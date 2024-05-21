Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Things To Do

New York City Summer Bucket List for Families and Kids 2024

By Posted on

 

New York City Summer Bucket List for Families and Kids 2024
Getty Images

New York City Summer Bucket List for Families and Kids 2024

We love New York City, especially in the summer when the weather is warm and the days are long. And summer is now only a few weeks away. Luckily, there are endless things to do, and as parents ourselves, we want families to have the ultimate summer.

Our NYC summer bucket 2024 is for kids and families and is chock-full of fun places to visit, including free things to do because, whether you live here or are visiting, saving money is always great. 

From watching a free movie at the park to enjoying one of our city pools to strolling through our amazing museums, we truly have the best offerings and #bucketlist for you this summer!

We also know that when the kids are out of school, while we want them to enjoy the city, balancing the to-do list with things to do keeps everyone including you balanced and happy.  

Psstmake sure to keep track of our weekly things to do

Check out our list of all you can do this summer in New York City!

1. Peak into Dublin without leaving NYC via The Portal! This sculpture is a 24/7 real-time that is streaming until Fall – where you can interact with Dubliners, no plane ticket required! 

2.  Head to Long Island City MoMA PS1’s, where you’ll find exhibitions, performances, events, and more. Admission is FREE for all New York residents. For visitors: $10 for adults, FREE for kids 16 and younger, and $5 for seniors and students.

 Photo by NYC Parks

3. In the Summer, take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools.

4. Visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Roof Garden and check out its latest The Roof Garden Commission. The Roof Garden Commission: Petrit HalilajAbetare of metal images of spiders, stars and more.

5. Visit the New York Aquarium for free admission after 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Up to 4 tickets are required and made available at 3:00 p.m. on Mondays. 

6. It may take effort, like standing in line and going online for lottery tickets, but to see Shakespeare in the Park (publictheater.org) is entirely worth it!

7. Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; you must reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online by 5:00 p.m. the Monday before.

Psst..Check out weekly Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC

Stay at the TWA Hotel at Terminal 5 at JFK airport

8. Plan a staycation at the TWA Hotel. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a meal before or after a flight, or you’re staying for a night or a few, this hotel promises a genuine New York adventure, ideal for families.

9.  Walk the Highline, check out the plants, and experience this calm urban oasis New Yorkers love. Check out our guide.

10. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture, kids will need to be quiet but worth the visit.

The Staten Island is free to ride on
Howard Cameron, Pexel

11. Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free) and enjoy a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty.

12. Take advantage of the many restaurants that offer kids eat for free days, go online to newyorkfamily.com for the guide. 

Visit AMNH's Gilder Center, part of your admission
Photo: Iwan Baan

13. Enjoy exhibitions, immersive experiences, and more at the new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation– part of the American Museum of Natural History and part of your admission. Some exhibitions cost extra- we recommend reserving tickets in advance.

14. Fly a kite at Central Park, stay awhile, and explore our city’s jewel of a park.

15. Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life 

16. Kids ages 18 and under are free at The Whitney — check out art by Edward Hopper, Alice Neel, and more.

Grand Central Terminal famed glass clock at the center.
Photo: Marcus Herzberg, Pexels

17. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse, and the famed glass clock at the center.

18. Go hiking in and around our city; some great spots exist!

19. The ultimate family day out , take on “Slide Mountain” at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

20. Check out the gorgeous views or sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park.

21.  Visit a local library for a story time-one of the best play spaces for kids that is also a great way to cool off on those hot summer days.

Viist the Oculus in NYC this summer
Pierre Blache, Pexel

22. Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and an architect of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing.

Don't forget to watch the Macy's Fireworks in NYC this summer

23. We have Fireworks- remember to pick your spot to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks (macys.com/s/fireworks)! 

24. Take a break from the city and enjoy Greenbelt Staten Island’s 2,800 acres of nature, hiking trails, and more.

25. Pack a picnic and watch a free movie under the summer stars , nycgovparks.org/events/free_summer_movies.

26. Summer is one of the best seasons to bring the kids to the Intrepid Museum. Make sure to check their website for one of their fun events.

27. Check out Carole Feuerman’s Sea Idylls, whose last summer installment was featured on  Fifth Avenue. This summer, you can catch her latest work of five sculptures at the South Street Seaport Seaport District, Pier 17, all with amazing views of Brooklyn!

