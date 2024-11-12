Thanksgiving Events Roundup 2024
Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday to spend time with family and loved ones. Check out these events around New York to celebrate Thanksgiving that are perfect for the whole family!
Manhattan
Thankful For Thanksgiving
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., Midtown
Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 am – 12 pm
All Ages
Free
Presented by Turtle Dance Music, these songs will engage children with comedy, singing, stories about family and friendship, turkeys, pumpkin pies, and bubbles! Kids will gobble, wobble, and bobble throughout the whole show!
Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt
Columbus Library, 742 10th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen
Monday, Nov. 25, 11 am – 4 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Join the librarians for this Scavenger Hunt to find everything on the list using the clues provided and win a prize.
Little New-Yorkers: Milly and the Macy’s Parade
New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 3 – 6
Included with admission: $6-$24; free for ages 4 and younger
It’s 1924 and Milly and her Polish family are living in New York City. Milly’s father is working at Macy’s Department Store, where he and the other employees find themselves missing home as the holidays approach. Soon, Milly gets an idea! Hear the whole story in Milly and the Macy’s Parade written by Shana Corey and illustrated by Brett Helquist. After the read-aloud, make your own mini parade float.
98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Parade passes Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown
Thursday, Nov. 28, 8:30 am – 12 pm
All Ages
Free
Giant balloons, fabulous floats, exciting entertainers & more are joining this all-star celebration of Thanksgiving! See Macy’s website for the complete route and viewing spots.
Bronx
Kid’s Gaming: Thanksgiving Bingo
Grand Concourse Library, 155 East 173rd St., Belmont
Friday, Nov. 22, 2 – 3:30 pm
All Ages
Free
Join the library for a fun game of Thanksgiving Bingo!
Grateful for Trees Canvas Bags
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale
Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm.
All ages
Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10
Trees give us shade, food, and even oxygen! Celebrate the beauty of these important plants by printing leaves onto reusable bags.
Brooklyn
Family Movie & Craft
McKinley Park Library, 6802 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Boro Park
Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 am – 1:30 pm
All Ages
Free
Join the library for a showing of the latest Garfield movie followed by a Thanksgiving-related craft.
Kids Create: Let’s Give Thanks
Mill Basin Library, 2385 Ralph Ave., Bergen Beach
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 6 – 12
Free
Join the Mill Basin Branch to kick off the Thanksgiving season with a project that will make the day more festive–a Thanksgiving Tree!
Jalopy Theatre Presents: Family Music for Food Bank
Jalopy Theatre, 315 Columbia Street, Carroll Gardens
Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
$10; $5 kids
Join Suzi Shelton, Esther Crow, and other children’s musicians for this FUNdraiser for hungry NYC families! With a 90,000-square-foot warehouse in the Bronx, Food Bank NYC helps deliver food to families in all five boroughs of New York City. Holding this event the week before Thanksgiving seemed like a timely opportunity to help friends and neighbors who need it most. Other performers include Camille Harris (Silly Jazz Band), Michael Napolitano (Michael and the Rockness Monsters), Greg Lato, Strawbitty Yops, Evan Jams, Joanie Leeds, Divinity Roxx, and Vered Ronen (Baby In Tune).
Queens
Thanksgiving
Alley Pond Environmental Center, 229-10 Northern Boulevard, Douglaston
Sunday, Nov. 17, 9:30 – 10:45 am
Ages 2-3
$26 per parent/child pair
What is your toddler thankful for? Listen to a reading of The Thankful Book by Todd Parr, which celebrates all the little things children can be thankful for and then move around like a bunch of turkeys! There will be an animal visit and the children will learn the similarities between APEC’s bird ambassadors and turkeys.
CLDC: Thanksgiving Craft
Central Library in Jamaica, 89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3 – 3:30 pm
Ages 5-12r
Free
Make a festive Thanksgiving craft with the library.
Thanksgiving Kids Night
Mud Genius, 212-91 26th Ave., Bayside
Nov. 22, 5 – 8:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
$45
Drop your kids off for a fun night of games, painting, activities, pizza, and more.
Crafternoon: Flapping Turkey
Queens Public Library- Howard Beach, 92-06 156 Ave., Howard Beach
Monday, Nov. 25, 4 – 4:45 pm
All Ages
Free
Make a cute turkey that gobbles, wobbles and just might fly! A creative way to celebrate Thanksgiving!
Hot to Turkey Trot 2M & 4M Run/Walk
Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village
Thursday, Nov. 28, 9 am – 12 pm
All Ages
$30
Make your way through the beautiful scenic trails and grab some hot turkey swag as a thank you as well as some delicious snacks from Waterloo Sparkling Watek. FREE Kiddie Dash at 9 am.
Staten Island
Thanksgiving Craft
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 4 – 5 pm
South Beach Library, 41 Father Capodanno Boulevard, South Beach
All Ages
Free
Create a fun turkey with a craft roll and fake feathers.
Turkey Storytime, Hoedown & Craft
Thursday, November 14, 4:15 pm – 5 pm
Tottenville Library, 7430 Amboy Road, Tottenville
Ages 4-10
Free
Make your own happy turkey craft to celebrate Thanksgiving, followed by a cozy storytime. Just show up and gobble your way to some good crafting fun! Join while supplies last. Parental assistance is necessary.
Gratitude Alphabet Challenge
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 4 – 5 pm
West New Brighton Library, 975 Castleton Ave., West New Brighton
All Ages
Free
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, join the library for a fun alphabet challenge where you’ll help name the things to be thankful for!
