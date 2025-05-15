Things to Do This Weekend With the Kids in Long Island
There is a lot of Long Island family fun happening this weekend!
Looking for fun plans the whole family will enjoy? Long Island is full of exciting events and activities perfect for parents and kids alike. From hands-on crafts and outdoor adventures to community festivals and cultural outings, there’s plenty to explore. Here is just a taste of what’s happening this weekend in Long Island!
Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”
Enjoy a musical adventure, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books. Willems’ classic characters Elephant and Piggie storm the stage in a rollicking musical romp filled with plenty of pachydermal peril and swiney suspense, perfect for young audiences. Carefully cautious Gerald and spirited playful Piggie share a day where anything is possible in an imaginative exploration of the meaning of friendship. Together with nutty backup singers, The Squirrelles, our comedic duo even gets the audience involved in the action. Come do the Elephant Dance and say “banana” with them!
Through June 14
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
The Big Bounce America
Bounce your way through the largest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring attractions for all ages. You’ll dunk, dive, and fly your way on this bounce-tastic adventure!
Through June 1st
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville
Memorial Day Jars
Kids ages 8 to 11 observe Memorial Day by decorating a mason jar or can that can be used to hold coins, pencils, or whatever you’d like.
May 16, 4 – 5 pm
The Hampton Library
2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton
Westbury Carnival at Samanea
There’s something for everyone at this family-fun event, from thrilling rides and games for all ages to classic carnival cuisine for every appetite.
May 16, 5 – 11 pm, May 17, 12 – 11 pm, May 18, 12 – 10 pm
Samanea New York, 1500 Old Country Road, Westbury
Sounds of Silence 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run
The run returns with live and virtual options. The 10K is for runners only; the 5K welcomes all. Expect road closures on Montauk Highway—biking is encouraged for locals. Participants receive a race T-shirt (limited), swag bag (first 350), personalized bibs, finisher medal (10K only), and free finish line photos. Proceeds support the Postpartum Resource Center of NY and SOS Student Advocacy, promoting mental health awareness and well-being.
May 17, 8 am – 11 am
Walker Beach, Brightwaters
Cradle-Con: A Comic, Collectible and Pop Culture Con
Cradle-Con is Long Island’s fan-driven comic, collectible, and pop culture convention, hosted at the Cradle of Aviation Museum. Celebrate comic book culture with local creators, top vendors, cosplay, retro gaming, and family-friendly fun. A must-attend event for comic readers, collectors, cosplayers, and gamers of all ages. Proceeds support the museum’s Preservation and Education Programs.
May 17 & 18 10 am – 5 pm
Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City
Fleece & Fiber Festival
The annual Fleece & Fiber Festival features artisans selling handmade items, shearing, spinning, and weaving demonstrations, and special fiber-focused tours of the Hallock Homestead. This year, they will offer weaving, crochet, and knitting workshops, music, and more—and children’s activities, too!
May 17, 10 am – 4 pm
Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead
South Shore Guidance Center’s Spring Fling Dog Walk
Join the South Shore Guidance Center for a fun-filled dog walk supporting mental health awareness. Form a team, register online, and explore ways to get involved.
May 17, 10 am – 1 pm
Cow Meadow Park, 701 S Main Street, Freeport
Release the Kraken! Scavenger Hunt
Hunt for cute Kraken images hidden throughout the museum’s galleries. Discover them all and win a prize – some kraken slime!
Thursdays – Sundays 11 am – 4 pm through May 31
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
Family Health and Wellness Day at The Shoppes
The first annual Family Health & Wellness Day invites families to enjoy a FREE event focused on fun and healthy living. Guests of all ages can look forward to vendors, fitness games, a bounce house, face painting, and relaxing mindfulness sessions.
May 17, 11 am – 5 pm
The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River
Bald Hill Fair
This family-fun annual event features a variety of live entertainment, spectacular Fireworks by Grucci both Saturday nights, exciting rides for all ages (including a towering 110′-tall Ferris wheel), and plenty of tasty carnival eats.
Weekdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm through May 18
Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville
The Christopher A. Coluccio Foundation 4th Annual Ping Pong for Positivity
Play ping pong for the cause to stop the stigma of mental health, to help prevent suicide among Long Island’s youth. Have a great night out with families, all in the name of friendly competition!
May 17, 5 pm – 7 pm
St Joseph’s University Danzi Athletic Center, 155 W Roe Blvd., Patchogue
Horse Show and Camp Open House
Bring the whole family for an unforgettable day at the stables! Highlights include Free Pony Rides, Free Bounce House, Hobby Horse Race – $10 entry ( fun for all ages!), Summer Camp Tours & Info Sessions. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just curious, this is the perfect opportunity to explore NYEC, meet the team, the horses and experience the excitement of this horse show!
May 18, 9 am – 2 pm
New York Equestrian Center, 633 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead
Family Fun Car Show
Start your engines, Hempstead! Check out the Spring Dust Off Car Show, Long Island’s largest and most exciting car show! See classic cruisers, muscle machines, custom creations, vintage beauties, and high-powered imports. But this isn’t just a car show—it’s a full-throttle festival! Enjoy live music, celebrity appearances, movie cars, BBQ, a Beer Garden, a Touch-A-Truck experience for the kids, and so much more!
May 18, 11 am – 4 pm
Lido Beach Town Park, 630 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach
