference!&lt;/p&gt;

Polaris Productions Theater Camp

&lt;p&gt;Kids will learn, rehearse, and perform the wonderful Maurice Sendak and Carole King musical, Really Rosie. For 10 weekdays, campers will take part in physical and vocal warm-ups and learn choreography, staging, and vocal parts. They&amp;rsquo;ll develop skills in acting, singing, character development, and more. This camp will ignite your child&amp;rsquo;s imagination and passion for performing, build their self-esteem, and help them form lasting friendships. They&amp;rsquo;ll have fun! At camp&amp;rsquo;s end, the kids will perform Really Rosie for family members and friends. Kids of all levels of experience, ages 8 through 13, are welcome to join.&lt;/p&gt;

Joe's Music & Dance Academy

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Private and group music lessons &amp;amp; dance classes for Guitar, Bass, Voice, Violin, Viola, Cello, Upright Bass, Drums, Piano, all woodwind &amp;amp; brass instruments, Choir, Preschool Dance, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Step, African and Modern Dance and more. Helping thousands of students begin and continue on their musical journey since 1998!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center

&lt;p&gt;Bounce! Family Entertainment Center is an indoor birthday party and play space located in Syosset, NY. Perfect for birthday parties, group events, open play, and more! We have the best party packages on Long Island! Our facility has multiple AWESOME attractions: The Trampoline courts, The Adventure Zone, Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Soft Play, Arcade, &amp;amp; MORE! If you need a break from jumping and climbing, try out some of our delicious food from The Bounce Bites Kitchen! Come on in to any of our Open Play, Toddler Time, or Glow Night sessions!&lt;/p&gt;

Collina Italiana - Italian Language and Cultural Center

&lt;p&gt;Italian Fun for Kids and Teens!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Learning a new language isn&amp;rsquo;t just fun&amp;mdash;it&amp;rsquo;s also great for the brain! Did you know that it can help develop essential skills for life? Studies show that learning a second language at a young age can improve problem-solving, critical thinking, and listening abilities, while boosting memory, focus, and multitasking skills. Children who are fluent in multiple languages also demonstrate increased creativity and mental flexibility.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Collina Italiana, we make learning fun with stories, games, activities, and conversation. Each class blends art, storytelling, singing, and dancing to keep kids engaged. For older children, our classes focus on grammar and vocabulary, providing the tools they need to learn and practice Italian in a small group setting, all while having fun with a variety of resources. Kids love exploring the stories behind our cultural traditions, adding a rich, hands-on experience to their language learning journey.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Speakitaly NYC

&lt;p&gt;SPEAKITALY NYC offers stimulating and entertaining lessons for children 0 to 16 years through a wide combination of activities based on the communicative approach anchored in the Common European Framework of Reference: active learning (group work, role plays, etc.) and practice exercises aimed to improve listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Kids will start speaking and using Italian in a very natural way.&amp;nbsp; Small classes capped at 6 students to make sure each one gets the needed attention and facilitate learners&#039; progress.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our method is driven by a didactic method that is the result of constant updates, professional certifications and more than 10 years of experience in working with non-native speakers from different native languages and levels of knowledge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our aim is to develop a range of Italian language skills while improving accuracy that will enable the students and participants to interact without stress or feeling rushed. We want to help those in the community really embrace not only the true culture in Italy but the Italian culture within New York City&amp;hellip; Who doesn&amp;rsquo;t love what Italy represents in the kitchen, in history &amp;amp; in the arts?&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Speakitaly wants to support multilingual families who want to learn a new language or pass along their ancestor&amp;rsquo;s heritage and culture. Raffaella, the founder said: &quot;We see language awareness and intercultural sensitivity as the milestones for an inclusive society. Italian, like all other languages, is an enrichment and a growth in every way. Vi aspettiamo!&quot;&lt;/p&gt;

The Wild Center

&lt;p&gt;The Wild Center, nestled within the breathtaking landscape of New York&#039;s Adirondack Park, offers an unforgettable journey into the heart of nature. As visitors approach the Center, they are greeted by the Adirondack Mountains towering in the distance, setting the stage for an immersive adventure.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Upon entering the 34,000-square-foot exhibit hall, guests are enveloped in a world of wonder and discovery. Interactive exhibits like Planet Adirondack and Climate Solutions invite exploration, allowing visitors to delve into the rich biodiversity of the Adirondack region. The indoor experience also includes an opportunity to soar on Birdly--a one-of-a-kind VR experience. Also, get up close with an animal ambassador during one of many live animal encounters throughout the day.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In addition to its indoor exhibits and programs, the Wild Center also boasts 115-acres of extensive outdoor amenities. One of the highlights in the award-winning Wild Walk. Visitors walk up a trail of bridges to the treetops of the Adirondack forest, 40 feet off the ground. Along the way, interactive exhibits provide insights into the flora and fauna that call the Adirondacks home, from songbirds to black bears.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The rest of the campus features more ways to explore. Check out Patrick Dougherty&amp;rsquo;s Stickwork sculpture, an all natural installation of woven sticks that will spark your imagination and nostalgia. Immerse yourself in Forest Music, take a naturalist-lead canoe trip, or get your roll on with Raquette River Roll, a brand-new, oversized, all-natural ball run experience opening in June 2024.&lt;/p&gt;

Treehouse Shakers

&lt;div&gt;Treehouse Shakers&amp;rsquo; Branching OUT After-School program is for ages 12-14. This awarded program is for young people who identify as LGBTQIA+, or are seeking to become better allies. Branching OUT centers on discovering and exploring one&amp;rsquo;s story and identity through an intentionally artist-led format. During our community-based program, young people will explore and reflect on their own story to create a larger, more meaningful experience, while gaining self-empowerment and gathering with like-minded peers. Through the guidance of our awarded teaching artists, young people will create narratives that will be turned into podcasts, dances, songs or poetry.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Young people have the opportunity to learn new art forms, work with professional artists, while building a meaningful community.&lt;/div&gt;

Gaga Madness

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Gaga is the hottest new sport in NYC. We&#039;ve taken the fun of GAGA and pushed it into overdrive. Energetic coaches, pumped up music, sideline commentary, gear giveaways and more. Stay active and keep fit with this new craze that&#039;s sweeping the city.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

A-Game Sports

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;A-Game Sports is a premier provider of sports camps, programming and instruction for kids of all ages ranging from toddlers to teens. As an instructional and recreational youth sports facility, our goal is to make athletics a rewarding experience for all kids. A-Game Sports is located in New Rochelle, NY, and offers camps, lessons, customized programs for more than 10 sports and rental space for private events. A-Game Sports was founded in 2013 by two guys who decided that it was time to do what they truly love in life. Since then, we&#039;ve made the ideology of fusing hard work and fun into a reality. Our dedicated staff of professional coaches share their enthusiasm with kids of all ages and skill levels that take part in our programs.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;With turfed fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and flag football, batting cages and tunnels for baseball and softball, and various basketball programs, A-Game Sports is one of the premiere sports facilities for kids and adults of any age. Aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts will benefit from our many strength and conditioning programs, while children new to sports will learn skills and techniques within their chosen sport, all while having a great time and keeping the game fun.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

British Swim School - Manhattan

&lt;p&gt;The premier learn-to-swim provider for people of all ages, offering programs for children ages 3-months through adults.&amp;nbsp; British Swim School uses gentle teaching methods and a survival-first approach to help people of all experience levels become safer, stronger swimmers. British Swim School&amp;rsquo;s safe, fun, and effective instructional program has made it the preferred choice for parents and students for over 40 years. Come see the British Swim School difference!&lt;/p&gt;

