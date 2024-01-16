Where to Go Sledding in the NYC Area

Kids take their snowstorms very seriously, because snow means sledding! Whether your child is hitting the hills for the first time or if they’re an aspiring winter daredevil, we’ve compiled a great list of sledding hills to keep the kids entertained all winter long.

So put on your winter gear, grab your sled, and head to one of the best sledding hills in your neighborhood! And on your way home, warm up with a cup of hot cocoa from favorite cafés in near you!

Psst… Looking for more of a thrill? Check out the best snow tubing spots near NYC!

Click on your region to jump to spots near you!

Where to Go Sledding in Manhattan

The New York City Parks mandate that over 6 inches of snow must be on the ground before anyone can sled down these hills. For more information about the parks, visit nycgovparks.org or call 212-639-9675.

East End Avenue and 84th Street, Upper East Side

This naturally breathtaking sledding hotspot runs along the East River and welcomes children of all ages. The family pets can even join in on the fun as this park is home to two dog runs.

Manhattan Avenue and 110th Street, Upper West Side

This park is known for its notoriously steep hill, perfect for daring sledders. Playgrounds can be found at the bottom of the hill for more snowy day fun!

Central Park at 72nd Street, Upper East Side

Most Central Park visitors believe this to be the best sledding spot in the city because of its perfectly steep slope found just below the Conservatory Water.

Cedar Hill

Central Park from 76th to 79th streets, Upper East Side

Cedar Hill offers plenty of room for long, adventurous sled rides. From the top, you can view the Glade Arch and the beautiful red cedars for which it is known.

Riverside Drive and 90th Street, Upper West Side

As its name suggests, this park rests on our scenic western waterfront.

Sculptures, movies, artwork, and children’s shows may be found year-round, while the seasons call for an exchange of roller-blades for ice-skates and skateboards for sleds. The bicycle and scooter trail becomes a sledder’s dream in the winter months.

St. Nicholas Avenue and 127th Street, Hamilton Heights

Hills here are average in incline and should prove perfect for the beginner. Playgrounds are also found here in abundance.

Where to Go Sledding in Brooklyn

Interior of the park at Willoughby Avenue, Fort Greene/Clinton Hill

The hill near the Prison Ship Martyrs monument is quite a wild ride. It surrounds all four sides of the monument so it never gets too crowded, but the steepest and least crowded area is at the top of the hill. The hill is easily accessible from the park’s Willoughby Avenue entrance.

Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue, Cypress Hills

A very overlooked park, on the border between Brooklyn and Queens in Cypress Hills, is Highland Park. The park is in fact on a high plateau that seems to crease the middle of Long Island well beyond city limits. The views of the ocean are stunning enough, but the sledding is primo!

Middagh and Vine streets, Brooklyn Heights

With a name like Hillside, you know you’re in for a few slopes. This park also boasts a dog run, so bring the family pooch along on your sledding adventure. The park is located in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Brooklyn Heights promenade.

Between Buffalo and Rochester avenues, adjacent to Eastern Parkway service road, Brownsville/Crown Heights

After a solid snowfall, this slope is as good as any in the city, and you might get the added bonus of smaller crowds than the bigger parks.

Fort Hamilton Parkway and 73rd Street, Bay Ridge

Don’t let its size fool you—this park has a solid hill that’s perfect on a snowy afternoon. There’s also a playground, dog run, and year-round public bathroom.

Colonial Road and 68th Street, Sunset Park

On the border of Bay Ridge and Sunset Park, this park boasts not only an amazing skate park but a huge hill that seems to drop off into New York Harbor. It’s an exhilarating ride, indeed. Be aware that there are no public restrooms in Owl’s Head Park.

Near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street

The hills here attract sledders from Flatbush, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Windsor Terrace, and beyond.

The most popular slope is near the old tennis house and the current picnic house (nearest entrance is on Prospect Park West and 9th Street), but if that’s too crowded, try the one in the meadow off Grand Army Plaza or the one behind the Picnic House, at the Third Street entrance.

Shore Road and 97th Street, Bay Ridge

The big hill here is hard to miss. It may be a bit steep for young kids and/or beginner sledders. The good news: There are three year-round bathrooms in the park.

Interior of the park between 42nd and 43rd streets, Sunset Park

Here you’ll find one of the highest points on all of Long Island (meaning the entire fish-shaped glacial land mass from Brooklyn to Montauk Point).

