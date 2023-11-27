New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York City Family and Kids Winter Bucket List 2023-2024

New York City Family and Kids Winter Bucket List 2023-2024
New York City Family and Kids Winter Bucket List 2023-2024

Many New Yorkers have a love-and-hate relationship with winter. We love the first day of snow but then hate it when we are lugging groceries in a snowstorm or, even crazier, pushing a stroller. But we are also big on forgiveness, and it happens fast after we sip a delicious cup of hot chocolate, hear the oohs and ahhs of the kids when they see the holiday department store windows, visit Dyker House lights or ice skate in one of NYC’s many ice rinks. 

So whether you are visiting New York for the first time or are a seasoned New Yorker, we have a list for you to check off, get you out of the house (or hotel) and enjoy winter in the city!

1. Ice Skate under the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center.

2. Lace up and Check out Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park, located at the Emily Warren Roebling Plaza under the Brooklyn Bridge while enjoying the Manhattan skyline.

3. See the lighting of the world’s largest menorahs at Grand Army Plaza in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and Midtown, Manhattan, every night of Hanukkah.

4. When the snow is in the forecast this winter, it’s time to bring out your winter boots, warmest coats, and go sledding. A few fun spots Riverside Park (in Manhattan), Fort Greene Park (Brooklyn), and Astoria Park (Queens.)

From NYBG Holiday Train Show

5. Visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden after dark to explore the beauty of nature in winter on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights

6. Visit the NYBG’s Holiday Train Show—a favorite holiday tradition—and see model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks.

7. Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo brings you immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, classic holiday music, and more. 

8. Visit the Bank of America Winter Village where you can ice skate, shop, dine, and play!

9.  Take your skater to a skate park -open all year round but pass during a snow storm or when iced for safety

10. Satisfy your sweet tooth at a hot chocolate spot in New York like Max Brenner in Manhattan or the Chocolate Room in Brooklyn. 

11. Admire the stunning views of the city all lit up for the holiday season from one of NYC’s observation decks like The Empire State Building.

12. Visit the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) to see their famous 13-foot Origami Holiday Tree, featuring over 1,000 intricately designed origami models. ‘

13. Hop aboard the Staten Island Ferry (for free!) and catch a showing of the annual Christmas Show at the historic St. George Theater. 

14. Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and a modern architecture of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing  

15. Check out the elaborate holiday window displays outside department stores like Macy’s, Saks, and Bloomingdales.  

16. Head to Dyker Heights (between 11th to 13th Avenue or 83rd Avenue to 86th St.) for the gorgeous holiday light displays.

17. Head to the now-open year-round Governors Island. Rent a bike and sled and enjoy a crisp winter day.

18. Visit one of New York’s many iconic book stores like Albertine (972 5th Ave, NY, NY) and Books of Wonder (42 West 17th Street, NY, NY.) 

19. Enjoy Central Park-and visit the Central Park Carousel ( located mid-park at 65th street) and Zoo (East Side between 63rd and 66th) both are open during winter when weather permits.

20. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse and the famed glass clock .

21. Show Broadway love and support, and check out a matinee the kids will love and treasure for years to come.

22. Stay warm on a cold day and visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and  the Beaux-Arts architecture building.

23. Make a day of it and head to Ellis Island to visit the Statue of Liberty Museum. Take a ferry from either Battery Park in Manhattan or Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

24. Take the kids to the Harry Potter Store (935 Broadway) and thoroughly enjoy an hour or two of magical adventure and fun.

25. Take advantage of the Culture Pass (culturepass.nyc) and visit the amazing participating institutions for free admission.

Jeannine Cintron

Jeannine Cintron is the Deputy Editor for New York Family. A lifelong New Yorker and Brooklyn native, she currently lives in Staten Island with her two children, three cats and four guinea pigs. When she’s not busy working, you can find her binging True Crime or begging her teen and tween to clean their rooms.

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

