With winter around the corner, it’ll soon be time for fun cold-weather activities like ice skating, visiting Bryant Park Winter Village, and more! With so much to do this season, even in a pandemic, your children need good winter coats and jackets so they can stay warm while enjoying all the holiday fun in NYC. If you are looking for some good winter coats for your children to wear, check out these 10 winter coats for kids that will, not only complete your child’s winter outfit but also keep them warm and dry when the weather gets frightful.

The Best Winter Coats and Jackets for Kids in 2020

Check out L.L. Bean’s Kids’ Ultralight 650 Jacket! It will keep your little one warm in up to -10 degree weather, so it’s perfect for a fun day in the snow or a trek through the city. The jacket is made from recycled, ripstop nylon, which makes the jacket water resistant. The best part about this jacket that if it ever becomes dirty, it is machine washer safe.

The Kid’s Ultralight 650 Jacket comes in a variety of sizes from a youth small (8) to an extra large (18). The jacket comes in five fun colors: black, blue ridge, campfire green, carbon navy, deep sapphire, and magenta haze. In addition to two outside pockets, the jacket has a hidden pocket inside as well. Whenever your child wants to take it off, the jacket stuffs down, making it easy to fit inside a locker or a backpack.

Price: $149

Are you looking for a more economical winter coat this holiday season? Check out Target’s Boys’ Reversible Puffer Jacket from Cat and Jack. This jacket is made from a light weight material that is perfect for running around outside without being weighed down by a heavy winter coat. It’s soft quilted, sherpa lining will make your child feel cozy and warm on those chilly winter days. The jacket is also water and wind resistant and comes with a hood, which will block out the cold, rain, and snow, and optimize playtime outside.

Price: $27.99

Target also has a winter jacket that is perfect for your little girl. The Girls’ Puffer Jacket from All in Motion has many features that make it a great addition to any outfit. The jacket comes in four colors: olive, iridescent maroon, iridescent purple, and multicolored. The coat is made from a water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric that will protect your child from the cold.

The jacket’s fleece lining, tuckable hood, and high collar will shield your child’s face from the elements on those freezing winter days. The extendable sleeves and built-in mittens also provide extra warmth and protection from the elements. The side zip pockets allow your child to keep small items secure and dry. With all these amazing features, this jacket is perfect for a snow day or ice skating.

Price: $32.00

If you are looking for another economical option, check out Uniqlo’s Kids Light Warm Padded Parka. This parka would be perfect for days spent outdoors or enjoying holiday activities. The parka comes in six colors: dark gray, black, yellow, red, blue, and navy. It’s newly updated design is created with a light, hollow fiber filling and is machine washable. The parka’s pockets are lined with tricot, which keeps small hands warm during freezing weather.

What’s unique about this parka is that it has reflective print on the rear hem and zipper, which is optimal for nighttime safety. The parka is water repellent, which is perfect for days when the weather is snowing or raining.

Price: $39.90

Complete your child’s outfit with this soft, fleecy hoodie! This jacket is an essential winter item that will keep your child nice and cozy on those cold winter days. It extends to the waist and is made from wind-resistant fabric. This jacket also has a hood, which provides extra protection from the wind. It has a long zipper that makes it easy for kids to put on or take off and store into a backpack or locker. The hoodie is made with 100% polyester and, if it ever becomes dirty, it’s machine washable. It also comes in four colors: off white, gray, black, and pink and available in sizes for kids of all ages.

Price: $29.90

Your child will definitely stay warm in the chevron puffer jacket. It’s made of 100% polyester and is water resistant. The faux fur trim around the attachable hood gives this winter coat a stylish flair and will keep your child’s face warm. The jacket has a zip up front and comes with elastic sleeve cuffs to keep out the wind. The side welt pockets also have zippers, which optimize keeping objects secure. This jacket would make a great addition for kids who enjoy playing outside or for a family hike.

Price: $34.97

The boy’s parka jacket is made of 100% nylon, is water-resistant, and extends to the waist, making it an essential addition to any winter outfit. The faux fur trim around the attachable hood completes the look and will protect your child’s face from the wind and the cold. The jacket has a zip up front and, unlike many of the winter coats mentioned, has a hook-and-loop storm flap that is perfect for keeping out the elements. There are four patch pockets at the front of the parka, perfect for storing items. The parka’s elastic sleeve cuffs and waist help keep the parka in place and optimize warmth.

Price: $37.47

Old Navy’s beautiful metallic frost-free puffer jacket for girls is made of 100% smooth, quilted nylon that hits right below the waist. The hood and jacket’s microfleece lining and plush fill gives the jacket warmth and protection from the elements. The jacket zips up at the front, making it easy for children to slip in and out of the jacket. If it ever gets dirty, the jacket is machine washable. The metallic frost-free puffer jacket would go with any winter outfit and be perfect for winter activities, like ice skating or playing in the park.

Price: $44.00

The Water-Repellant Padded Jacket is a great jacket for running around in the snow or enjoying a nice hike. This padded jacket is made of 100% polyester and is both windproof and water-repellent. The jacket extends to the hips and has a detachable hood, zips in the front, and adjustable cuffs. The jacket also has reflective details, which will optimize nighttime safety or if you need to quickly locate your kid. The patch front pockets are perfect for storing objects or keeping little hands warm. This jacket is machine washable, comes in all sizes, and can be purchased in either black/brown or navy blue.

Price: $49.99

The Gap’s Upcycled Lightweight Puffer is the perfect addition to your child’s outfit. It comes in four colors: dark night, leopard print, lavender, and fuchsia and a variety of sizes. It’s made of 100% recycled polyester, has an attachable hood, and is water resistant. The jacket is a zip-up front and hits right at the hip. Unlike many winter coats, this one can be squished down and placed in a backpack or locker, making it a must-have for school.

Price: $79.95