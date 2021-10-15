New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Holiday Train Show And GLOW Returns to NYBG in November!

Posted on Courtney IngallsBy
Image from NYBG

Two of The New York Botanical Gardens popular experiences will be returning this holiday season! The Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW will be open to the public starting in November and will be a holiday activity that you will not want to miss.

The Holiday Train Show has been a festive tradition for 30 years and will continue to bring some holiday cheer that every family needs. Located in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, the Holiday Train Show will showcase a beautiful display of model trains that will be zipping through more than 175 famous New York landmarks.What even better about the display is that all of the landmarks are made from natural materials such as pine cones and acorns. You kids will love admiring a mini replica of this beautiful city thousands that is lit up with thousands of twinkling lights. The Holiday Train Show will be running from November 20th through January 23rd.

Image from NYBG

Now NYBG is all about making memories with the family, so why not start a new tradition with this outdoor color and light experience! NYBG GLOW gives families the time to explore the gardens after dark while they walk the 1.5-mile colorful experience. This is the second year that GLOW will be displayed at NYBG and this year it is coming back with even more exciting displays to admire! GLOW will light up the gardens on 25 select nights from November 24th through January 22nd. Make sure to check for the specific date on their website

Ticket and Visiting Information

Although tickets can be purchased on site, advanced purchases of timed-entry tickets are recommended to guarantee that admission to this festive experience.

Holiday Train Show

Kids under 2 are free
Child: $18 for public, Free for members
Adult: $32 for public, Free for members

NYBG GLOW

Kids under 2 are free
Child: $20 for public, $15 for members
Adults: $35 for public, $25 for members

Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW Package 

Kids under 2 are free
Child: $34 for public, $25 for members
Adults: $49 for public, $35 for members

*tickets available for students, military, and senior pricing

**all visitors ages 12 and older are required to show valid proof of vaccination before entering and indoor exhibit

About the Author

Courtney Ingalls

Courtney is the Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Journalism. When she isn't at her desk, you will find her reading historical fiction books, spending time with her family, or watching the TV show Friends.