Yes, this hill is a shredder’s paradise, and if it’s a clear day, Lady Liberty will be waving from the gorgeous vista of New York Harbor. Bathrooms are located in the Recreation Center.

Where to Go Sledding in Queens

19th Street between Shore Boulevard (off Ditmars Boulevard), Astoria

With a panoramic view of the skyscrapers of midtown Manhattan in the south to the Hell Gate channel in the north, the scenery presents the diverse landscape of New York City. Enter at Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard.

If your little ones need a bathroom break during an afternoon of speeding down the slopes, head for the year-round restroom near the playground at Shore Boulevard (opposite 23rd Road).

35th Avenue (opposite Golden Pond), Bayside / Little Neck

There’s a sweet sledding hill on 35th Avenue near 216th Street. Bring the family dog along and enjoy the park’s dog run by the gazebos (west of 35th Avenue and Cross Island Parkway).

Jamaica Avenue and Elton Street, Cypress Hills

Since this park is located on a high plateau that straddles Queens and Brooklyn, sledders are rewarded with stunning views of surrounding neighborhoods, the ocean, and nearby cemeteries. (Note that Highland is more easily accessible on the Brooklyn side.)

Enter at Metcalf Avenue and 164th Street, East Flushing / Fresh Meadows

The hill is just east of Kissena Lake. There is a year-round bathroom located on the northeast edge of the park, near Oak Avenue. There’s also a playground nearby, at Rose and Oak avenues.

Small hillside on the 155th Street side of the park, Flushing

Best for the little ones in your brood. A year-round bathroom is located in the park at 155th Street and 32nd Avenue

Mary Whelan Playground at 79th Street and Park Lane South, Kew Gardens / Forest Hills

Tots can tackle this hill easily. This park is also easily accessible from the Glendale, Richmond Hill, and Woodhaven neighborhoods.

The Mary Whelan Playground is 1 of 7 playgrounds in the park, which is also home to the Forest Park Carousel. There are also seven year-round bathrooms scattered throughout the park.

Juniper Boulevard North and South, near the Tennis Building at 75th Street, Middle Village

As one of Queens’ most popular parks, you might find a crowd here on a snowy weekend. A positive perk is the park’s two year-round bathrooms: one by the playground at 62nd Avenue and 80th Street and another in the park at Lutheran Avenue.

Where to Go Sledding in Westchester County

Route 129, Cortlandt

In the winter, the park boasts open areas for cross-country skiing, plus it’s a favorite spot for kids to go sledding.

Route 35 and 121 South, Cross River

The largest park in Westchester County, this is the only location that requires a parking fee on weekends in the winter: $5 with Park Pass, $10 without Park Pass.

Wasylenko Lane, Yonkers

Housed at the top of Dunwoodie Heights, this golf course features steep slopes, which are perfect for sledding. Sledding is permitted only when the golf course is closed for the season.

Baldwin Road, Yorktown Heights

The rolling hills and steep slopes that make this a challenging golf course are also what makes it a prime sledding spot! Sledding is permitted only when the golf course is closed for the season.

Saxon Woods

Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale

Sledding is permitted only when the golf course is closed for the season.

Where to Go Sledding in Rockland County

81 Hunt Road, Orangeburg

This park has a great sledding hill, with two slopes that end in the soccer fields, so it’s a safe option for kids. Plus, the park has good parking.

Route 9W North, Bear Mountain

The hill just beyond the skating rink is a prime spot for sledding, plus you can get hot cocoa to go from the Hiker Café to warm up on your way home.

Where to Go Sledding in Nassau County

Bethpage Parkway, Farmingdale

This hill is located on one of the park’s famously designed golf courses, which was home to a PGA Championship golf tournament. No inflatable sleds or tubes allowed.

Merrick Road, Seaford

Sledding hills are open in January and February, weather permitting.

Where to Go Sledding in Suffolk County

Bald Hill

Near Ocean Avenue, Farmingville

Bald Hill, formerly a small skiing area, is one of the highest points on Long Island, behind Jayne’s Hill in Huntington and nearby Telescope Hill.

Heckscher Parkway, Field 1, East Islip

This park has many sledding spots to enjoy!

200 New Highway, Commack

The park is open 8am to dusk. Non-residents may only park in the lot when they are the guest of a permit-holding resident and will be charged a $12 parking fee. A permit can be purchased at the Smithtown Parks Department.

10 Broadway Ave., Sayville

This favorite sledding spot features a gentle hill that’s great for all ages and abilities, whether your kid’s a speedster or just starting out.