The Tutorverse

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Join The Tutorverse for the highest quality in academic enrichment and test preparation! Whether your student is gearing up for the&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;state exams, ISEE, SSAT, SHSAT, or SAT/ACT&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, their team of &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;experienced and local professional educators&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;can help. Have your student join a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;small-group class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;at our downtown or Upper East Side locations. Or, they can meet with a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;private tutor when and where it&amp;rsquo;s most convenient for your family&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;. Does your student need help building study skills or improving grades? Whether your middle or high schooler needs help with&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;STEM or humanities&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, The Tutorverse&#039;s patient and affirming tutors will teach them how to build &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;confidence and content mastery&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; href=&quot;mailto:info@thetutorverse.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Send an email&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; or give them a call.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Brooklyn Robot Foundry - Virtual Classes

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Brooklyn Robot Foundry offers super fun online robot-building classes for children 2-13 years old!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Each week, students are introduced to new engineering concepts and components while building that day&amp;rsquo;s robot in their own &amp;ldquo;workshop&amp;rdquo;.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;All classes maintain a very low student-to-teacher ratio, allowing for plenty of individualized instruction and socializing. The supplies are shipped in advance and classes are led by amazing instructors, taking all the pressure off parents.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;The Foundry&amp;rsquo;s main focus however, is that kids have fun, get creative, and enjoy being part of this STEAM-loving community!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Helvetica; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

TADA! Youth Theater

&lt;div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Endless Options-Endless Fun! TADA! is so excited to offer weekend and after school classes, week long private and public school camps, and our Broadway 1-Day camps available for ages 3-14! &amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Winter/Spring Semester Classes&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Gotta Act! Join TADA! Youth Theater this Winter and Spring for after-school and weekend musical theater classes available to students ages 3-14! Throughout the semester students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to the latest Broadway hits, and experience ensemble based instruction with two NYC teaching artists.&amp;nbsp; Not only does our musical theater training inspire creativity, foster self-expression, and build confidence, but our classes also encourage students to explore and connect with others, creating lifelong friendships and a love for the arts.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Limited spots available! All of our classes take place in person at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.google.com/maps/search/15+W.+28th+Street?entry=gmail&amp;amp;source=g&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.google.com/maps/search/15%2BW.%2B28th%2BStreet?entry%3Dgmail%26source%3Dg&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2_eBpQuG9WbMH_ETP9cDKN&quot;&gt;15 W. 28th Street&lt;/a&gt; (between Broadway &amp;amp; 5th) and culminate in a final sharing for an invited audience&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Classes Schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Mondays:&lt;br /&gt;Mondays, Ages 4-5 | 3:45PM-5:15PM&lt;br /&gt;Mondays, Ages 6-8 | 3:45PM-5:15PM&lt;br /&gt;Tuesdays:&lt;br /&gt;Tuesdays, Ages 12-14 | 4:15PM-5:45PM&lt;br /&gt;Wednesdays:&lt;br /&gt;Wednesday, Ages 8-12 | 4PM-5:30PM&lt;br /&gt;Saturdays:&lt;br /&gt;Saturdays, Ages 3-4 | 10AM-11AM&lt;br /&gt;Saturdays, Ages 5-7 | 10AM-11:30AM&lt;br /&gt;Saturday, Ages 8-12 | 12N-1:30PM&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Class Descriptions:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;AGES 3-5, MUSICAL THEATER MINIS: Creativity takes center stage! In this upbeat, high-energy class, your Musical Theater Mini will learn new introductory skills in the areas of singing, dancing, and acting. Each session, students participate in fun, creative-play activities as well as learn vocals and choreography to popular Broadway songs. At the end of the semester, your young star will belt out their favorite show tunes for an invited audience.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;AGES 5-8, JAZZY JUNIORS and AGES 8-12, RISING STARS: This class offers the perfect blend of musical theater exploration and fun theater games to keep kids creative and active all semester long!&amp;nbsp; Each session, students participate in musical theater training as well as learn vocals and choreography to popular Broadway songs. By the end of the semester, they&amp;rsquo;ll be ready to confidently shine in their final sharing for an invited audience.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;AGES 12-14, BROADWAY BOUND: Let passion ignite, talent soar, and dreams take center stage!&amp;nbsp; Watch as students step into the spotlight and unleash their inner Broadway star in our advanced musical theater class for tweens &amp;amp; teens!&amp;nbsp; Throughout the semester, students will immerse themselves in the world of Broadway, learning iconic songs and exploring diverse theatrical styles. By the semester&amp;rsquo;s end, they&amp;rsquo;ll proudly showcase their talents in a spectacular cabaret-style musical revue. This isn&amp;rsquo;t just about performing&amp;mdash;it&amp;rsquo;s about embracing the magic of musical theater, forging lasting friendships with fellow performers, and stepping into a world where every moment onstage feels like a standing ovation.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Week Long Private and Public School Camps:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;When School is out, TADA! is in!&amp;nbsp; Now offering Week-long Public &amp;amp; Private School Break Camps for ages 4-5 &amp;amp; 5-9 this February, March, and April! &amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Write it! Rehearse it! Perform it! Immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling. Each week, students co-create an original musical in just five days!&amp;nbsp; Have your child unleash their inner star, share their voice, and create memories that will last a lifetime.&amp;nbsp; Join us for a week of laughter, creativity, and applause! Don&#039;t miss out on the most epic musical theater adventure of the school year!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Spots are limited so don&amp;rsquo;t miss out! Our in-person camps take place at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.google.com/maps/search/15+W.+28th+Street?entry=gmail&amp;amp;source=g&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.google.com/maps/search/15%2BW.%2B28th%2BStreet?entry%3Dgmail%26source%3Dg&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2_eBpQuG9WbMH_ETP9cDKN&quot;&gt;15 W. 28th Street&lt;/a&gt; (between Broadway &amp;amp; 5th). &amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;*On the last day of all camps, we invite friends and family to attend the debut of your child&amp;rsquo;s original mini-musical!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Week-long Public School Break Camps:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;February 17-21 | &amp;nbsp;Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | I Wish My Life Was A Musical! | | $795&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;April 22-26 | Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | The Show Must Go On! | | $795&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Week-long Private School Break Camps:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;March 17-21&lt;br /&gt;Ages 4-5, M-F, 9AM-1:30PM | Pirates &amp;amp; Princesses! | | $500&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | The Show Must Go On! | | | $795&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;March 24-28&lt;br /&gt;Ages 4-5, M-F, 9AM-1:30PM | Unicorns, Mermaids, Dinosaurs, OH MY! | | $500&lt;br /&gt;Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | I Wish My Life Was A Musical! | $795&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Learn more &amp;amp; register today!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/school-break-camps-3/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/school-break-camps-3/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2R13yNUGcd6RlQy0FsVMm1&quot;&gt;https://tadatheater.com/&lt;wbr /&gt;education-overview/school-&lt;wbr /&gt;break-camps-3/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Looking for a sample class? Join us at our In-person Open House on January 11th, 2025!&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/open-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/open-house/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw0Nt2sRC86LUUhaw4DgKX5N&quot;&gt;https://tadatheater.com/&lt;wbr /&gt;education-overview/open-house/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;No child should be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial Assistance available.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/financial-assistance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/financial-assistance/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw0W6olBN_Kib7HEmnv4Bq3Y&quot;&gt;https://tadatheater.com/&lt;wbr /&gt;education-overview/financial-&lt;wbr /&gt;assistance/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Broadway 1-Day Camps&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;When School is out, TADA! is in! Join us for a fun-filled day learning vocals and choreography to a show-stopping musical number from a hit Broadway or movie musical. Our 1-day camps include vocal training, dance technique, exhilarating choreography, and fun theater activities led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. Don&amp;rsquo;t miss a jam-packed day of musical theater fun!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Monday, January 20th (MLK Day) | Wicked&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Wednesday, January 29th (Lunar New Year) | The Little Mermaid&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Monday, March 31 (Eidal-Fitr) | Frozen&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Thursday, June 5th (Eidal-Adha) | Matilda&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Friday, June 6th (Clerical Day) | The Greatest Showman&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Thursday, June 19th (Juneteenth) | Moana&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Friday, June 27th (Public School is out) | The Lion King&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Monday, June 30th (July 4th week) | Trolls&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Tuesday, July 1st &amp;nbsp;(July 4th week) | Wicked&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Wednesday, July 2nd (July 4th week) | Newsies&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; data-smartmail=&quot;gmail_signature&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

