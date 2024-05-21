New York City Summer Bucket List for Families and Kids 2024

We love New York City, especially in the summer when the weather is warm and the days are long. And summer is now only a few weeks away. Luckily, there are endless things to do, and as parents ourselves, we want families to have the ultimate summer.

Our NYC summer bucket 2024 is for kids and families and is chock-full of fun places to visit, including free things to do because, whether you live here or are visiting, saving money is always great.

From watching a free movie at the park to enjoying one of our city pools to strolling through our amazing museums, we truly have the best offerings and #bucketlist for you this summer!

We also know that when the kids are out of school, while we want them to enjoy the city, balancing the to-do list with things to do keeps everyone including you balanced and happy.

Check out our list of all you can do this summer in New York City!

1. Peak into Dublin without leaving NYC via The Portal! This sculpture is a 24/7 real-time that is streaming until Fall – where you can interact with Dubliners, no plane ticket required!

2. Head to Long Island City MoMA PS1’s, where you’ll find exhibitions, performances, events, and more. Admission is FREE for all New York residents. For visitors: $10 for adults, FREE for kids 16 and younger, and $5 for seniors and students.

3. In the Summer, take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools.

4. Visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Roof Garden and check out its latest The Roof Garden Commission. The Roof Garden Commission: Petrit Halilaj, Abetare of metal images of spiders, stars and more.

5. Visit the New York Aquarium for free admission after 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Up to 4 tickets are required and made available at 3:00 p.m. on Mondays.

6. It may take effort, like standing in line and going online for lottery tickets, but to see Shakespeare in the Park (publictheater.org) is entirely worth it!

7. Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; you must reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online by 5:00 p.m. the Monday before.

8. Plan a staycation at the TWA Hotel. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a meal before or after a flight, or you’re staying for a night or a few, this hotel promises a genuine New York adventure, ideal for families.

9. Walk the Highline, check out the plants, and experience this calm urban oasis New Yorkers love. Check out our guide.

10. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture, kids will need to be quiet but worth the visit.

11. Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free) and enjoy a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty.

12. Take advantage of the many restaurants that offer kids eat for free days, go online to newyorkfamily.com for the guide.

13. Enjoy exhibitions, immersive experiences, and more at the new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation– part of the American Museum of Natural History and part of your admission. Some exhibitions cost extra- we recommend reserving tickets in advance.

14. Fly a kite at Central Park, stay awhile, and explore our city’s jewel of a park.

15. Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life

16. Kids ages 18 and under are free at The Whitney — check out art by Edward Hopper, Alice Neel, and more.

17. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse, and the famed glass clock at the center.

18. Go hiking in and around our city; some great spots exist!

19. The ultimate family day out , take on “Slide Mountain” at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

20. Check out the gorgeous views or sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park.

21. Visit a local library for a story time-one of the best play spaces for kids that is also a great way to cool off on those hot summer days.

22. Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and an architect of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing.

23. We have Fireworks- remember to pick your spot to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks (macys.com/s/fireworks)!

24. Take a break from the city and enjoy Greenbelt Staten Island’s 2,800 acres of nature, hiking trails, and more.

25. Pack a picnic and watch a free movie under the summer stars , nycgovparks.org/events/free_summer_movies.

26. Summer is one of the best seasons to bring the kids to the Intrepid Museum. Make sure to check their website for one of their fun events.

27. Check out Carole Feuerman’s Sea Idylls, whose last summer installment was featured on Fifth Avenue. This summer, you can catch her latest work of five sculptures at the South Street Seaport Seaport District, Pier 17, all with amazing views of Brooklyn!