Thanksgiving Events Roundup 2024

Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday to spend time with family and loved ones. Check out these events around New York to celebrate Thanksgiving that are perfect for the whole family!

Manhattan

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., Midtown

Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 am – 12 pm

All Ages

Free

Presented by Turtle Dance Music, these songs will engage children with comedy, singing, stories about family and friendship, turkeys, pumpkin pies, and bubbles! Kids will gobble, wobble, and bobble throughout the whole show!

Columbus Library, 742 10th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen

Monday, Nov. 25, 11 am – 4 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Join the librarians for this Scavenger Hunt to find everything on the list using the clues provided and win a prize.

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 3 – 6

Included with admission: $6-$24; free for ages 4 and younger

It’s 1924 and Milly and her Polish family are living in New York City. Milly’s father is working at Macy’s Department Store, where he and the other employees find themselves missing home as the holidays approach. Soon, Milly gets an idea! Hear the whole story in Milly and the Macy’s Parade written by Shana Corey and illustrated by Brett Helquist. After the read-aloud, make your own mini parade float.

Parade passes Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown

Thursday, Nov. 28, 8:30 am – 12 pm

All Ages

Free

Giant balloons, fabulous floats, exciting entertainers & more are joining this all-star celebration of Thanksgiving! See Macy’s website for the complete route and viewing spots.

Bronx

Grand Concourse Library, 155 East 173rd St., Belmont

Friday, Nov. 22, 2 – 3:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Join the library for a fun game of Thanksgiving Bingo!

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale

Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm.

All ages

Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10

Trees give us shade, food, and even oxygen! Celebrate the beauty of these important plants by printing leaves onto reusable bags.

Brooklyn

McKinley Park Library, 6802 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Boro Park

Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 am – 1:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Join the library for a showing of the latest Garfield movie followed by a Thanksgiving-related craft.

Mill Basin Library, 2385 Ralph Ave., Bergen Beach

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 6 – 12

Free

Join the Mill Basin Branch to kick off the Thanksgiving season with a project that will make the day more festive–a Thanksgiving Tree!

Jalopy Theatre, 315 Columbia Street, Carroll Gardens

Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

$10; $5 kids

Join Suzi Shelton, Esther Crow, and other children’s musicians for this FUNdraiser for hungry NYC families! With a 90,000-square-foot warehouse in the Bronx, Food Bank NYC helps deliver food to families in all five boroughs of New York City. Holding this event the week before Thanksgiving seemed like a timely opportunity to help friends and neighbors who need it most. Other performers include Camille Harris (Silly Jazz Band), Michael Napolitano (Michael and the Rockness Monsters), Greg Lato, Strawbitty Yops, Evan Jams, Joanie Leeds, Divinity Roxx, and Vered Ronen (Baby In Tune).

Queens

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 229-10 Northern Boulevard, Douglaston

Sunday, Nov. 17, 9:30 – 10:45 am

Ages 2-3

$26 per parent/child pair

What is your toddler thankful for? Listen to a reading of The Thankful Book by Todd Parr, which celebrates all the little things children can be thankful for and then move around like a bunch of turkeys! There will be an animal visit and the children will learn the similarities between APEC’s bird ambassadors and turkeys.

Central Library in Jamaica, 89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3 – 3:30 pm

Ages 5-12r

Free

Make a festive Thanksgiving craft with the library.

Mud Genius, 212-91 26th Ave., Bayside

Nov. 22, 5 – 8:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

$45

Drop your kids off for a fun night of games, painting, activities, pizza, and more.

Queens Public Library- Howard Beach, 92-06 156 Ave., Howard Beach

Monday, Nov. 25, 4 – 4:45 pm

All Ages

Free

Make a cute turkey that gobbles, wobbles and just might fly! A creative way to celebrate Thanksgiving!

Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village

Thursday, Nov. 28, 9 am – 12 pm

All Ages

$30

Make your way through the beautiful scenic trails and grab some hot turkey swag as a thank you as well as some delicious snacks from Waterloo Sparkling Watek. FREE Kiddie Dash at 9 am.

Staten Island

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 4 – 5 pm

South Beach Library, 41 Father Capodanno Boulevard, South Beach

All Ages

Free

Create a fun turkey with a craft roll and fake feathers.

Thursday, November 14, 4:15 pm – 5 pm

Tottenville Library, 7430 Amboy Road, Tottenville

Ages 4-10

Free

Make your own happy turkey craft to celebrate Thanksgiving, followed by a cozy storytime. Just show up and gobble your way to some good crafting fun! Join while supplies last. Parental assistance is necessary.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 4 – 5 pm

West New Brighton Library, 975 Castleton Ave., West New Brighton

All Ages

Free

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, join the library for a fun alphabet challenge where you’ll help name the things to be thankful for!