New Settlement Community Center

&lt;p&gt;Offering a host of healthy, fun and exciting programs for children ages 6 months and up, including ballet and hi-hop dance with Alvin Ailey, group and private swimm classes, mixed martial arts, youth technology, piano, violin and guitar lessons, and more.&lt;/p&gt;

The Ailey School – First Steps and Bounding Boys

&lt;blockquote style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;m_-3740164643787738207m_4977048992707393770WordSection1&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #0070c0;&quot;&gt;At The Ailey School, FIRST STEPS offers a structured creative movement curriculum that allows girls (ages 3-6) and boys (age 3), to develop body awareness and control and learn the basics of dance technique. BOUNDING BOYS (ages 4-6) provides a more athletic experience, and an energetic approach to teaching dance skills.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt;

WICKED Broadway

&lt;p&gt;There&amp;rsquo;s no place like Oz&amp;mdash;and there&amp;rsquo;s no show like WICKED. Are you ready to experience the original Broadway blockbuster?&lt;/p&gt;

Atlantic Acting School

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Looking for a fun and exciting theater program for kids and teens? Join us at the Atlantic. Our programs are intense, exciting and fun!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Adventuring Portal

&lt;p&gt;&lt;a name=&quot;m_-1473885667065203258__Hlk72147528&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt;Adventuring Portal runs Dungeons and Dragons (D&amp;amp;D) games for kids.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;We have created a safe online space for tweens and teens to learn and play D&amp;amp;D.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our D&amp;amp;D Summer Camp session are a one-week experience.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Monday &amp;ndash; Friday.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Each day will be 3 hours of gaming (with 2 breaks build in).&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;15 total gaming hours for $180.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;If you have played with us before, you are entitled to 10% off.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Need your kids, nieces or nephews, grand kids or neighbor&amp;rsquo;s kids to be occupied for a bit so you can get work done &amp;amp; take care of your to-do list? Maybe your tween or teen is still a bit isolated and craves connection with their peers? Whether your teen/tween has played D&amp;amp;D before or is brand-new to the experience, this safe space brings players together to have fun and solve problems as a team in ways few other online opportunities do.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All our games focus on experiential learning.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Our players leave knowing all the basic game play as well as experiencing: teamwork, bravery, compassion, generosity, negotiation, improvisation, gamer etiquette, strategy, critical thinking, problem solving, cartography and probability - all through online D&amp;amp;D adventuring!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We are an inclusive organization and welcome gamers who are LGBTQIA+ and those on any spectrum.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All girls&amp;rsquo; groups available.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I am a parent, a certified elementary school and middle school math teacher and last summer in the midst of the mess started&amp;nbsp;Adventuring Portal, an&amp;nbsp;online Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&amp;nbsp;business&amp;nbsp;for kids. There are so many benefits to playing D&amp;amp;D and I hope you will consider us as a great way for your child to safely socialize, grow as people and have a great time.&lt;/p&gt;

The Music Institute of Long Island

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Established in 1990, the Music Institute of Long Island (MILI) is a classical music school staffed by exceptional instructors from many of the most prestigious conservatories and graduate music schools in the United States and Europe. Long Island&amp;rsquo;s foremost musical academies, its instrumental programs include violin, viola, cello, piano, flute, clarinet, saxophone and voice classes. MILI has been voted # 1 BEST MUSIC SCHOOL Consistently.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;They teach the Traditional, Suzuki, and ABRSM methods. Students participate in All-National, All-Eastern, All-State, youth orchestras, and score highly in NYSSMA and Royal Academy Music Festivals. First prize winners of competitions earn solos at Carnegie Hall and with orchestras. MILI offers Fall/Spring semesters plus Summer Sessions. Semesters include 15-17 weeks of private lessons, solo recitals with a final GALA Concert featuring chamber music.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;About the Directors: Carol &amp;amp; Geri Kushner:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;The sisters are violinists, violists, chamber coaches &amp;amp; performers. They believe in instilling the love of music, &amp;nbsp;fostering proficiency, success, confidence &amp;amp; believe all MILI students achieve success.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Degrees BM, MM (+), K-12 certifications, attended Manhattan School of Music, Queens College &amp;amp; Stonybrook University.They have been adjunct professors at Syracuse University, Aaron Copland School of Music Pre-College &amp;amp; Five Towns Colleges, Stonybrook University &amp;amp; have taught in L.I. public schools.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-e9f5dcc8-7fff-2ad2-edea-98d61c367d72&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND® New York Resort

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Monstrous Family fun returns with Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND&amp;reg; New York Resort!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;The signature children&amp;rsquo;s Halloween event kicks off October 3&lt;sup&gt;rd&lt;/sup&gt;&amp;nbsp;when the Park transforms into a bewitching party filled with candy, seasonal shows, and Halloween themed LEGO characters. The event runs on all operating dates in October, with all festivities included in general admission. Meet LEGO Monster characters like Spider Lady and Wacky Witch and make your way to the treat stations around the Park. Don&amp;rsquo;t forget your costumes!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;New for 2024: Monster Party Nights at LEGOLAND New York Hotel! Book a Brick-or-Treat overnight package in October to enjoy extra sweet Halloween-themed fun after a day in the Park. Hotel guests will have the opportunity to eat breakfast with a Monster, participate in themed crafts and LEGO builds, rock out at the Monster Dance Party each night, and more!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND&amp;reg; New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO&amp;reg; theme park destination, for kids ages two through twelve and their families. Ride, climb, and build your way through seven LEGO themed lands.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Visit North Central Massachusetts

&lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Discover North Central Massachusetts: Everything You Love About New England, Close to Home!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Experience the charm of North Central Massachusetts, where New England&amp;rsquo;s rich history, stunning landscapes, and family-friendly activities come together. Conveniently located near Boston, Providence, and Worcester, this region offers something for everyone.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Outdoor Adventures: Explore year-round outdoor activities with stunning trails, meadows, and rail trails. Hike to panoramic views at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/wachusett-mountain-state-reservation/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Wachusett Mountain State Reservation&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt; and enjoy diverse terrains at Mount Watatic, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/leominster-state-forest/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Leominster State Forest&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, and Royalston Falls.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Music and Art: Dive into the vibrant cultural scene with world-class performances at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/groton-hill-music/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Groton Hill Music Center&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt; and A-list concerts at Winchendon Community Park&amp;rsquo;s Amphitheater. Art enthusiasts will appreciate the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/fitchburg-art-museum/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Fitchburg Art Museum&amp;rsquo;s&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt; contemporary collection and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/museum-of-russian-icons/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;The Icon Museum and Study Center&amp;rsquo;s&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt; extensive Russian icon collection.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Orchard Discoveries: Embrace the local charm of Johnny Appleseed&amp;rsquo;s birthplace. Discover fresh apples, apple cider donuts, and hot apple dumplings at renowned orchards and farms like &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/red-apple-farm/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Red Apple Farm&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/friends-of-sholan-farms-inc/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Sholan Farm&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/davis-farmland/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Davis Farmland&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/bolton-orchards/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Bolton Orchards&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/carlson-orchards-inc/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Carlson Orchards&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, complete with live animal displays, hayrides, and unique gift shops.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Family Fun: Beyond popular attractions like &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/davis-farmland/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Davis Farmland&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/great-wolf-lodge/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Great Wolf New England&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, explore Sterling&amp;rsquo;s Mary Sawyer&amp;rsquo;s lamb legacy, enjoy yoga at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/in-the-meadow-farm/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;In The Meadow Farm&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, and experience horseback riding at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/cornerstone-ranch/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Cornerstone Ranch&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/wildwood-farm-llc/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Wildwood Farm&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Culinary Delights: Indulge in a variety of dining options, from farm-to-table eateries to historic taverns and modern bistros. Savor local craft beers at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/wachusett-brewing-company-inc/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Wachusett Brewery&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/moonhill-brewing/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Moon Hill Brewing and Gardner Ale House&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/thirsty-robot-brewing/&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;s1&quot; style=&quot;color: #0000ff;&quot;&gt;Thirsty Robot&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;, among others.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;North Central Massachusetts offers everything for a fantastic trip, from exciting activities and cultural gems to delicious food, all in one charming spot!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Belle da Costa Greene: A Librarian's Legacy

&lt;p&gt;The Morgan Library &amp;amp; Museum will present a major exhibition devoted to the life and career of its inaugural director, Belle da Costa Greene (1879&amp;ndash;1950). Widely recognized as an authority on illuminated manuscripts and deeply respected as a cultural heritage executive, Greene was one of the most prominent librarians in American history. The exhibition will trace Greene&amp;rsquo;s storied life, from her roots in a predominantly Black community in Washington, D.C., to her distinguished career at the helm of one of the world&amp;rsquo;s great research libraries. Through extraordinary objects―from medieval manuscripts and rare printed books to archival records and portraits―the exhibition will demonstrate the confidence and savvy Greene brought to her roles as librarian, scholar, curator, and cultural executive, and honor her enduring legacy.&lt;/p&gt;

Instituto Cervantes

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;&quot; style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Children and teenagers learn to understand and express themselves in Spanish, while improving their communication skills through a dynamic immersion program taught by NATIVE TEACHERS that combines CLASSES, ARTISTIC WORKSHOPS and FUN ACTIVITIES! All of our high-qualified teachers are native Spanish speakers who adapt the structure of the class to the needs and levels of each group while conducting the classes entirely in Spanish. We offer both Spanish Summer Camps and Regular Courses for children along the year to foster language learning and multicultural understanding.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Cucu's PlayHouse

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Interactive, live-streaming music and movement class in Spanish for babies, toddlers and preschoolers!&lt;br /&gt;Join us every day from Monday through Saturday at 1:30 pm EST to sing, dance and play together while learning Spanish from your home.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;This class is part of a Spanish Immersion Program where your child will be introduced to basic concepts like the animals, colors, numbers and letters. All of these through the universal language of Music. Each session is fun, interactive and engaging.&lt;br /&gt;A selection of Children Songs in Spanish guides the class from start to finish. Activities are related to the lyrics, in order to familiarize the children with the words and their meanings. Some of the songs encourage the children to dance. Nilda uses puppets, musical instruments, and props to teach children basic vocabulary through action and interaction, rather than through translation.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The classes are streamed on Zoom&#039;s webinar platform. Participants (children, parents, nannies) are able to join the video from their homes and interact with us in real-time, it is a fun and engaging experience.&lt;/div&gt;

Steps on Broadway Youth Programs

&lt;p class=&quot;m_6201101365486487057m_1751229968981391907gmail-m-6447730382188674378msonospacing&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For 40 years, the Youth Programs at the internationally celebrated Steps on Broadway have nurtured young dancers, ages 18 months to 18 years.&amp;nbsp; Whether seeking a fun dance experience or comprehensive pre-professional training, there is a program suited for everyone.&amp;nbsp; Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, theater dance, hip hop, contemporary, modern, pointe and more.&amp;nbsp; Taught by a faculty of internationally-recognized concert, ballet, Broadway and celebrated guest artists, every student is encouraged to discover their artistic uniqueness, deepen their passion for the art form, while growing as dancers and individuals.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Classes are offered throughout the academic year and summer.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;First Steps (ages 18 mos &amp;ndash; 5 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Kids &amp;amp; Teens (ages 6-18 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Pre-Professional Program (ages 7-18 yrs, by audition only)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurt, we specialize in unique, educational classes that revolve around active play. We give children a safe and inspiring space to direct their energy, build confidence, and develop key skills. Explore the range of classes we offer at The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurst to find the one that&amp;rsquo;s just right for your child.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Super Soccer Stars

&lt;p&gt;Soccer Stars is New York&amp;rsquo;s most popular youth educational soccer program! With 24 years of experience under our cleats, we have positively impacted over one million kids in our local community by putting the FUN in FUNdamentals in our weekly classes and camps.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Soccer Stars, we use the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but develop self-confidence and physical literacy, improve gross motor skills, build teamwork, and hone socialization skills. Our highly trained coaches and early childhood experts lead an age-specific curriculum with a low kid-to-coach ratio so every child gets individual attention and can grow at their own pace.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Kids ages 1-12+ can join our seasonal programs, including Parent &amp;amp; Me, FUNdamentals, Development Training, and Travel Soccer. Join us at one of over 80 locations in neighborhoods across across Westchester County, Connecticut and New York, available 7 days-a-week:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Connecticut:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Cos Cob&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Greenwich&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Port Chester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Westchester:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Briarcliff&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Eastchester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Mt. Kisco&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;New Rochelle&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Ridgefield&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Scarsdale&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;White Plains&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;New York City:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Bronx&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Inwood&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper West Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper East Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Can&amp;rsquo;t find a class or location that fits your schedule? Soccer Stars also offers private classes for small groups or individual training. Let our coaches come to you with a completely customizable program, anytime, anywhere. Birthday parties are also available!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Explore MetroWest Boston