 

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

TADA! Youth Theater

&lt;div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;TADA! Youth Theater Summer Camps (July 10-August 25, 2023)&lt;/strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! TADA! is excited to be back in person with our popular Week-long Musical Theater Summer Camps!&amp;nbsp; Every week your child will:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;ENGAGE IN MUSICAL THEATER TRAINING&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;CREATE, REHEARSE &amp;amp; PERFORM AN ORIGINAL MINI- MUSICAL&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;EXPLORE THEIR INTERESTS AND IDENTITY&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;SHARE THEIR VOICE AND BE HEARD&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;RECEIVE INDIVIDUALIZED ATTENTION AND SOLO OPPORTUNITIES&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;EXPERIENCE ENSEMBLE-BASED INSTRUCTION BY TWO PROFESSIONAL NYC TEACHING ARTISTS&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;MAKE CONNECTIONS WITH NEW FRIENDS&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; On the last day of camp, we invite friends and family to attend the debut of your child&amp;rsquo;s original mini-musical!&lt;br /&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Limited spots available! All of our classes take place in-person at 15 W. 28th Street (between Broadway &amp;amp; 5th) and culminate in a final sharing for an invited audience.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;For more info or to register for our Summer Camps, visit our website&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/summercamps/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/summercamps/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1682524227382000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw1jPPuT0S0YVPJg0I1oXofv&quot;&gt;HERE!&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Looking for a sample class before registering?&lt;/strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;Join us Saturday, June 3rd for an in-person sample class, Q&amp;amp;A, and the best discount of the summer!&amp;nbsp; Registration required to attend!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;For more info. or to register for our Summer Open house, click&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/open-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/open-house/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1682524227382000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2CheiFLQooj66wqzmTeKCc&quot;&gt;HERE!&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;No child should be turned away because of their inability to pay.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/financial-assistance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/financial-assistance/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1682524227382000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw1-oTxJlL31iv2yEG3kUDrj&quot;&gt;Financial Assistance available.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Questions?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Email us at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;[email protected]&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; data-smartmail=&quot;gmail_signature&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

KTBYTE

&lt;div&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Computer Science Coding Classes for Children&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;Ages 8 - 18&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Enroll today for a FREE Trial and our Summer and School Year Course Offerings!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Differentiated and Individualized Learning with our Caring and Knowledgeable Staff!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Offer YOUR child the competitive advantage of learning a new language and also using STEM to learn and have fun!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987ktbyte-vision&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;vision&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our vision is to make a high-quality Computer Science (CS) education accessible to students globally while also making CS exciting and engaging for them!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987diffsimilar&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers a progressive Computer Science curriculum for students ages 8-18 years old. Classes range from introductory JavaBlocks&amp;trade; programming to college-level courses.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers classes that stand out from the standard Core Curriculum for high-school students, with unique programs such as USACO prep courses, Generative Art and Design courses, and even Machine Learning courses. Our instructors are dedicated, nurturing and passionate about what they do and committed to ensuring that&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students are exposed to an unparalleled, dynamic, educational and engaging CS learning experience! Register today for a&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1622725037124000&amp;amp;usg=AFQjCNED2R673ZzKakJOtaGSycFpwW73uw&quot;&gt;Free Trial&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;and experience the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987aluminiaccomp&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Alumni Accomplishments&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;alums consistently outperform their peers in terms of their academic accomplishments.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students ace their AP CS courses and exams and are also incredibly successful through the competitive college admissions process.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students have been accepted to numerous Ivy League and competitive colleges and universities including but not limited to Brown, Carnegie Mellon, UChicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, MIT, UPenn, Princeton, Tufts, Yale, and many more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987shorttermbenef&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Makes the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Course Experience Unique?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, all of our instructors are highly qualified and experienced, educational professionals who differentiate learning and offer&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students a multitude of opportunities for individualized instruction by spending hours each week preparing for each specialty class that they teach in order to offer a dynamic, engaging and fun educational course interaction for every&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;student. Through our Virtual Machines, our instructors are able to see exactly what is on your child&amp;rsquo;s screen throughout every class, and as such are easily able to assist your child through any obstacle that may arise. At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our nurturing, knowledgeable and caring teaching staff anticipate and identify when a student may be struggling with a problem even before the student decides to ask a question about it.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987whoareinstructors&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Sets the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Teaching Team Apart?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;instructors are college and post-college working professionals with extensive backgrounds in computer science. At the highest level, our artificial intelligence classes are taught by a graduate sutdent in AI. Each of our teaching professionals is passionate about igniting a love for learning in your child by presenting Computer Science concepts in practical ways which offer the student the opportunity to see Computer Science at work in recognizable applications from daily life. Every class, regardless of level will be individualized and differentiated to ensure your child&amp;rsquo;s success!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

USC Gymnastics & Baseball Training Facility

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;We offer sports activities, after school programs, birthday parties &amp;amp; private lessons for kids ages 3&amp;ndash;13 years! Our gymnastics classes are a great way to keep your child active and healthy. We strive to empower and challenge children through the sport of gymnastics.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family May 2024

Related Articles