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;white-space: normal;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h1&gt;Turn Whining into Winning in MetroWest Boston&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;From beer gardens to corn mazes, state parks to beautiful art, MetroWest Boston is a great destination for a weekend trip! Enjoy &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/get-outside/?imgoing-place=hopkinton-state-park-61a91acef30b531a665ab64d&quot;&gt;Hopkinton State Park&lt;/a&gt;&amp;rsquo;s gorgeous foliage while kayaking on the lake or hiking, mountain biking, or snowshoeing on the amazing trails.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In the evening, catch a play, musical, concert, art exhibition, dance performance, or immersive theatrical event at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=hopkinton-center-for-the-arts-63c03d7e0d792d753263b4d1&quot;&gt;Hopkinton Center for the Arts&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Get a great night&amp;rsquo;s sleep at one of the region&amp;rsquo;s hotels, such as &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/where-to-stay/?imgoing-place=the-verve-hotel-boston-natick-tapestry-collection-by-hilton-61aa4790f30b531a666119e4&quot;&gt;The VERVE&lt;/a&gt;, with its fun and funky pop art d&amp;eacute;cor, or &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/where-to-stay/?imgoing-place=aloft-framingham-6216279ccc891d1d0862c8c2&quot;&gt;Aloft&lt;/a&gt; with their pool tables and lobby games. In the morning, visit the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=danforth-art-school-61a8e11cf30b531a66592d90&quot;&gt;Danforth Art Museum&lt;/a&gt;, a jewel box housing 3,500+ artworks from three centuries, including groundbreaking sculptures depicting the African and African American experience by Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Cross the street to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=framingham-history-center-61a8e11cf30b531a66592d92&quot;&gt;Framingham History Center&lt;/a&gt; to explore their new multilingual exhibit that traces the city&amp;rsquo;s immigration story, from those fleeing the 1690s Salem Witch trials, to the Irish and Italian influx in the 1800-1900s, to the current migration of Brazilians. &amp;ldquo;Framingham&amp;rsquo;s Collective Journeys&amp;rdquo; includes oral histories, interactives, and artifacts.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;No visit to Framingham is complete without stopping at legendary &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/eat/?imgoing-place=jacks-abby-craft-lagers-61a8e11cf30b531a66592da0&quot;&gt;Jack&amp;rsquo;s Abby Craft Lagers&lt;/a&gt;, one of 17 breweries in MetroWest, where you can enjoy a flight with a schnitzel sandwich or their famous Framinghamburger. Afterwards, spend a few hours at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/activities/?imgoing-place=level99-64a8389c51f92a351a6a3f06&quot;&gt;Level99&lt;/a&gt; testing each other with 50+ mental and physical escape rooms and challenges.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The next day, tour the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/where-to-stay/?imgoing-place=longfellows-wayside-inn-61aa7aa3f30b531a66621f57&quot;&gt;Wayside Inn&lt;/a&gt;. The oldest inn in America&amp;rsquo;s 100-acre property includes the Old Barn, now a farm stand with displays of antique farming tools, the historic Grist Mill, and beautiful grounds containing the Longfellow Memorial Garden, the Redstone Schoolhouse from the poem &amp;ldquo;Mary Had a Little Lamb&amp;rdquo;, the Martha-Mary Chapel, and Josephine&#039;s Pond for fishing. Stay for a delicious gourmet meal in their historic dining room.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Spend the afternoon at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=american-heritage-museum-61a92852f30b531a665b17bf&quot;&gt;American Heritage Museum&lt;/a&gt;. Start your tour in the depths of a WWI trench listening to a nurse&amp;rsquo;s first-hand account from the Western Front while bombs explode above you and the floor begins to shake. This extraordinary museum features one-of-a-kind historic aircraft, tanks, cars and rare relics from the Revolutionary War to today, in immersive exhibits and living history events. Afterwards, wander the charming shops and boutiques of downtown Hudson.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h3&gt;MetroWest Boston offers these and many other attractions, activities and events for the whole family!&lt;/h3&gt;

Dedimus Potestatem

&lt;p&gt;Dedimus Potestatem provides fun, engaging, academically challenging programs to students in primary, middle, and high school. Programs include Leadership, Debate, Model United Nations, Computer Programming, Financial Literacy, Filmmaking, Philosophy, Model Congress, Mock Trial, Etiquette, Bioethics, Stem and Bioethics, and more. We currently offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions and after-school programs. Contact us to bring us to your school today!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Sessions&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We currently&amp;nbsp;offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions as well as after-school programs. To register, visit&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&amp;nbsp;&lt;/a&gt;or email us at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:info@potestatem.co?subject=REGISTER&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;info@potestatem.co&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/leadership&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Leadership: Middle School ages 10-13, High School ages 14-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This is a unique leadership course that gives students the skills they need to succeed in life. Using an activity-based syllabus centered around character traits most sought and admired in leaders (initiative, honesty, self-control, adaptability, empathy, persuasiveness, resourcefulness, diligence, tolerance, determination, generosity, punctuality, courage, reliability, endurance, deference, creativity and integrity) students learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life. These building blocks will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society. Our grading rubric was adapted with the permission of Neil Mercer, the Director of research and Head of Faculty at The University of Cambridge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/little-leaders-prek-and-kindergarten&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Little Leaders: Primary School Ages 6-9&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by former pre-school and elementary teachers, this ethics-centered program utilizes a play-based method to encourage students to explore and apply soft skills in their daily lives. While cultivating the skills they will need to build strong, successful relationships, they will learn how to find their voice and showcase themselves in the best way. Students will learn to communicate and negotiate so they can be better team leaders and team players. Students will learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life, such as bullying, cheating, conflicts between two or more parties, and more. The inculcation of these values in our children&#039;s formative years will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/beginnersdebate&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech &amp;amp; Debate&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;(competitive and non-competitive programs available)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This online after-school program prepares students for formal and informal presentations. Participants learn to craft and present arguments and inform, persuade, and motivate an audience in a variety of ways. According to the English Speaking Union, debate is a natural fit for students and compliments common core standards. Debate builds literacy and multi-media research skills, fosters critical thinking and expanded perspectives, enhances public speaking skills, increases confidence, trains students to listen effectively, supports diverse learners and strengthens civil engagement and discourse.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-un&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model United Nations (Ages 11-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Model UN simulates the six major organs of the United Nations. Students role play as delegates from a country of their choosing and learn to write and present resolutions based on topics they are passionate about-just as if they were representing member states of the United Nations. We utilize materials from National Model UN and video tutorials to teach students how to write and present position papers, working papers, and draft resolutions. Students use debate and negotiation to enlist the support of other delegates for their resolution. Model UN is a great way to teach students leadership skills like communication, conflict resolution, negotiation, and delegation.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/self-defense-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Self Defense and Empowerment&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by a veteran Krav Maga specialist, this self-defense program will focus on the principle of healthy minds in healthy bodies. Students will focus on de-escalation techniques as well as safe and active means of self-defense. Through active games and fun drills, students will learn the disciplined focus, critical thinking, adaptability, and resilience necessary to achieve goals, as well as gain valuable social insights into leadership and teamwork. Students will expend energy and reduce stress while learning to stand and present confidently.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock Trial&amp;nbsp;(&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Fairy Tale Mock Trial for ages 7-9&lt;/a&gt;, regular&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Mock Trial Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock trial is a hands-on simulation of the American judicial system. The goal is to help participants acquire a working knowledge of our judicial system, develop analytical abilities and communication skills, display leadership in a court of law, and gain an understanding of their obligations and responsibilities as participating members of our society. Materials for this course are provided by The American Bar Association.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-congress&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model Congress: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This civics course simulates the legislative process. Students will learn about the electoral process, lobby for issues they are passionate about, draft and deliver bills, amend legislation, debate international policy, and learn how to effectively represent a constituent body of their choosing. We utilize materials from The Constitutional Rights Foundation, ICivics (founded by Justice Sandra Day O&amp;rsquo;Connor) and the National Model U.S. Congress. These resources have been proven to improve students&amp;rsquo; civic knowledge, presentation, and core literacy skills. New research has also shown that the use of the aforementioned materials has also led to increased participation in the democratic process. Our objective in this course is to educate the next generation, nurture and inculcate a passion for civics and history and encourage young people to advocate for themselves.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/philosophy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Philosophy&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The focus of the&amp;nbsp;Philosophy&amp;nbsp;class is to examine and understand the ideas behind the most popular&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;embraced throughout the world. To do this, students examine ethical situations through the lens of these&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;and engage in a Socratic style debate. Students are presented with an ethical question and they must identify stakeholders and players within the dilemma, discuss the key moral issues and present opposing viewpoints. This class was built for students who wish to&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://nhseb.unc.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;compete in the middle or high school Ethics Bowl&lt;/a&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/money-matters-financial-literacy-for-kids-afterschool&quot;&gt;Money Matters: Financial Literacy for Students&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Money Matters course is built to help students manage their personal finances, from building credit and loan applications to interest rates and investing strategies. This class will cover the basics of financial health, savings, spending habits, and budgeting. After learning how to store, track, and spend responsibly, students will learn about risk management, APRs, and tax preparation. This class will use real-life examples and teach students how to set and achieve financial goals. This course is ideal for middle and high school students.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/stem-dna-ethics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;STEM and Bioethics:&amp;nbsp;(Ages 10-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our STEM program will give kids the opportunity to think critically about science and society, and to practice communicating scientific topics in ways everyone can understand. To be a successful scientist in our modern world, one must not only have a broad understanding of scientific material learned at school, but also the ability to communicate effectively and share that knowledge with others. Each week of this program will build on the previous while also introducing new scientific topics for discussion.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/virtual-after-school-etiquette&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Etiquette&amp;nbsp;(Ages 5 and up)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Due to increasing popular demand from groups and individuals, we have decided to offer our etiquette course as an eight week after-school class. Students will not only learn how to introduce themselves and their friends, they will explore appropriate language for quotidian and special occasions, how to enter and leave conversations, proper table behavior for different scenarios, effective strategies for conflict resolution and negotiation, the importance of tone, expression, and body language in every social interaction and why manners and soft skills are essential to a successful life.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech and Essay Writing: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This group class includes eight one-hour online sessions focused on the creation, development, and delivery of informative and persuasive speeches. This program is tailored to the needs of the individual(s) in question and can include essay writing, use of stylistic devices, and persuasive rhetoric and/or instructions on how to craft and deliver a persuasive or informative multidimensional presentation with compelling slides, audio, and videos.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/visual-storytelling&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Visual Storytelling&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Multimedia platforms have increasingly become more popular for educators, artists and businesses. Young people all over the world have begun using media to amplify initiatives, educate, share science, poetry, art, movement, culture and more. In this class students will learn to capture brief videos that share their voice and vision with the world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;College application course&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Discover the fundamentals of style, narrative, and theme for the ideal college application essays! In these sessions, you will begin by examining outstanding Personal Statements and by brainstorming your own. Then, move on to draft and edit the specialized supplemental essays for each college on your list. Space is limited to ensure personalized attention.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Academic writing&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These are sessions focused on academic writing. Our tutors have years of experience in drafting, editing, and teaching essay writing. Each package will include a consultation with our tutors to assess individual needs.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/test-prep-sat-shsat-act-gre-gmat-asvab-tachs-more&quot;&gt;Test Prep: SAT, SHSAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, ASVAB, TACHS + more&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These classes are focused on identifying the quickest and most efficient path toward improving students&#039; standardized test scores. Starting with a diagnostic practice exam, this program will target the key subject matter your students need to master while integrating timing, triage, and practice strategies. We aim to regularly emulate the real-life conditions of tests until students are comfortable working quickly, accurately, and efficiently. Sessions can be one hour or two hours in length, as needed.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Computer Programming: Coding for Kids&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In these sessions, we start by discussing the basics of computer programming, what it is, what it can do, and what it was built on. Then we will begin experimenting with block-based programming languages. Students will learn the basics of computer architecture, binary code, compilers, and algorithms. By the end of the course, students will be able to produce small programs of their own. The cost of materials is not included. This class is available to younger students (Ages K-1) and middle and high school students.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Monster Mini Golf

&lt;p&gt;Upon entering Monster Mini Golf, all perceptions of traditional mini golf will be spirited away by the indoor, 18-hole, monster-theme, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course! The locations in &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Deer Park&lt;/a&gt;, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/gardencity/&quot;&gt;Garden City, NY&lt;/a&gt; invite guests to experience a host of family-oriented fun activities. Whether visiting for the first time or the one hundredth, mini golfers feel the excitement and adventure of playing mini golf amidst spooktacular monsters and custom, glow-in-the-dark, hand-painted artwork. While testing their skill on the fairways, lively music flows over the course from the unique &amp;ldquo;WEIRD Radio&amp;rdquo; station&amp;rdquo; and an interactive DJ entertains golfers with contests, awarding cool prizes for the wackiest reasons. While the course is challenging enough for adults, it is also quite playable for children. Monster Mini Golf is open year-round and frightfully fun for the entire family. In addition to miniature golf and thrilling arcade and redemption games, the locations offer additional attractions. &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park, NY&lt;/a&gt; offers a Laser Maze and a Virtual Reality experience. The Garden City location offers a Laser Maze, Bowling, and a Virtual Reality Experience. Two very posh, private party rooms are also available and are perfect for any event. Monster Mini Golf looks forward to making it a monstrous success. Monster Mini Golf is indoors, ensuring that the event will always take place, regardless of the weather. It is a climate-controlled, affordable source of family entertainment. For more details please visit &lt;a href=&quot;http://monsterminigolf.com&quot;&gt;monsterminigolf.com&lt;/a&gt; or find them on Facebook.&lt;/p&gt;

INTER

&lt;p&gt;INTER is your portal to the unknown&amp;mdash;an intergalactic adventure filled with immersive environments and interactive art.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In the midst of NYC&amp;rsquo;s non-stop energy, our intergalactic adventure offers a refreshing escape from the ordinary. Tourists come to the city for unique, once-in-a-lifetime adventures, and this is exactly what we provide&amp;mdash;a break from the hustle and bustle, where they can step out of the concrete jungle and into otherworldly planets.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Visit Schoharie County

&lt;p&gt;The Schoharie Valley is home to things grown well - trees, crops, produce, people. It is filled with inviting farms and businesses beckoning visitors to experience what locals love about the region. Its enchanting vistas, rich farmland, and strong sense of community are what make Schoharie County such a fascinating place to visit and to live.&lt;/p&gt;

The Language Workshop For Children

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;After offering both group and private lessons for many years and analyzing the results over&amp;nbsp;time, The&amp;nbsp;Language Workshop for&amp;nbsp;Children, founded&amp;nbsp;in1973, has decided&amp;nbsp;to emphasize private remote lessons at shorter intervals.&amp;nbsp;Our skilled educators&amp;nbsp;will&amp;nbsp;focus their attention exclusively on the&amp;nbsp;unique needs, learning style, and interests of your child.&amp;nbsp;This allows a&amp;nbsp;bond&amp;nbsp;to develop&amp;nbsp;between teacher and student, which&amp;nbsp;has been&amp;nbsp;shown to&amp;nbsp;drastically improve retention.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;OUR METHOD&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Developed by the pioneers of language education for children, our programs bring decades of&amp;nbsp;experience to your living room with individualized, active language classes. Each lesson is based on proven methods and materials perfected to capture your&amp;nbsp;child&amp;rsquo;s attention during the ages when he/she absorbs information the fastest. &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;While other online language classes rely on videos for passive learning, we deliver interactive, and engaging lessons with native-fluent teachers. In addition, all our teachers are certified in the Thibaut&amp;nbsp;Technique which has been featured&amp;nbsp;in the New York&amp;nbsp;Times, the&amp;nbsp;Wall Street Journal, and many other well-respected&amp;nbsp;publications.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Our short one-on-one lessons give kids the chance to focus, hear pronunciation clearly, and practice speaking in their target language. &lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;THE PROCESS&lt;/strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;First, students have a short meeting with our Director&amp;nbsp;Francois&amp;nbsp;Thibaut, in&amp;nbsp;English, with&amp;nbsp;their parent(s)&amp;nbsp;present.&amp;nbsp;Mr. Thibaut&amp;nbsp;will determine&amp;nbsp;the best course of study, including&amp;nbsp;class length and&amp;nbsp;frequency, the&amp;nbsp;right&amp;nbsp;teacher, lesson&amp;nbsp;format and materials (or action games for younger students.) Then the learning&amp;nbsp;begins!&amp;nbsp;Mr. Thibaut will continually check in on your child&amp;rsquo;s learning to assure they are getting the most&amp;nbsp;of&amp;nbsp;their&amp;nbsp;classes.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;OTHER OFFERINGS&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;We can also help your child prepare for: the French subject tests for SAT, AP &amp;amp; CLEP, the European DELF/DALF, the Canadian TEF and other standardized testing, college entry exams, studying or traveling abroad,&amp;nbsp;cultural changes when moving abroad,&amp;nbsp;and much more!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-a97d759c-7fff-6e4d-8e93-70e093aa10f1&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Once Upon A Mattress

&lt;p&gt;Bring your kids.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Bring your parents.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Bring your favorite pajamas!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Once Upon a Mattress is back on Broadway, and it&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;pure let&amp;rsquo;s-be-kids entertainment&amp;rdquo; (New Yorker) fit for ages 7 to 107!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Two-time Tony&amp;reg; winner Sutton Foster stars as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, alongside royalty of stage and screen Michael Urie and Queen of Comedy Ana Gasteyer. Adapted for a new generation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), this uproarious retelling of The Princess and the Pea introduces the unapologetically eccentric Winnifred to an uptight kingdom, where she charms, delights, and dances her way to the top&amp;hellip; of a stack of mattresses.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;So give the babysitter the night off and your kids a night on the town &amp;ndash; you&#039;ll all live happily ever laughter!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Get tickets at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://onceuponamattressnyc.com/&quot;&gt;https://onceuponamattressnyc.com/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Basketball City

&lt;p&gt;Beginning June 2024, Basketball City will be running a full weekly schedule of Summer&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Basketball Camps. We will have our professional staff of coaches teaching your kids weekly.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our camps are designed to teach kids the skills they need to become a better basketball player&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;by using specific drills and fitness work that focus on the fundamentals of the game in a fun,&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;safe and inclusive environment. &amp;nbsp;The camps run weekly varying in time and the number of days&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;for ages 6-17. We have 3-, 4- &amp;amp; 5-day options with times ranging from 9-4pm or 9-3pm. Every&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;camper will receive a jersey once they are registered and arrive. We are limiting the number of&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;camp participants each week to ensure a safe and healthy environment for your children. The&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;limited number of campers will also ensure that your child receives individual attention needed&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;to improve their basketball skills. Our camps in the past typically include current and past NBA&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;players and a collaboration with the Jr. Knicks, the National Basketball Players Association, as&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;well as 5 Star Basketball, and our ever-popular Basketball City FUNdamentals Camp along with&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;our Jr. NBA/NBA Cares NBA Draft/Skills Challenge Camp with future NBA talent.&lt;/p&gt;

Manhattan Mandarin

&lt;p&gt;Manhattan Mandarin runs the Mandarin after-school programs at over 40 schools&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;nationwide, including St. Bernard&#039;s, Chapin, Allen-Stevenson, and Buckley. Whether&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;in schools, students&#039; homes, in the office, online, or on our beloved China trips, our&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;teachers and tutors have helped hundreds of students of all ages master the Mandarin&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;language on their own unique paths to fluency. Our philosophy has always been to&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;make private lessons and classes perfectly tailored for each individual student. We&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;look forward to working with you.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Jamie Keyte, Founder&lt;/p&gt;

Asphalt Green

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Asphalt Green&amp;rsquo;s high-quality sports programs start at 4 months old. Two beautiful facilities in vibrant Manhattan neighborhoods provide the optimal space for children to learn the fundamentals, play for leisure, or compete at the highest level.&lt;br /&gt;As the leading sports and fitness facility in Manhattan, Asphalt Green&amp;rsquo;s never-before- seen training methods focus on improving your mental and physical game. Whether participating in swim, soccer, flag football, martial arts, basketball, baseball, tennis, or volleyball, coaches instill values that set athletes up for success in life and bring out their full potential in sports.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Academics West

&lt;p&gt;Academics West is an accredited high-support college preparatory school designed to meet the academic and social-emotional goals of its students. Our unique model allows for each student to benefit from a customized educational experience to ensure they are acquiring the skills necessary to navigate their post-secondary lives whether they attend college or pursue another path to future success. Students can select different tracks to construct the most beneficial program to suit their needs and goals. Unlike conventional education, this innovative model enables students to prepare for an ever-changing world that requires young people to have advanced executive functioning, interpersonal and leadership skills to become independent and resilient adults. &amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Athletic Association of Yorkville Youths

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Serving the families and children of NYC for over 50 years with high-quality recreational activities that foster life-lessons which empower young people to succeed beyond sports. Our programs encourage positive attitudes and growth through teamwork and sportsmanship, attendance, fair play, respect, hard work, integrity and fun. Your child can participate in clinics and leagues in such sports as baseball, basketball, flag-football, lacrosse, soccer, hockey, wrestling, track, and tennis. We also offer weekly dodgeball tournaments, drama and musical theater workshops, and after school programs.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

WCS Education - Wildlife Conservation Society

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13.3333px;&quot;&gt;Explore nature, learn about the planet, and get close to animals&amp;mdash;all in New York City! WCS zoo and aquarium day camps are for every young adventurer, from toddlers to teens. Campers experience hands-on learning, from STEAM classrooms and animal exhibits to nature trails and the beach. Recognized as industry leaders, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Education Department was the first of its kind to offer zoo camps and continues to provide award-winning programming. Visit wcs.education/camps to explore summer camps at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and New York Aquarium!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp offers five daily rotating activities such as swimming, ice skating gymnastics, rock climbing, parkour, indoor/outdoor turf, and courts plus more in its ample 175,000 sq. ft. facility and 35-acre outdoor area. Aviator Summer Camp also offers off-site and on-site field trips such as a day at Green Meadows Farm, Launch Trampoline Park, and a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The summer camp runs from 9 am-5 pm with early drop off and late stay available. Bus transportation is also available throughout Brooklyn. Lunch and an afternoon snack are included. Sign up by February 28th to receive up to $300 off camp with early bird discounts.&lt;/p&gt;

Studio E Art Classes

&lt;p&gt;Art, drawing, illustration, painting, and pottery.&amp;nbsp; Studio E Art Classes for ages 2 &amp;frac12; to adult offers a creative space to find joy and rest in the creative arts. 7-week sessions are available for all classes, or just drop into a class to give it a try.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Studio E Art is a great place to schedule a birthday party, celebration, scout troop activity, fundraiser and more.&amp;nbsp; Summer camps for children and tweens are available for half or full day in art or pottery.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Find a complete list of classes, descriptions, and times on our&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://studioeartclass.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;website&lt;/a&gt;, or give us a call at 631-744-4001&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 8pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-bc02a8ce-7fff-3ce7-fefb-13163f0a79b6&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-2e621915-7fff-f490-fe96-ea466c05ebda&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-eef1d235-7fff-f52c-632b-0a2c03581014&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

BAMkids

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;BAMkids presents adventurous art and ideas for young audiences, igniting the imaginations of creative kids ages 3&amp;mdash;11 with a fun and engaging lineup of workshops, movie matinees, and live performances from around the world.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;BAM Education connects learning with creativity, engaging imagination by encouraging self-expression through programs for students, teachers, and audiences of all ages. Explore the programs on their website to learn more about their opportunities for creative online engagement!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Color Me Mine

&lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side proudly stands as a minority woman-owned studio, and we&#039;ve been an integral part of the Color Me Mine franchise system since 2018! Pottery painting isn&#039;t just an activity; it&#039;s a captivating and inclusive experience that transcends age and skill levels.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Color Me Mine Upper West Side, we extend a warm invitation to dive into a realm of creativity, self-expression, and connection. Families, friends and teams grow stronger bonds when they create memories together, and at Color Me Mine, we&#039;re here to help facilitate those moments.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Whether you&#039;re seeking a delightful family outing, a unique date night, or a solo adventure, our paint-your-own-pottery studio offers boundless possibilities. Step into our welcoming space in the heart of Lincoln Center and unleash your inner artist. Create unforgettable memories as you craft beautiful ceramic masterpieces to cherish for many years to come.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side is also the preferred venue for celebrations of all kinds. Whether you&#039;re planning a birthday party, a baby or bridal shower, a team-building event, a gathering for college groups, an enriching field trip, or an adventure with scouts, we&#039;ve got you covered. Our versatile space and passionate team provides the perfect setting for creating unforgettable memories and fostering creativity in every guest.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Join us at Color Me Mine Upper West Side, at 177 Amsterdam Avenue in New York City where every visit promises a fun journey of color, joy, and artistic exploration!&lt;/p&gt;

USC Gymnastics & Baseball Training Facility

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;We offer sports activities, after school programs, birthday parties &amp;amp; private lessons for kids ages 3&amp;ndash;13 years! Our gymnastics classes are a great way to keep your child active and healthy. We strive to empower and challenge children through the sport of gymnastics.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Penguin Coding School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Penguin Coding School believes that &lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;anyone can code&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. The most compelling motivation for learning to code is that it enables building something kids can call their own. What makes this approach &quot;worth it&quot; for the kids is that at the end of the road, they see that their code actually does things in the real world. Not in some playpen, but in the real Internet where anyone can access it.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Programs:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Penguin Coding School &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;provides comprehensive coding education to kids ages 5-18. In-person &amp;amp; Online classes are available in Scratch, Minecraft, Roblox, Python, Javascript, Java, Robotics, and Mobile Apps. Their small class size, award winning teachers and age-appropriate curriculum ensure every child will learn coding with a smile. Penguin Coding has in-person classes and summer camps in Cobble Hill and Park Slope, as well as three Massachusetts locations. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Free Trial Classes:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-115c8d0a-7fff-6ffb-9ee2-4fd4aa248c0a&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Sign up for our award-winning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://penguincodingschool.com/freetrial?utm_campaign=FreeTrials&amp;amp;utm_source=NYF&amp;amp;utm_medium=Directory&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;free trial classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. They offer a 60 minute free trial class in Scratch, Python, Roblox, Java, Robotics and much more! Appropriate for absolute beginners as well as those with some experience (trial classes are used to place students in the right level).&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

New York Society of Play Summer Camp and Classes

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Summer Game Camp&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;There are many who do not feel safe sending their children back out into the world with summer camp, this year. To serve those parents and keep the children connected and stimulated during this challenging time, we are offering NYSP Digital Summer Camp. The name of the game with NYSP Summer Camp is community. We have made a large effort to make our camp feel like a living space, with features including &amp;ndash;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Role-Playing games familiar and new, led by our master storytellers!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Enriching electives such as Chess, World Building, Character Acting, Crafts, Drawing, and more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Discussion and media screening rooms during lunch!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- A digital campus!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Moderated chat hours!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Join us for a summer of games, friends, and more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Mon - Fri 10am - 2:30pm&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Roleplay Expeditions: Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;No experience is required to join one of our Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons games. Our game masters have pre-made character sheets, so you&#039;ll be able to start playing the game right away! We adapt the rules of traditional Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons to make them more approachable to children of various ages. Battle in dungeons, search for relics, and make new friends in our one-of-a-kind Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons workshop!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Public games meet once per week, with different groups every time. Private games meet 1 to 2 times per week with the same group of kids. Since the players and the storyteller in the group are consistent, this enables us to tell epic tales of adventure together!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons Junior&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;No experience is required to join one of our drop-in Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons games. Our Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons Jr. game provides a D&amp;amp;D storytelling experience without character sheets. Battle in dungeons, search for relics, and make new friends in our one-of-a-kind Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons workshop! A great way to introduce young children to D&amp;amp;D so they can eventually move onto the main game.&lt;/p&gt;

Plugged in Band

&lt;div&gt;Plugged In is a nonprofit program that offers online programs to student&amp;nbsp;musicians (Ages 10-18) in a non-competitive environment and provides band and individual performance opportunities in support of community and charitable causes.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Our programs include:&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Rock Band Classes&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Private Music Lessons&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Summer Camp&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Digital/Audio Production&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Songwriting and Recording Workshops&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Oh and hey parents, we are now offering private music lessons and our rock band program for adults too. Reach out to us for more information.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt;

Young Actors at Strasberg

&lt;p&gt;Young Actors at Strasberg&amp;nbsp;offers a comprehensive array of acting programs for students in grades 2 &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;12. Classes provide kids and teens with a foundation in Lee Strasberg&#039;s Method Acting and the tools to succeed in the professional industry &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;all while maintaining a fun and playful environment. Programs are tailored to encompass students at all levels, from those just beginning their acting journey to Broadway veterans and professional child actors. Young Actors at Strasberg alumni include Lady Gaga, Sophia Lillis, Angelina Jolie, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Rosario Dawson!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Young Actors&amp;nbsp;Programs are available online and in-person at our New York Campus, located in Union Square. Saturday, After-School and Online classes are offered during the traditional school year (Fall, Winter, and Spring) and Monday through Friday day camps and intensives are held in&amp;nbsp;July and August.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;About The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded in 1969 by Lee and Anna Strasberg, The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute is the only school that teaches Lee Strasberg&#039;s work in its complete and authentic form. The Institute&#039;s goal is to provide students with a craft that will help them create a reality and respond truthfully in imaginary circumstances, regardless of the style or form of material being used. LSTFI is proud to have award-winning alumni from around the world working as writers, directors, and actors in all mediums.&lt;/p&gt;

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Looking for something to do with the kids in New York City that is fun, exciting, and educational? The Intrepid Museum offers family-friendly activities and programs all year long that keep children engaged, entertained, and curious about history and science. Fun rain or shine, the Museum offers both indoor and outdoor interactive exhibits and activities. With so many things to do and see, you&amp;rsquo;ll never hear &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m bored,&amp;rdquo; when you climb aboard Intrepid. A non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world&amp;rsquo;s fastest jets and a guided missile submarine.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Advantage QuickStart Tennis

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;A proven teaching method, customized by age and ability for ages 3 and up. Special kid-sized racquets and playing area, plus slower-bouncing balls, make it fun from day one!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;